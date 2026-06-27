Brazil vs Japan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Brazil meet Japan at NRG Stadium in Houston with a place in the Round of 16 on the line, and while Brazil are the favorites, writing Japan off would be a mistake. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's side topped Group C and arrived with a statement, a dominant win over Scotland one of the most impressive displays of the group stage. Japan came through Group F as runners-up, slick and well-organized, and they showed against the Netherlands that they can live with strong sides.

Japan should put up a real fight here. Brazil are obviously the more lethal team, but the interesting question is who actually wants the ball, because both of these sides are at their best on the counter. If neither is desperate to take the initiative, this could be a cagey, even tie that Japan can hang around in, and they have the organization and the transition quality to punish Brazil if the Selecao get loose at the back. Their back line and Vinicius Junior still make Brazil favorites, but a procession looks unlikely.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Round of 32 tie in Houston.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, June 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Brazil vs Japan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Japan vs Brazil Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Brazil are projected in a 4-3-3 under manager Carlo Ancelotti, with Matheus Cunha through the middle, Vinicius Junior and the young Rayan wide, and the Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta midfield. Japan set up in a 3-4-2-1 under coach Hajime Moriyasu, with Ayase Ueda up top, Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada in the pockets and Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura as wing-backs. Brazil are without the injured Raphinha. Japan have Ko Itakura questionable but projected to start, with Takefusa Kubo doubtful and not in the projected XI.

Brazil predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos (DEF); Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta (MID); Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, Rayan (FW).

Japan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki (GK); Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura (DEF); Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Keito Nakamura (MID); Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada (AM); Ayase Ueda (FW).

Brazil Lineup Notes

Brazil are without Raphinha, who is ruled out on the World Cup injury table and not in the projected XI. Manager Carlo Ancelotti otherwise has his big names, with Vinicius Junior and Rayan flanking Matheus Cunha and Bruno Guimaraes pulling the strings in front of Casemiro. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Losing Raphinha removes a key creator and set-piece taker, but Brazil's depth means Rayan steps in and the attack still bristles with threat. The counter-pressing and the pace of Vinicius in transition are what make them so dangerous, and Japan will have to defend that for ninety minutes or more.

Japan Lineup Notes

Japan have Ko Itakura listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table but projected to start, while Takefusa Kubo is doubtful and not in the projected XI. Coach Hajime Moriyasu leans on his settled 3-4-2-1, with Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada supporting Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan flying forward from wing-back. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Japan are well-drilled and technically excellent, and the held draw with the Netherlands in the group stage showed they can live with strong sides. Missing Kubo dents their creativity, and against Brazil's quality they will need to be compact and clinical with the chances they get.

Brazil vs Japan Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met six times, with Brazil dominating the historical series, though Japan won the most recent meeting, a 2-0 friendly. That was a while ago and means little now, but it is a reminder Japan have troubled Brazil before. This is their first encounter at a World Cup.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The fascinating subplot is who decides to take the game. Brazil are happy to let opponents come onto them and counter, with Bruno Guimaraes springing Vinicius and Rayan, but Japan are just as comfortable sitting off and breaking. Whoever blinks and commits numbers forward hands the other the spaces they want. Brazil's one structural soft spot is the lack of a natural right back, which Japan can probe down that side.

Japan are not just a low block, they are technical, press in spells and are dangerous on the break themselves through Doan, Junya Ito and the runs of Ueda. Coach Moriyasu's side will back themselves to have stretches of control, and if they stay compact and take a chance or two, they have the quality to make this a genuine contest rather than a procession. Discipline and finishing are everything for them.

Brazil get the edge, but a real test looks likely. They are the more lethal side and that should ultimately decide it, yet Japan are good enough off the ball and on the counter to keep this tight, and a cagey game suits the underdog. Brazil should edge it rather than cruise.

Brazil vs Japan Odds

Brazil are heavy favorites, with Japan a sizable underdog and the draw, which after 90 minutes would send the tie to extra time, priced accordingly. That price may slightly underrate a well-organized Japan, so a tighter, lower-scoring game than the line implies is on the table, and the under has appeal in a tie that could turn cagey.

Sportsbook Brazil Draw Japan BetMGM -145 +260 +400 DraftKings -140 +285 +400 FanDuel -150 +280 +440 bet365 -150 +280 +425 Kalshi -155 +279 +396

Odds as of June 27 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Bruno Guimaraes vs Japan's Midfield

Brazil's creativity runs through Bruno Guimaraes receiving on the half-turn and picking out runners. If Japan's midfield can deny him time and space, they can slow Brazil down, but if he gets on the ball facing goal, Vinicius and Cunha will feast. This is the battle that shapes how comfortable Brazil's afternoon is.

Ritsu Doan vs Brazil's Right Side

Japan's clearest route to goal is exploiting the channel Brazil leave with no natural right back. Ritsu Doan, flying forward from wing-back, is the man to attack that space in transition, and if Japan are to spring a shock, getting him isolated against Brazil's makeshift right side is the way.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Brazil

Japan

Brazil vs Japan Prediction

A Brazil cruise is not the expectation here. They are the more lethal team and should be favored, but Japan are organized, technical and dangerous on the counter, and this has the feel of a tight tie where whoever is forced to take the initiative gets hit. Brazil's quality should edge it in the end, but Japan should make them sweat and likely score.

Score Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Japan

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16, the loser is out. If level after 90 minutes, the tie goes to extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

For more World Cup coverage, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.