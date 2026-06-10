Canada host Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical analysis and a score prediction for the Group B opener on June 12.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

Canada play their first World Cup match on home soil since 1986. Bosnia and Herzegovina play in their second World Cup ever, and they got here by knocking out Italy on penalties in Zenica. Both of these teams have something to prove, which usually makes for a more interesting game than the odds suggest.

Canada are favorites in front of their own crowd at BMO Field in Toronto, and Switzerland are heavy favorites to win the group. That means this match is effectively the battle for second place before it has even started. Bosnia are not going to outscore Switzerland or outlast Canada over 90 minutes three times. A point here matters. Canada know the same thing.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group B opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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Canada Lineup Notes

Several Canada players appear on the World Cup injury table as of June 6. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late updates.

Several players didn't feature in the 1-1 friendly draw against Ireland and are still in recovery, such as Moise Bombito (undisclosed), Ali Ahmed (hamstring), Alfie Jones (undisclosed), Alphonso Davies (hamstring) and Jacob Shaffelburg (leg), though most of them should be ready for the opener.

Jonathan David arrives as Canada's primary goal threat with 39 international goals. The Juventus striker is the penalty taker and the reference point for everything going forward. Tajon Buchanan is expected to start on the right wing and both Stephen Eustaquio and Ismael Kone to form the double pivot.

Bosnia Lineup Notes

Bosnia and Herzegovina have three players on the World Cup injury table as of June 6. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late updates.

Haris Tabakovic (ankle) is fighting against time to return fit for the opener, while Ivan Sunjic and Edin Dzeko have been managed and should be both fit to feature.

Nikola Vasilj had an excellent Bundesliga season with St. Pauli despite the relegation and is a capable starting goalkeeper at this level. The back line is led by Sead Kolasinac, who brings top-flight European experience, while Amar Dedic provides dangerous delivery from right-back. Ermedin Demirovic at Stuttgart gives Dzeko a mobile partner who presses and creates space.

The most interesting player to watch off the ball is Esmir Bajraktarevic at PSV Eindhoven, who will look to get in behind on the right whenever Bosnia win it quickly in transition.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head Record

These two nations have never met before. This is the first competitive or friendly encounter in history, which tells you something about how rarely CONCACAF and Balkan European football overlap. There is no head-to-head record to reference.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Jesse Marsch has been building toward a high-press, vertical identity with Canada since taking over in 2024. When it works, Canada can be genuinely difficult to play against. They press high, win the ball quickly and attack before defenses are organized. Alphonso Davies pushing forward from left-back creates essentially a 3-4-3 shape in possession. Jonathan David as the focal point of the attack is among the best forwards at this tournament.

The problem is the press has a clear weakness. When teams bypass it with direct passes into the channels, Canada's back line is exposed. Bosnia, under coach Sergej Barbarez, are not going to outpossess Canada. They will sit deep, absorb pressure, and try to find Edin Dzeko and Esmir Bajraktarevic on the counter. Manager Barbarez told Italian journalists before the playoff against Italy that they would "park the bus" if they scored. They did. It worked. He is not changing the approach now.

Dzeko turns 40 this year. He scored 10 goals this season in the 2. Bundesliga with Schalke 04, setting the record as the oldest goalscorer in the division's history. The minutes management question across three group games is real, but he starts here. Bosnia's entire transition game is built around finding him early and letting him hold the ball while midfielders arrive.

The discipline issue on Canada's side is worth noting. Three red cards in their last seven matches. Coach Marsch has acknowledged it publicly. Against a Bosnia side that will sit deep and look to earn set pieces and free kicks, anything that disrupts Canada's shape could hand Bosnia exactly the type of match they want.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Sportsbook Canada Draw Bosnia DraftKings -125 +270 +350 FanDuel -125 +260 +350 Bet365 -125 +270 +350 Hard Rock -130 +260 +400

Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting page. Claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Jonathan David vs Bosnia's Center-Backs

Bosnia defended extremely well against both Wales and Italy to get to this tournament. Their center-back pairing of Katic and Muharemovic is organized and disciplined, not easily pulled out of position. David's movement and finishing ability are the biggest threat Canada have, but Bosnia will not give him space inside the area freely. How much room David can find will likely decide the result.

Davies at left-back creates a mismatch almost everywhere he plays at international level. Dedic at right-back for Bosnia will have to contain him without losing his own defensive position. If Dedic commits forward too often, Davies can break in behind. If he sits too deep, Davies has space to receive and combine with David centrally. Canada's best attacking moments in recent camps have started with Davies receiving wide and driving forward.

Canada's Press vs Bosnia's Patience

Can Canada sustain the intensity for 90 minutes? Bosnia under manager Barbarez are set up specifically to outlast pressing teams. They will absorb for long stretches, invite pressure and wait for the moment when the press breaks down. The counter-attacking threat then runs directly through Dzeko. Canada's defensive record when their shape is disrupted is not great. If Bosnia get that first goal, this becomes a very different game.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

I think Canada win this, but Bosnia are not the type of team to get blown out. They just eliminated Italy with this approach. A 1-0 Canada win is the most likely result to me, with Bosnia making it uncomfortable for large stretches. David scoring the goal that matters fits this game perfectly.

Score Prediction: Canada 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Upcoming Fixtures

Canada: June 16 vs Qatar, Vancouver Stadium

Bosnia and Herzegovina: June 16 vs Switzerland, Kansas City Stadium

For the full Group B tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group B Preview.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.