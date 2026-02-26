Best Free Hit team for FPL GW28, targeting strong home fixtures, clean sheet odds and premium attackers with high upside.

Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28 (GW28 Draft & Picks)

An ideal squad for Gameweek 28 should be built around favourable fixtures, secure minutes, and players with genuine upside. There are clear opportunities to target premium attackers, defenders with strong clean sheet potential, and in-form mid-priced options.

The XI below is informed by expected goals data, clean sheet probabilities, set-piece roles, and projected returns.

How This FPL GW28 Free Hit Team Was Built

This Free Hit squad prioritises:

• Teams with the best fixtures in Gameweek 28

• Players with secure minutes and defined roles

• Penalty and set-piece takers

• Defenders with strong clean sheet odds

• High-upside attackers capable of double-digit hauls

Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher comes into this Gameweek with Brentford holding the second-highest clean sheet odds. Burnley have accumulated the lowest expected goals in the league this season, which gives Brentford a very reasonable chance of a shutout. Kelleher also tends to do well for save points, which adds another route to returns even if the clean sheet is wiped.

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk remains the Liverpool defender of choice to own. He continues to offer strong defensive contribution potential alongside a genuine attacking threat from set-pieces, and is coming into this Gameweek on the back of two consecutive double-digit hauls.

Marcos Senesi has a favourable home fixture against a Sunderland side that currently ranks 19th for expected goals this season. Senesi also leads all defenders for defensive contributions, which gives him a solid four-point floor in most games.

James Hill completes a Bournemouth defensive double-up at home. Hill has shown encouraging form in recent weeks and has accumulated both defensive contributions and bonus points consistently.

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah could be one of the most interesting differentials in the entire game. He appears to be rediscovering form, making him an explosive option for those willing to go against the template.

Bruno Fernandes continues to post strong underlying numbers for expected goal involvement and benefits from multiple routes to points including penalties, defensive contributions and bonus potential. He faces a Crystal Palace side that have looked unstable defensively in recent weeks.

Dango Ouattara remains a serious differential with ownership below two percent, strong underlying data and three consecutive 90-minute appearances.

Anthony Gordon was rested in the Champions League, remains on penalties and is expected to lead the line at home to Everton.

Harry Wilson's expected minutes should improve following Kevin's (undisclosed) injury, with a possibility of penalty duties when Raul Jimenez is not on the pitch.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is one of the easiest selections every week and remains a safe option with a fixture against Leeds.

Igor Thiago sits second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement this season and offers a secure and affordable forward option against a Burnley side that have conceded the highest expected goals in the league.

Final Thoughts for GW28

In a single-Gameweek chip scenario, maximising fixture concentration and penalty exposure is critical. This Free Hit build leans into high clean sheet probability and explosive attackers to create both stability and ceiling in FPL GW28.

As always, keep a close eye on team news and predicted lineups before the deadline, as late changes can still influence optimal Free Hit construction.

Best Gameweek 28 Free Hit team

