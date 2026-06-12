Get the latest Brazil vs Morocco prediction, predicted lineups, team news and match preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C opener on June 13.

Brazil vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group C

Group C | Saturday, June 13, 2026 | New York New Jersey Stadium

Brazil open their 2026 World Cup campaign against a Morocco side that knocked out Portugal and Spain in 2022 and genuinely believes it can go deep again. The Selecao are favored, and rightly so, but this is not a team showing up at full strength. Neymar is listed as game-time doubtful with a calf injury, which changes the entire calculus of how Brazil attack. Igor Thiago starts up front in his absence. That is a significant downgrade from what Brazil hoped to roll out on matchday one.

Morocco, for their part, are also dealing with some real injury headaches. Nayef Aguerd (pubalgia), their best center-back, is not in the predicted starting XI. Noussair Mazraoui (shoulder) is questionable at left-back. Ez Abde, one of their set-piece delivery options, has undergone scans that confirmed a moderate knee ligament sprain that will make him miss the group stage phase. Manager Mohamed Ouahbi's side is built on defensive cohesion and pace on the counter, and those absences put some pressure on a back line that needs to contain Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Lucas Paqueta for 90 minutes.

This is a genuinely interesting opening group game rather than a formality. Brazil should win it. Whether they win it comfortably depends a lot on how quickly Vinicius Junior gets into the game and whether Igor Thiago can hold the ball up and give the midfielders something to work with.

For the latest predicted and confirmed lineups and injury news, visit RotoWire.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

Brazil vs Morocco Lineups & Injury News

Predicted and confirmed lineups update automatically at RotoWire.

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Morocco vs Brazil Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Morocco MAR vs Brazil BRA Morocco Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Brazil Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

Brazil (4-2-3-1): GK: Alisson | DL: Douglas | DC: Marquinhos | DC: Gabriel | DR: Danilo | DMC: Casemiro | DMC: Bruno Guimaraes | AML: Vinicius Junior | AMC: Raphinha | AMR: Lucas Paqueta | FW: Igor Thiago

Morocco (4-2-3-1): GK: Bono | DL: Noussair Mazraoui (QUES) | DC: Issa Diop | DC: Chadi Riad | DR: Achraf Hakimi | DMC: Nabil El Aynaoui | DMC: Amine Bouaddi | AML: Bilal El Khannouss | AMC: Azzedine Ounahi | AMR: Brahim Diaz | FW: Ilias Saibari

Brazil Injury News: Neymar is listed as game-time doubtful (calf). He does not appear in the predicted starting lineup, with Igor Thiago slotting in as the lone forward. There is a scenario where Neymar dresses and comes off the bench, but Brazil should not be counted on to have him for a full 90 minutes here. His absence is the single biggest story around this squad heading into the tournament.

Morocco Injury News: Nayef Aguerd (pubalgia) is out of the predicted starting lineup. Issa Diop and Chadi Riad partner at center-back in his place. Noussair Mazraoui is questionable due to a shoulder contusion and is listed in the lineup but could be replaced. Chemsdine Talbi (undisclosed) is not in the predicted XI. Ez Abde is ruled out for the group stage phase, which also affects Morocco's set-piece delivery options.

Brazil vs Morocco Head-to-Head Record

Brazil and Morocco have crossed paths only a handful of times historically. Their one and only World Cup meeting came at Mexico 1970, where Brazil won 1-0 through a Jairzinho goal in the group stage. Brazil won that tournament. Morocco, for their part, reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, the best finish ever by an African nation, before losing to France. These are very different squads from either of those eras, but the historical pattern at World Cups has consistently favored Brazil.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Brazil: 4-2-3-1

The double pivot of Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes is arguably the best midfield pairing at this tournament. Casemiro is the screen, letting Guimaraes drive forward and connect with the attacking three. Vinicius Junior on the left is Brazil's primary danger man, and Morocco will know that coming in. The question is how the attack functions without Neymar threading passes from between the lines. Igor Thiago is a capable center-forward but he is not a creator. He holds the ball, wins headers, and makes runs in behind. That puts more creative responsibility on Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta, and on Vinicius to manufacture moments himself.

Defensively, Brazil's 4-2-3-1 compresses well in midfield. Morocco's counters will need to be fast and precise to hurt them, and Achraf Hakimi will be the main outlet on the right side.

Morocco: 4-2-3-1

Manager Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco sides press well and defend as a unit. The 2022 run under coach Walid Regragui was built on exactly that: organized shape, minimal individual errors, and clinical use of set pieces. Without Aguerd at center-back, there is a question of whether Diop and Riad have the partnership to handle Brazil's movement at pace. Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss give Morocco genuine quality in the attacking third, and Hakimi's overlapping runs from right-back create width and delivery threat.

The concern for Morocco is that losing Aguerd weakens the one part of their game they most rely on. If Brazil find space in behind early, the center-back pairing will be tested. Morocco will want to keep it tight through 60 minutes and see if Brazil are vulnerable on the break late.

Brazil vs Morocco Odds

Outcome DraftKings FanDuel Bet365 Hard Rock Brazil -150 -150 -154 -145 Draw +280 +280 +275 +260 Morocco +450 +450 +450 +450

For the latest odds and promos, visit RotoWire Soccer Betting. New bettors can check out the DraftKings promo code, BetMGM promo, or browse all sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

This is the matchup of the game. Hakimi is elite going forward, but he will have his hands full tracking Vinicius on the defensive side. Vinicius is at his best when he gets the ball running at pace toward goal, and Morocco's right flank is the avenue Brazil will target repeatedly. Hakimi's positioning matters a lot here: if he pushes too high looking for attacking opportunities, he leaves space that Vinicius will exploit in behind.

Guimaraes is the engine of this Brazil midfield. He wins the ball, drives forward, and finds pockets between the lines that Casemiro cannot reach. Morocco's double pivot of El Aynaoui and Bouaddi will need to track his runs without leaving themselves exposed. Bouaddi, in particular, is young and technically impressive, but this is a significant test for him against one of the better midfielders in club football.

Brahim Diaz is Morocco's most technically gifted player in the final third. He drifts infield from the right, creates in tight spaces, and is capable of producing something from nothing. Marquinhos and Gabriel are experienced and well-organized, but Diaz thrives precisely against defenders who are comfortable in their structure. He will look to find half-turns and drag defenders out of position. How Brazil's center-backs handle his movement inside will shape the tactical battle in the first half.

Set-Piece Takers

Full set-piece data sourced from RotoWire's 2026 World Cup set-piece takers article.

Brazil

Morocco

Note: Ez Abde was listed among Morocco's set-piece takers but is ruled out for the group stage phase with a moderate knee ligament sprain.

Brazil vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco will make this uncomfortable for a while. Their defensive structure is real, Aguerd's absence is a problem but not a catastrophic one, and they will have motivation to make a statement after 2022. But Brazil have too much quality in midfield and on the wings. Vinicius will find a moment, Raphinha will create chances, and the Guimaraes-Casemiro axis gives Brazil control of the middle of the pitch.

Score Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Morocco

Upcoming Fixtures

Brazil: vs Haiti, June 19, Philadelphia Stadium

Morocco: vs Scotland, June 19, Boston Stadium

For the full Group C breakdown including odds, tactics, and projected lineups for all four teams, see the 2026 World Cup Group C preview.