Best bets, picks and odds for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup. Bosnia arrive undermanned up front, Canada have the crowd. Find out where the value is for Friday's Group B opener.

Canada vs Bosnia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group B

Kickoff: Friday, June 12, 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, BMO Field, Toronto.

Canada vs Bosnia odds frame this as a home banker that I think the public will read the wrong way. Canada are -120 to win their opener on home soil, the total sits at under 2.5 goals -139, and my card is built around one idea: this is a low-event game that Canada controls without blowing open. I like the under, I like Canada keeping it clean, and I like getting paid on the two things Canada will actually do, score one and bury Bosnia under corners.

When I look at this game I see a Bosnia side that grinds out 1-0s and a Canada side that will have the ball, the crowd and the better attackers, but not the kind of firepower that turns a tight game into a rout. That points one direction, and it isn't the goals overs everyone else will be piling into on opening weekend.

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Canada vs Bosnia Odds

Market Odds Canada win -120 Draw +275 Bosnia win +380 Over 2.5 goals +125 Under 2.5 goals -139 Bosnia under 0.5 team goals (Canada clean sheet) +130 Canada over 4.5 team corners -130 Jonathan David anytime scorer +185

Canada vs Bosnia Team News

Both teams have a couple late calls for their opening match. Alphonso Davies (hamstring) and Moise Bombito (leg) are unlikely to be available. Ali Ahmed (hamstring), Alfie Jones (undisclosed) and Jacob Shaffelburg (undisclosed) should be fine for this game. On the other side, neither Edin Dzeko (knock) nor Ivan Sunjic (muscular) have appeared in pre-tournament friendlies but should be fit to feature. Haris Tabakovic (ankle) arrived on US soil but works separately with the physios and aims a return in the next games. That matters more for Bosnia, who lean heavily on Dzeko to hold the ball up and finish, while Sunjic is often a starter in the midfield. Confirm the XIs the moment they drop with RotoWire's predicted World Cup lineups and injury table, and recheck closer to kickoff.

Canada vs Bosnia Best Bets

Under 2.5 Goals -139

I know laying -139 on an under isn't fun, but this is the read and I'm not going to talk myself off it for a prettier number. Bosnia are a low-block, low-tempo team that qualified by winning tight games, not shootouts, and they are the kind of opponent that drags a match into the mud. Canada will have the ball but they aren't a vertical, chance-a-minute side, and openers tend to be cautious anyway with three points and a clean sheet at a premium.

The market agrees, which is why the under is favored, but I think it's still the correct side rather than a trap. If you want the contrarian version of the same idea, over 2.5 is sitting at +125 because the public loves goals on opening weekend, and I'm happy to be on the other side of that ticket. A 1-0 or 1-1 is exactly how I see this playing, and both of those cash.

Bosnia Under 0.5 Team Goals (Canada Clean Sheet) +130

This is the leg I actually want, and it's plus money. The market has Bosnia to score priced around -150, but I don't buy that they're a 60 percent bet to find the net here. Dzeko is questionable, Tabakovic is out, and without those two the goals have to come from Ermedin Demirovic and a midfield that creates very little. Strip the supply and the finishing and you're betting on a Bosnia side to break down a Canada back line, in Toronto, with the crowd on top of them.

Canada have the personnel to keep it clean. Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius and Luc De Fougerolles are a credible group, and at home against a team this passive, a shutout is very live. At +130 I'm getting a price that implies Bosnia score more often than not, and I think the opposite is true. This is the gutsier leg on the card, and it's why the score prediction is a 1-0 rather than a 1-1, but the value is in fading a Bosnia attack the market still trusts.

Jonathan David Anytime Goalscorer +185

If Canada are going to win this, the goal runs through Jonathan David. He's the penalty taker, the focal point of the attack and the one finisher in this game with a genuine top-five-league pedigree. In a match where I expect Canada to dominate territory and Bosnia to sit deep, David is the player who turns sustained pressure into a goal, and he'll get the looks.

At +185 the price is generous for a striker of his level in a game his team is favored to win. That number exists because the books don't trust Canada to create cleanly, not because they doubt David, and I'll take that gap. He pairs naturally with the clean-sheet bet, since the way Canada win 1-0 is David getting on the end of one.

Canada Over 4.5 Team Corners -130

This is the bet that doesn't care whether the game is 1-0 or 0-0. A team that monopolizes the ball against a deep block racks up corners, and that's the entire shape of this match. Bosnia will defend their box, blocks and deflections pile up, and Canada have the wide play and set-piece personnel to keep winning them back, with Stephen Eustaquio, Mathieu Choiniere and Jonathan Osorio all on corner duty.

Over 4.5 at -130 is the line I'd anchor to. If you want more juice, Canada over 5.5 was hanging around +115, and against a side this content to sit, I don't hate reaching for it. The corner count is where Canada's home dominance shows up on the stat sheet even on a night the goals stay scarce.

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Canada vs Bosnia Score Prediction

A passive Bosnia side missing its main striker, a Canada team with the ball, the crowd and the better attacker, and a market leaning into goals overs I just don't see coming. I'll take Canada to control it, keep it clean and edge a low-event opener, with David finding the one that matters.

Score Prediction: Canada 1-0 Bosnia

Canada vs Bosnia Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Under 2.5 goals -139 Best bet Bosnia under 0.5 team goals (Canada clean sheet) +130 Value lean Jonathan David anytime scorer +185 Value scorer Canada over 4.5 team corners -130 Strong lean

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