Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 30

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FPL GW30 Free Hit Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 30

The FPL GW30 Free Hit chip offers managers the chance to attack a single Gameweek with the strongest possible squad. With several favourable fixtures on the schedule, selecting players with secure minutes, strong attacking involvement and high clean sheet probability can create a significant advantage.

This FPL Gameweek 30 Free Hit draft focuses on players with the best matchups, combining strong underlying numbers, set-piece roles and teams with the highest projected returns.

How This FPL GW30 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 30

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Here is a position-by-position look at the best players to include in an FPL GW30 Free Hit team.

Goalkeeper

David Raya remains one of the safest picks in the game. Arsenal have comfortably been the best defence in the league this season, conceding the fewest goals and the lowest expected goals. The bookmakers give them over a 50-percent chance of keeping a clean sheet in GW30, the highest probability among all teams.

Defenders

Gabriel continues to be the standout defender to own. He combines elite defensive contribution potential with genuine attacking threat from set pieces, all while playing for the strongest defence in the league. Gabriel's ability to deliver returns at both ends of the pitch keeps his ceiling high in favourable fixtures.

Jurrien Timber strengthens the Arsenal defensive triple up. Given the fixture and the strength of Arsenal's back line, investing heavily in their defence makes complete sense. Timber also offers attacking upside, ranking at the top of the defender charts for expected goal involvement this season.

Marcos Senesi completes the defence with a very appealing matchup. Bournemouth face a Burnley side that has accumulated the fewest expected goals in the league all season. Senesi leads all defenders for defensive contributions which gives him a consistent four-point floor in most games, even before factoring in clean sheet potential.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes remains one of the best players to own at the moment. Under Michael Carrick, he's averaging 7.5 points per start, and his home performances have been exceptional with returns of 10, 10, 10 and 13 points across four matches. With penalties, set pieces and strong underlying numbers, Fernandes is also a genuine captaincy option this week against Aston Villa.

Dango Ouattara could be an excellent differential. With Igor Thiago already highly owned, Ouattara provides a way to gain ground while still targeting Brentford's strong attack. His involvement in set pieces and the home fixture against Wolves increases his appeal.

Dominik Szoboszlai remains a good value route into the Liverpool attack. Spurs have been vulnerable defensively and Szoboszlai continues to tick along with steady points no matter his position.

Marcus Tavernier is back to full fitness and represents tremendous value given his penalty duties. Bournemouth's fixture against Burnley, who have conceded the highest expected goals in the league, makes him the standout attacker to own from that team. He's gone 81 and 90 minutes in two starts following a return from injury.

Forwards

Erling Haaland has been slightly inconsistent in recent weeks, but a fixture against West Ham remains an excellent opportunity for a player of his quality to deliver.

Hugo Ekitike is a straightforward inclusion. Liverpool's striker plays at home against a Spurs defence that has struggled for consistency.

Igor Thiago rounds out the forward line. He ranks second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and offers a secure and affordable option against a Wolves side at the bottom of the table.

Final Thoughts for GW30

Using the Free Hit chip in FPL GW30 allows managers to focus purely on the strongest fixtures of the week without worrying about long-term squad structure. Prioritising players with secure minutes, penalty duties and strong attacking involvement can maximise upside in a single-Gameweek strategy.

As always, monitor team news and predicted lineups before the deadline. Late team news can still impact the optimal FPL GW30 Free Hit team.

Best Gameweek 30 Free Hit team

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