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Brentford vs Tottenham Prediction, Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27

Brentford vs Tottenham is one of the trickier Premier League Gameweek 1 fixtures to call. Brentford finished ninth last season and missed Europe on goal difference, while Tottenham finished 17th, just two points above relegation, after going through three head coaches.

Roberto De Zerbi has spent 237 million pounds since taking the Tottenham job in March, and four of his six summer signings are projected to start. The problem is fitness rather than quality: Pedro Porro, Mohammed Kudus, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie all finished preseason without a single minute played. Brentford, meanwhile, put seven past Eintracht Frankfurt eight days ago.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Premier League opener in west London.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 PM UK / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London

English TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Referee: Michael Oliver

Brentford vs Tottenham Predicted Lineups & Team News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

Predicted lineups: Brentford are projected in a 4-3-3 with Mamadou Sangare, their club-record signing from Lens, alongside Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen in midfield, and Igor Thiago through the middle between Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade. Tottenham are projected in a 4-3-2-1: a midfield three of Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher and Mateus Fernandes, with Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore ahead of them and Richarlison at the point. Andrew Robertson starts at left back against his old league rivals after leaving Liverpool on a free, with Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke as the center-back pairing and Antonin Kinsky in goal.

RotoWire Premier League Lineups Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Brentford BRE vs Tottenham Hotspur TOT Brentford Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

Brentford predicted starting XI (4-3-3):Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter; Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Mamadou Sangare; Dango Ouattara, Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade

Tottenham predicted starting XI (4-3-2-1):Antonin Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson; Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, Mateus Fernandes; Mathys Tel, Mikey Moore; Richarlison

Brentford Lineup and Injury News

Keith Andrews signed a contract to 2032 last season and has built something specific. Brentford had the best shot-on-target percentage in the Premier League last year at 36.3 percent, and Igor Thiago scored 22 league goals, second only to Erling Haaland and a record for a Brazilian in a single Premier League season. Nathan Collins captains the side from center back. That's a settled spine, and Andrews added to it rather than rebuilding: Sangare arrived from Lens for a club record after making the Ligue 1 team of the year, Jannik Schuster came in at center back from Red Bull Salzburg, Jaidon Anthony from Burnley and Callum Wilson from West Ham on a free.

The injury news is light. Yehor Yarmolyuk and Sepp van den Berg are both out, and Antoni Milambo is listed as a game-time decision after working back from a knee problem, so check the Premier League injury table and the player news feed before kickoff. Fabio Carvalho and Milambo have both returned to first-team training after ACL injuries last season. Andrews deliberately skipped a friendly in the final week, taking the squad to Portugal for a training camp instead and saying he didn't want the distraction of a game. Before that they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-0 at home, with Schade and Thiago scoring twice each and Sangare scoring on his Gtech debut.

Tottenham Lineup Notes

De Zerbi's squad has turned over almost completely and the fitness picture is the story. Porro, Kudus, van de Ven and Udogie all ended preseason with no minutes, which means four players who would ordinarily be starters are being managed rather than selected. Kudus is a game-time decision with a quadriceps problem and Dominic Solanke is a game-time decision with an ankle issue, having sat out three matches before returning to training on Wednesday. Wilson Odobert is out until November with a knee injury. James Maddison was limited in preseason, though he did start the final friendly against Hoffenheim after a season lost to an ACL rupture.

The signings themselves are serious money. Tonali cost 100 million pounds from Newcastle, Fernandes 85 million from West Ham and van Hecke 52 million from Brighton, with Senesi, Robertson and Martin Dubravka all arriving free. Conor Gallagher isn't new, having joined from Atletico Madrid for 34 million in January, and Antonin Kinsky isn't either, but he is now the clear No. 1 after Guglielmo Vicario left on loan to Juventus. Out went Cristian Romero to Atletico, Luka Vuskovic to Brighton and Djed Spence to Inter. Net spend is around 138 million pounds, and the squad that produced it finished 17th.

