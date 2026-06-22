Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

This is the definition of a knockout group game. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar are both on one point in Group B, and with Canada and Switzerland meeting in the other final-round match, the winner here jumps to four points and is in strong shape to advance, either as runner-up or as one of the eight best third-placed teams. The loser is out. Win and you stay alive, lose and you go home.

Bosnia have the bigger names, led by Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic up top, while Qatar lean on the creativity of Akram Afif. Neither has been at its best so far, but the stakes could not be clearer, and that should make for a tense, committed afternoon at Lumen Field in Seattle.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group B clash in Seattle.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Qatar vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Bosnia are projected in a 4-4-2 under coach Sergej Barbarez, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic up top and Sead Kolasinac and Amar Dedic on the flanks. Qatar set up in a 4-3-3 under Manager Julen Lopetegui, built around Akram Afif and Edmilson Junior in attack with Karim Boudiaf anchoring midfield. Bosnia are without the suspended Tarik Muharemovic, while Qatar are missing Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo, both suspended.

Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj (GK); Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac (DEF); Kerim Alajbegovic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Memic (MID); Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko (FW).

Qatar predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada (GK); Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al Brake (DEF); Karim Boudiaf, Jassem Gaber, Gueye Seydinaissa Laye (MID); Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif (FW).

Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineup Notes

Tarik Muharemovic is suspended for Bosnia. The veteran Edin Dzeko leads the line alongside Ermedin Demirovic, with Sead Kolasinac and Amar Dedic the experienced full-backs and Benjamin Tahirovic and Ivan Sunjic in midfield. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Sergej Barbarez will want Bosnia to use the experience and aerial threat of Dzeko and the physicality of Demirovic to take the game to Qatar. With everything on the line, Bosnia have the more proven attacking pieces, and getting service into their front two is the clearest path to the win they need.

Qatar Lineup Notes

Qatar are without Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo, both suspended. Akram Afif is the danger man, with Edmilson Junior alongside him and Karim Boudiaf providing the midfield platform. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Julen Lopetegui will set Qatar up to be organized and to get the ball to Afif, their most creative player, in dangerous areas. Qatar can be tidy in possession, and on a neutral stage with a knockout to play for, they will back their technical quality. The question is whether they have the cutting edge to finish the chances they create.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met twice, with Qatar winning 2-0 in 2000 and the most recent meeting a 1-1 draw in 2010. The history is thin and offers little to separate them, which fits a matchup where the stakes, not the past, will define the night.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Bosnia will look to play more directly, using Dzeko as a reference point and getting Demirovic and the wide players into the box, with Kolasinac and Dedic supplying width. Coach Barbarez's side has the size and experience to win the physical and aerial battles, and set pieces could be a real weapon in a tight game. The risk is being caught in transition if they over-commit.

Qatar will try to keep the ball and build through Boudiaf and the movement of Afif, looking to draw Bosnia out and find space behind. Manager Lopetegui's side is comfortable in possession, but it has to be more clinical than it has been, because a knockout game rarely offers many clear chances. Whoever takes their moments likely advances.

Bosnia get the slight edge here. Dzeko and Demirovic give them more proven quality in the box, and in a tense, winner-takes-all game, that edge in the final third could be decisive. Qatar are capable of springing it through Afif, but Bosnia look the more likely to find the goals.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Odds

Bosnia are slight favorites on the strength of their attack, but with both teams level and everything on the line, the market is close and the draw is live. In a win-or-out game, the result market and a tight total are the angles to watch.

Sportsbook Bosnia and Herzegovina Draw Qatar BetMGM -235 +380 +600 DraftKings -230 +400 +600 FanDuel -230 +380 +600 bet365 -250 +400 +600 Kalshi -229 +396 +571

Odds as of June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Edin Dzeko vs Qatar's Center-Backs

Bosnia's clearest route to a goal is getting service to Edin Dzeko, whose hold-up play and finishing remain a threat even late in his career. Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi and the Qatar defense will have to handle his aerial presence and movement, especially from set pieces, where Bosnia are dangerous. If Dzeko wins his duels, Bosnia have the edge.

Akram Afif vs Bosnia's Midfield

Qatar's hopes hinge on Akram Afif finding space to create. Ivan Sunjic and the Bosnian midfield have to deny him time on the ball, because Afif is the player most likely to unlock a tight game with a moment of quality. Containing him is the central task for a Bosnia side that cannot afford to be careless.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Prediction

This is a true knockout, and Bosnia get the edge. Dzeko and Demirovic give them more proven firepower, and their aerial threat from set pieces is a useful edge in a tense game. Qatar will keep the ball and look to Afif, and they are capable of nicking it, but Bosnia's quality in the box should see them through. A narrow Bosnia win, with Qatar made to rue missed chances.

Score Prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Qatar

Upcoming Fixtures

Group B concludes after this match. The winner advances and is well placed for a knockout berth, the loser is eliminated.

For the full Group B tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.