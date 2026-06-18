Brazil vs Haiti Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

Brazil did not get the start they wanted. Held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opener, Carlo Ancelotti's side now sits a point behind surprise group leaders Scotland and needs a win to get its campaign back on track. Standing in the way is Haiti, who lost 1-0 to Scotland and arrive as heavy underdogs with nothing to lose.

This is the most lopsided game of the round. Brazil are overwhelming favorites, and after dropping points against Morocco, the pressure is on them to deliver a convincing, confidence-restoring performance. Haiti will defend deep and hope to frustrate a Brazil side that looked oddly blunt in its opener. On paper, it should not be close.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group C clash in Philadelphia.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Brazil vs Haiti Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Haiti vs Brazil Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Brazil predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Danilo (DEF); Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho (DM); Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Luiz Henrique (AM); Matheus Cunha (FW).

Haiti predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Johnny Placide (GK); Martin Experience, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Carlens Arcus (DEF); Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques (DM); Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Louicius Deedson (AM); Wilson Isidor (FW).

Brazil Lineup Notes

No Brazil players appear on the World Cup injury table outside of Neymar heading into the game. Neymar is unlikely to feature in this game, especially not start. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 with Alisson in goal and a back four led by Marquinhos. The double pivot of Bruno Guimaraes and the recalled Fabinho sits behind a dangerous front four: Vinicius Junior and Luiz Henrique on the flanks, Raphinha centrally, and Matheus Cunha leading the line. The talent is obvious, but Brazil lacked a cutting edge against Morocco, and Ancelotti will demand more end product. Against a team that will sit deep, the focus is on patience and finishing.

Haiti Lineup Notes

No Haiti players appear on the World Cup injury table after their 1-0 loss to Scotland. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Haiti are expected to set up in a deep 4-2-3-1 with Johnny Placide in goal, built entirely around damage limitation. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is the most recognizable name and the player they will lean on to relieve pressure, with Wilson Isidor offering a rare outlet up top. Realistically, Haiti's plan is to defend in numbers, stay compact, and try to keep the score respectable against a vastly superior opponent. Anything other than a heavy defeat would be a good night.

Brazil vs Haiti Head-to-Head Record

The most relevant meeting is a painful one for Haiti: Brazil thrashed them 7-1 at the 2016 Copa America Centenario. The gulf in quality that produced that result remains, and while this is a different generation for both sides, the dynamic is unchanged. Brazil are expected to win comfortably, and the history only reinforces it.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is a pure attack-versus-survival game. Brazil will see the vast majority of the ball and spend the night probing a deep Haiti block. The key, after their toothless display against Morocco, is converting the chances they create. Vinicius and Luiz Henrique will look to attack Haiti's full-backs one-on-one, while Raphinha drifts into pockets and Cunha occupies the center-backs. If Brazil are sharp, the goals should come in bunches.

Haiti's approach is the only one available to them: get everyone behind the ball, keep the back four and two holding midfielders compact, and accept they will be chasing the game. Their hope is that Brazil's opening-day frustration carries over and the breakthrough is slow to arrive. If Haiti can keep it close past the hour, the nerves could build, but containing this Brazil attack for 90 minutes is a near-impossible ask.

There is no upset case to make here. The only real question is the margin, and that depends on how quickly Brazil score and whether they show the ruthlessness that was missing against Morocco. A motivated Brazil should win this comfortably.

Brazil vs Haiti Odds

Brazil are about as short as any favorite in the tournament, with Haiti's outright win a four-figure long shot and even the draw deep into plus territory. The live markets here are the goal totals and the winning margin.

Sportsbook Brazil Draw Haiti BetMGM -750 +825 +1800 DraftKings -1000 +1000 +2200 FanDuel -1000 +1000 +2000 bet365 -900 +850 +1800 Kalshi -870 +1070 +1767

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) as of June 14 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Vinicius Junior vs Haiti's Right-Back

Vinicius attacking the space down Haiti's right is Brazil's most dangerous and most repeatable threat. Against a deep block, his ability to beat his man one-on-one and create from nothing is exactly what unlocks packed defenses. If Haiti double up on him, it frees space for Raphinha and Luiz Henrique; if they do not, Vinicius will torment them. Either way, he is the player most likely to break the game open.

Brazil's Finishing vs Their Own Frustration

The real story is whether Brazil convert. They created enough against Morocco and did not finish, and a deep Haiti block invites the same risk of a frustrating, low-scoring afternoon. If Cunha and the front line take their early chances, this could be a rout. If the breakthrough is slow, the pressure and the memory of the Morocco draw could creep in. Brazil's clinical edge, or lack of it, defines the margin.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Brazil

Haiti

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction

Brazil are a class above and, stung by the Morocco draw, should come out determined to make a statement. Haiti will defend deep and try to keep it respectable, but the gap in quality is enormous and Brazil have too many ways to score. I expect the breakthrough to come before halftime and Brazil to pull clear after the break, finally showing the ruthlessness their opener lacked.

Score Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Haiti

Upcoming Fixtures

Brazil: June 25 vs Scotland, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Haiti: June 25 vs Morocco, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

For the full Group C tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.