Best bets, picks and odds for Brazil vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Find out where the value is for Saturday's Group C clash.

Brazil vs Morocco Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group C

Kickoff: Saturday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. ET.

Brazil vs Morocco odds open Brazil at just -145, and that number is the whole story. This is a marquee opener the market expects to stay tight, with under 2.5 goals favored, and I'm not interested in laying a short price on Brazil to win a game like this. I like Morocco here.

Morocco are a 2022 semifinalist with real quality, and a Brazil side this early in a tournament is rarely the ruthless machine people picture. I don't need Morocco to win outright. I want the value in them not losing, in a low-event opener that I think ends level or close to it. The market is treating Brazil like a comfortable favorite, and I don't buy that this is comfortable.

Shop the best lines on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Brazil vs Morocco Odds

Market Odds Brazil win -145 Draw +295 Morocco win +480 Morocco +0.5 (double chance, win or draw) +130 Over 2.5 goals +110 Under 2.5 goals -125 Total corners over 8.5 -130

Brazil vs Morocco Team News

Neymar is listed as questionable for Brazil, but with Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Endrick in the pool, Brazil's attack doesn't hinge on him either way. Morocco are the side dealing with the meaningful absences: Ez Abde (knee) and Nayef Aguerd (pubalgia) are officially ruled out of the World Cup, and Noussair Mazraoui and Chemsdine Talbi are carrying knocks that leave their status in doubt. Confirm the XIs when they drop with RotoWire's predicted World Cup lineups and injury table, and recheck closer to kickoff.

Brazil vs Morocco Best Bets

This game also features in our Saturday World Cup best bets roundup, where the Morocco double-chance angle is one of six picks across the slate.

Morocco +0.5 (Double Chance) +130

This is the bet I want. Morocco +0.5 cashes if they win or draw, and at +130 I'm getting plus money on a side I think the market is underrating. Brazil are good, but -145 in their opener against a team that reached the 2022 semifinals on the back of its defense is short. Morocco sit deep, stay compact and make you beat them in tight spaces, and that's exactly the kind of night that frustrates a favorite still finding its rhythm.

I don't need Morocco to win, just to avoid losing, and +130 pays me well for that. The line is widely available from +120 up to +130, so take the top number you can find. If you want a touch more cover, Morocco +0.75 sits around even money and only half-loses if Brazil edge it by one. Either way, the play is fading the idea that this is a comfortable Brazil win.

Under 2.5 Goals -125

The same read from the goals side. Morocco defend deep and well, Brazil will be cautious rather than gung-ho in their opener, and tournament openers tend to be low-event affairs. The total sitting at under 2.5 favored reflects that, and I think it's correct rather than a trap.

If you want the alternative, over 2.5 is hanging at +105 because the public sees Brazil and assumes goals. I'm happy to be on the other side. A 1-1 or a 1-0 either way is exactly how I see this, and all of those stay under.

Draw +295

The value sprinkle that ties the card together. If Morocco are good enough to not lose, they're good enough to hold Brazil to a stalemate, and +295 is a generous number for a genuine outcome in a game both sides will treat carefully. It pairs cleanly with the under and the +0.5, since a 0-0 or 1-1 cashes all three. I'm not making it the headline, but at this price the draw is worth a sprinkle.

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Brazil vs Morocco Score Prediction

Brazil carry the bigger names, but this is an opener the market expects to stay tight, and I think Morocco are organized enough to hang with them and walk away with something. I'll take a cagey, low-event game that ends level.

Score Prediction: Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Brazil vs Morocco Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Morocco +0.5 (double chance, win or draw) +130 Best bet Under 2.5 goals -125 Strong lean Draw +295 Value sprinkle

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