Brazil vs Japan Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Monday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Round of 32 throws Brazil straight into a test against an organized Japan side, and the market has it about right: Brazil are favored at -139 in a game with a low total, which undersells how this one tends to open up. Japan are well-drilled and will not be overrun early, but they have to take risks to beat Brazil, and that is when Brazil's transition game does its damage. This projects as a 2-1 Brazil win that can stretch to a 3-1 late once Japan chase, so the card is built around goals and a Brazil win rather than a tidy low-scoring favorite hold.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Brazil vs Japan Odds

Market Odds Brazil win (90 min) -139 Draw (90 min) +285 Japan win (90 min) +440 Over 2.5 goals +105 Both teams to score +100 Under 9 corners -112 Over 3.5 goals +270 Vinicius Junior anytime scorer +165

Brazil vs Japan Team News

Brazil project their first-choice attack, with Matheus Cunha through the middle, Vinicius Junior off the left and Rayan on the right, and that is the kind of front line that punishes any side forced to open up. Japan are no pushover and arrive in good form, leading with Ayase Ueda up top and Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada in support, and they will try to control the tempo. But to beat Brazil they have to commit numbers forward at some point, and that is exactly the game state Brazil want. No major injury is flagged for either side, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Brazil vs Japan Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals +105

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on a read the market is shading the wrong way. Brazil carry the attacking quality to score against anyone, and Japan have to push for a goal rather than sit, which opens the game into the transition shape Brazil thrive in. This projects as a 2-1, which clears the total, and at +105 the over is plus money on a game expected to produce at least three goals. A favorite that scores in bunches against a side that cannot just defend is the recipe.

Both Teams to Score +100

The same 2-1 has Japan getting on the board, and at even money this is a clean way to back the shape. Japan have enough through Ayase Ueda and their midfield runners to score once even in a loss, and Brazil are not built to grind out a clean sheet when they would rather hunt the next goal. Both teams scoring is the most likely version of a game Brazil win without locking it down.

Under 9 Corners -112

This is the counter-intuitive leg that fits the read, and it holds up well. A game can be high on goals and low on corners when the goals come in transition rather than from sustained pressure, and that is exactly the read here. Brazil do their damage on the break and the counter-press, not by camping in the box and winning a stream of set pieces, while Japan as the side chasing the game will see plenty of the ball in midfield but rarely turn it into corners against Brazil's structure. At -112, under nine total corners is a sharp way to back a goals game that still stays quiet on the flags. For the team-specific version, Japan under their team corners and Brazil under theirs are both live, confirm those prices on the board and build them into a slip.

Over 3.5 Goals +270

This is the upside play that prices the late third. The read here has Brazil adding a fourth-quarter goal once Japan throw bodies forward and leave space at the back, which is the exact moment Brazil's transition attack is most lethal. A 3-1 gets you there. A smaller stake on over 3.5 is the leveraged version of the same read.

Vinicius Junior Anytime Goalscorer +165

With how Brazil have been lining up, Vinicius remains the scorer to target in a game they should win. He leads the line and gets into more favorable spots than anyone on the team, including technical striker Matheus Cunha.

Brazil vs Japan Score Prediction

Brazil have the better attack and the transition game to punish a Japan side that has to come out and play, so a Brazil win that opens up as Japan chase is the expectation, with a real chance of a late third.

Score Prediction: Japan 1-2 Brazil (live for a late third)

Brazil vs Japan Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 goals +105 Best bet Both teams to score +100 Strong lean Under 9 corners -112 Lean Over 3.5 goals +270 Upside value Vinicius Junior anytime scorer +165 Value scorer

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