Brazil vs Norway picks, odds and best bets for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, including over 8.5 shots on target, over 2.5 goals and over 8.5 corners predictions.

Brazil vs Norway Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Brazil and Norway collide in a heavyweight Round of 16 matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both sides needed late second-half goals to secure victory in the Round of 32. Brazil got past Japan thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Gabriel Martinelli, while Erling Haaland's late strike lifted Norway past Ivory Coast.

Kickoff for this Round of 16 match is scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Here are three best bets for this game, looking past the moneyline and targeting player props and situational bets.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Brazil vs Norway Picks & Odds

Market Odds Brazil to win -120 Over 8.5 shots on target -115 Over 2.5 total goals -135 Over 8.5 corners -125 Correct score prediction Brazil 2-1 Norway

Brazil vs. Norway Best Bets

Over 8.5 shots on target -115

Brazil had seven shots on target in the Round of 32 win over Japan and at least five in each of their group-stage matches, including a tournament-high nine against Scotland. The numbers are on the rise, and so has been Brazil's play throughout the tournament. La Selecao are looking increasingly comfortable with each passing game, and they should thrive against a Norwegian defense that has yet to keep a clean sheet in the current tournament.

As for Norway, they are averaging 2.5 goals and 5.0 shots on target per game across their four games. Led by Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth, the Scandinavian side has enough firepower to unsettle any defensive line. Based on what both teams have done throughout the tournament, the combined line of 8.5 shots on target looks attainable. Combining both teams' matches, seven of eight have had at least eight total shots on target, and five have surpassed the line of over 8.5 shots on target. The over is well-supported by the attacking power from both sides.

Over 2.5 goals -135

Each of Brazil's last three matches has featured over 2.5 total goals, though the manner in which those games have unfolded has differed. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's side looked dominant against Scotland and Japan, scoring freely and having disallowed goals in the process, while they had to come from behind to defeat Japan in the Round of 32. Brazil's attacking power and their vulnerabilities at the back make a continuation of this trend likely.

The same applies to Norway. Each of their matches in the current World Cup campaign has seen both teams score and over 2.5 total goals, including their Round of 32 win over Ivory Coast and their loss to France in the group stage. Norway's biggest strength is their attack, and their biggest area of weakness is their defense, so high-scoring matches are the natural outcome. That trend is unlikely to change here.

Over 8.5 corners -125

There were 13 total corners in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland, but each of their three remaining games has had exactly eight corners. The Brazilian side is not particularly adept at winning corners, as their wingers often cut inside and their full-backs are not much of a threat pushing forward.

Meanwhile, Norway are a massive corner threat, averaging 10.5 corners per contest, with their last three having at least nine. Norway tend to cross the ball often, and Brazil's biggest weakness is the defensive play of their full-backs, which is an area Norway will look to exploit. The 8.5 line at corners has decent odds, with both teams' games throughout this tournament consistently hovering around it.

Score Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway

Brazil vs. Norway Betting Picks

Brazil vs. Norway Total Shots On Target (Best Bet): Over 8.5 shots on target: -115

Brazil vs. Norway Over/Under Goals (Best Bet): Over 2.5 total goals: -135

Brazil vs. Norway Corners Bet (Best Bet): Over 8.5 corners: -125

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