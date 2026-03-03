Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 29 (GW29 Draft & Picks)

Gameweek 29 presents a clear opportunity for managers deploying the Free Hit chip. With clean sheet odds concentrated among a handful of sides and several premium attackers landing in favourable matchups, this is a week where fixture targeting can meaningfully outweigh long-term structure.

This FPL GW29 Free Hit draft leans into high-probability defensive spots, penalty exposure and attackers with genuine haul potential. In a one-week scenario, maximising both floor and ceiling is the priority.

How This FPL GW29 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 29

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Goalkeeper

David Raya is always a safe choice between the sticks. Arsenal remain by far the best defense in the league for expected goals conceded this season and have been given a 41-percent chance of keeping a clean sheet by the bookmakers this week. That combination of defensive strength and fixture quality makes Raya one of the safest goalkeeper options in FPL GW29.

Defenders

Gabriel remains the best defender in the game to own. He is good for defensive contributions, plays in the league's best defense and continues to offer genuine attacking threat from set pieces. Gabriel is averaging close to seven points per start this season, which highlights both his floor and upside.

Virgil van Dijk remains the Liverpool defender of choice to own. He continues to offer solid defensive contribution potential alongside an attacking threat and is coming into this Gameweek on the back of returns in each of his last three fixtures.

James Tarkowski is another strong option with a home fixture against a Burnley side that are bottom for expected goals accumulated this season.

Jarrad Branthwaite completes an Everton defensive double-up, with Everton ranked first for clean sheet probability this week at a healthy 42 percent according to the bookmakers.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah may be the most interesting differential in the entire game right now. His minutes have improved and he offers explosive potential for those willing to back him, even emerging as a viable captaincy option. Despite recent improvements, Wolves still rank among the bottom three teams for expected goals conceded this season.

Bruno Fernandes continues to post strong underlying numbers for expected goal involvement and benefits from potential defensive contribution points along with solid bonus potential.

Antoine Semenyo has established himself within the Manchester City attack and currently sits top of FPL midfielder rankings this season. A home fixture against Nottingham Forest adds further appeal, especially given his six returns in the last six starts.

Iliman Ndiaye is another fascinating differential with secure minutes and likely penalty duties against a Burnley side that have conceded the highest expected goals this season.

Forwards

Hugo Ekitike is a straightforward inclusion this week. Coming off the back of a 15-point haul in Gameweek 28, the in-form striker now faces a favourable fixture against Wolves.

Igor Thiago sits second only to Erling Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and offers a secure and affordable forward option against a Bournemouth side that rank among the bottom five defenses for expected goals conceded.

Final Thoughts for GW29

In a single Gameweek chip scenario, maximising fixture concentration and penalty exposure is critical. This FPL GW29 Free Hit build focuses on high clean sheet probability and attackers with explosive ceilings to create both stability and upside ahead of the deadline.

As always, keep a close eye on team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as late changes can still influence optimal Free Hit construction.