Brentford vs Tottenham Head-to-Head Record

These clubs have met 52 times, with Tottenham winning 28 to Brentford's seven and 17 drawn. The recent run matters more than the ledger: Brentford haven't beaten Tottenham in their last six meetings. Last season split 2-0 to Spurs at their place in December and 0-0 at the Gtech on New Year's Day, a game Brentford edged on chances with Janelt going closest. Tottenham have won three of the last five league meetings between the two.

Brentford vs Tottenham Tactical Analysis

Brentford's identity under Andrews is direct, set-piece heavy and built on winning the ball high. That is a bad combination to face with a back four that has barely trained together. Senesi and van Hecke are both new, Robertson is 32 and arriving from a club where he had become a squad player, and Porro is being eased in after an extended post-World Cup break. Michael Kayode's long throw is a genuine weapon from the right, and Thiago's conversion rate last season was the best of any forward in the league at 26.19 percent. Brentford don't need many looks.

Tottenham's answer is possession. De Zerbi's Brighton averaged around 60 percent of the ball, and the projected shape gives him a three-man midfield with Tonali and Fernandes as the deeper pair and two attacking midfielders in the space Brentford's midfield three vacates when it presses. If Spurs can hold the ball in Brentford's half, the Gtech gets quiet quickly and Richarlison starts finding service. The question is whether a side with this many players short of match fitness can sustain that for 90 minutes in the year's first competitive game away from home.

I lean Brentford, and the reason is timing rather than talent. Tottenham are probably the better squad on paper by the end of September. They are not the better team on Saturday in Gameweek 1.

Brentford vs Tottenham Odds

Odds for Saturday's opener are below. Check current prices before kickoff, since the lines will move on Tottenham's late fitness news.

Sportsbook Brentford Draw Tottenham BetMGM +138 +240 +170 DraftKings +145 +260 +175 FanDuel +140 +260 +180 bet365 +140 +270 +175 Kalshi +140 +265 +166

Odds via OddsJam. For more markets and the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's soccer betting page and the best sportsbook promos.

Brentford vs Tottenham Key Matchups

Twenty-two goals is not a fluke season and Thiago is not a subtle striker. He attacks the front post, he gets across defenders, and he converts a quarter of what he gets on target. Senesi and van Hecke have Premier League experience from Bournemouth and Brighton respectively, so this isn't a debutant problem the way it is at some clubs this weekend, but it is a brand-new partnership defending its first competitive cross together against the league's second-highest scorer from last season. Brentford will test it early and from wide.

A 100 million pound midfielder walks into a game at the Gtech against two players whose job is to make the game ugly. Tonali's value to Tottenham is control, and Janelt and Sangare are there to deny it, with Sangare arriving off a Ligue 1 team-of-the-year season doing exactly that kind of work. Whoever wins the second balls in the middle third decides whether this is a Tottenham possession exercise or a Brentford transition game, and Brentford are built to win it in the latter.

Brentford vs Tottenham Set-Piece Takers

Set-piece responsibility for both clubs comes from RotoWire's Premier League set-piece takers guide, which covers all 20 teams for 2026-27.

Brentford

Tottenham

Note that three of Tottenham's listed takers are doubts or short of fitness, so the dead-ball duty may fall to Tonali and Porro by default.

Brentford vs Tottenham Prediction

Brentford are settled, they're at home, they've scored freely in preseason and they have the best striker on the pitch. Tottenham have more expensive players and less match fitness, and a late afternoon kickoff on the opening weekend is the least forgiving place to find out how much that matters. Thiago gets on the end of something early, and I'm not convinced this Tottenham attack has the sharpness yet to answer it.

Score Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Tottenham

Upcoming Fixtures

Brentford travel to Leeds next before hosting Sunderland, so there's a genuine chance to bank points early. Tottenham host Newcastle in De Zerbi's first home league game of the season.

For the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's Premier League predicted and confirmed lineups, the injury table, team stats and the EPL draft kit.