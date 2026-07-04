Brazil vs Norway Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Brazil has lost two of its most important attacking players in the span of two weeks, and somehow they are still the comfortable favorite against a Norway side that has Erling Haaland. That tells you almost everything you need to know about the depth gap between these two rosters, even at a tournament where Vinicius Junior still has not come close to his ceiling and manager Carlo Ancelotti has barely needed to dip into his reserves. The situation is real, though. Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta are ruled out for the clash. Casemiro walked off gingerly after the Japan win but should be available Sunday. That is three starters unavailable or slightly uncertain, and Norway is not Japan.

Haaland is the reason this is a game worth watching rather than a formality. He scored four times in the group stage and against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32, and everything coach Stale Solbakken builds around him is designed to create that one moment in behind a high defensive line where he does not need a second invitation. If Brazil's back line pushes up and Marquinhos or Gabriel gets turned, this becomes a different kind of match.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Sunday's Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Sunday, July 6 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Brazil vs Norway Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Norway vs Brazil Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Carlo Ancelotti faces his most complex selection call of the tournament with Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta ruled out and Casemiro's fitness is slightly uncertain ahead of kickoff. RotoWire's predicted XI has Alisson in goal behind a back four of Douglas, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Danilo, with Casemiro listed as questionable in a three-man midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Danilo Oliveira. Vinicius Junior leads the attack from the left with Rayan on the right and Matheus Cunha through the middle. Neymar, who returned from injury to appear off the bench against Japan after 980 days away from the national team, pushes for a starting berth given the injury absences and could yet come into the XI in place of Casemiro if the latter does not clear his fitness check. Confirm via RotoWire's player news before kickoff. Norway are unchanged in structure from the side that beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Orjan Nyland in goal behind David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer and Marcus Pedersen, a midfield three of Patrick Berg, Sander Berge and Martin Odegaard, and Haaland through the middle flanked by Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth.

Brazil predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Douglas, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo (DEF); Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo (MID); Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, Rayan (FWD).

Norway predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe (DEF); Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard (MID); Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth (FWD).

Brazil Lineup Notes

Brazil's injury table has grown steadily through the tournament and has reached the point where manager Ancelotti is rebuilding rather than rotating. Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury in the group stage and has been ruled out for this clash. Paqueta, who started all four of Brazil's matches up to and including Japan, came off at halftime with a Grade II thigh strain and is out for a projected three weeks. Casemiro walked off gingerly following the Japan win and carries a questionable tag heading into Sunday although he should be an option, confirm his status via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff.

The silver lining is Neymar. Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals only returned to the national team setup for the Scotland group game after a hamstring injury that had kept him out since May, and manager Ancelotti has managed his minutes carefully since, but Paqueta's absence opens the door for a first start here. If Neymar starts in the midfield zone vacated by Paqueta, it transforms the attacking picture significantly despite the other losses. Vinicius Junior remains the most dangerous player on the pitch regardless of personnel around him, and Matheus Cunha gives Ancelotti a physical central option that suits the direct approach Brazil may need without its usual creative depth.

Norway Lineup Notes

Norway are clean on the injury table heading into this one, with Julian Ryerson the only name flagged as questionable, and he is not in the projected XI. Ryerson carries a thigh issue that has followed him through the group stage, and Pedersen has earned his place on the right side of the back line after solid performances in his stead. Confirm final fitness via RotoWire's injury report and player news, but Norway are otherwise at full strength.

Haaland is coach Solbakken's tournament in a single player. He scored four goals in the group stage and delivered the late winner against Ivory Coast that sent Norway through to a first Round of 16 in 28 years. The rest of Norway's attack is solid without being transformative, and Odegaard is the key fulcrum between the defensive structure and Haaland's threat up top. If Odegaard has time to turn and find the runners, Norway are dangerous. If Bruno Guimaraes and company can pin him under pressure and deny him space, Norway's output drops sharply.

Brazil vs Norway Head-to-Head Record

This is the first World Cup meeting between Brazil and Norway. Their most recent competitive encounter at a major tournament came at the 1997 Confederation Cup, where Norway drew 4-4 with Brazil in a memorable match that included a Haaland-era preview of Scandinavian resilience against the Selecao. There is no knockout-round history between these nations to lean on, and Norway's absence from the World Cup since 1998 means the broader picture between these sides remains light by knockout-round standards.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil wants the ball through Guimaraes and Casemiro in central midfield, then to release Vinicius Junior with space to attack one-on-one. The loss of Paqueta removes the primary creative link between midfield and attack, and whoever fills that role, whether it is Danilo Oliveira staying disciplined or Neymar playing more centrally, will need to compensate for the loss of Paqueta's movement and vision between the lines.

Coach Solbakken's Norway wants the opposite. They are content to sit in a mid-block, deny space in behind early, absorb Brazil's possession, and look for the moment Haaland can spin or run through into space behind a committed Brazilian back line. It is not a pretty approach but it is exactly the kind of approach that gives any team with a genuine world-class striker a fighting chance against a heavier favorite. The shape from the Ivory Coast win, with Berg and Berge doing the defensive work and Odegaard free to pick passes in behind the press, is the platform coach Solbakken trusts most.

Brazil's quality and depth, even depleted, should be enough over 90 minutes at MetLife. But this is a Norway side that has already outlasted a France group game in good form and beaten two credible opponents to get here, and Haaland only needs one.

Brazil vs Norway Odds

Brazil remain favorites despite the injury concerns, with the depth gap between the rosters significant enough to outweigh the loss of even three key starters. Norway's price will shorten if Casemiro is ruled out before kickoff, so monitor his fitness and the lines closely. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Brazil Draw Norway BetMGM -120 +270 +300 DraftKings -125 +285 +320 FanDuel -125 +260 +360 bet365 -125 +270 +333 Kalshi -126 +265 +350

Odds as of July 4 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Vinicius Junior vs Norway's Right Side

Vinicius Junior against Marcus Pedersen and whoever covers alongside him is Brazil's most reliable source of danger regardless of the injuries around him. How Norway's right flank manages his runs in behind and his one-on-one situations will determine whether Brazil creates freely or has to grind through the block.

Haaland against Brazil's center-back pairing is the only matchup that matters for Norway. Gabriel is physical and capable of handling high balls, but Haaland's straight-line speed and timing in behind a high defensive line is the variable Brazil's back line has to manage. One gap, one pass from Odegaard, and Norway have the game they want.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Brazil

Norway

Brazil vs Norway Prediction

Brazil is missing more than any other Round of 16 team in terms of confirmed starters, but Vinicius Junior and the depth behind him remain enough to outlast a Norway side that will need everything to go right to spring Haaland often enough to decide the game. Norway should make this uncomfortable and Haaland should get at least one meaningful chance, but Brazil's individual quality tips this in regulation.

Score Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of England vs Mexico. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.