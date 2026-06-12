Canada vs Bosnia, USA vs Paraguay: Results, Scores & Recap | 2026 World Cup June 12

Day 2 of the 2026 World Cup kicked off Friday, as two more host nations took to the field for their World Cup openers. Canada and Bosnia would open play in Group B, with Canada crawling back to earn a comeback draw. USA and Paraguay then kicked off Group D in a historic night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Canada vs Bosnia Result: 1-1 | Back-and-forth draw leads to Canada's first World Cup point

We had yet another historic 2026 World Cup match on Friday, as Canada and Bosnia played to a 1-1 draw at BMO Field in Toronto, earning Canada their first World Cup point on home soil. The game started with each side earning a few solid chances, although Bosnia would strike first in the 21st minute, as Jovo Lukic scored his first international goal after a flicked-on pass from Sead Kolasinac in a well-worked corner kick. This brought the home crowd alive for Canada as they worked for a comeback, controlling much of the game but not capitalizing on their chances until the second half.

Canada started the second half on the front foot, keeping the momentum they held for much of the game despite a few Bosnia attacks against the run of play. This finally led to their breakthrough to level the match in the 78th minute, as substitute Cyle Larin scored after only two minutes on the field, assisted by Promise David, who also entered from the bench. Larin came close to scoring again and nearly sent the stadium into chaos as the game drew to a close, but a point is all each team could scrape out.

Key Stats

Player of the match

Sead Kolasinac. While the entire Bosnia defense impressed Friday, Kolasinac edged out his teammates. He proved critical early in the match, as his flicked-on header and assist directly created the opening goal. He would then do the same on the other end, denying a clear goal with a goal-line clearance, a major moment in the second half that could have altered the game completely.

What It Means

Canada had a positive match despite only scoring once, remaining on the front foot for most of the game and proving more clinical with their chances as the match progressed. However, their counter-attack defense remains a concern. Bosnia clearly have a solid plan to defend and counter-attack, with a dangerous set-piece threat to go with it. The big question is whether this will be enough to carry them through tougher games moving forward.

USA vs Paraguay Result: 4-1 | Balogun Brace Powers USMNT to Historic Home Opener at SoFi Stadium

The USA came into their home 2026 World Cup opener at SoFi Stadium buzzing, and from the first whistle they were on the front foot and in an attacking mood. They got the scoring started quickly when Christian Pulisic floated into the box and found Weston McKennie, who put a ball across the net that was deflected in by Damian Bobadilla for an own goal. They would not stop there, as 24 minutes later Pulisic found Folarin Balogun for the second goal of the match. Balogun then had a moment of brilliance to close out the scoring in the second half, recording a stoppage-time goal off a beautiful finish.

The second half was much more contentious, with both teams trading chances at the net. Paraguay broke through when poor defensive positioning from the USA left Mauricio wide open for a goal, with Julio Enciso providing the assist. The USA got that goal back, though, as after a few failed chances near the end of the match, Giovanni Reyna scored a magical outside-of-the-boot shot on the last kick of the game from an Alex Freeman assist.

Key Stats

Player of the Match

Folarin Balogun. Balogun carried his success from the club season with Monaco straight to the international stage, wasting no time scoring for the USMNT. He bagged his brace and showed his individual talent in the process, with his second goal a true moment of beauty. He also becomes the first USA player with a multi-goal World Cup game since Bert Patenaude in 1930.

What It Means

The USA showed they are no team to be taken lightly, as coach Mauricio Pochettino's press proved effective alongside a high attacking work rate. They appear to control their own destiny in Group D from this point. Paraguay now face an uphill battle, they not only find themselves with zero points, but at minus three in goal difference. A shaky defense matched with a struggling attack is not a good sign with Turkiye on the horizon.

Group B Standings After Matchday 1

Group B Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Bosnia and Herz. 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D Standings After Matchday 1

Group D Standings — Matchday 1 Team GP W D L GF GA GD Pts USA 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

What Day 1 Means for the Group B Race

Group B remains wide open after Matchday 1, as the draw changes little in the overall picture. With Switzerland the heavy favorite to win the group, both Canada and Bosnia will likely find themselves chasing the Swiss. That said, neither side is in a bad spot, one win from their remaining games should be enough for both to advance from the group stage. Neither can afford a slip-up against Qatar, and a win against Switzerland for either side would be considered an upset.

For the full Group B tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group B Preview.

What Day 1 Means for the Group D Race

The USA have taken clear control of Group D and now control their own destiny. If they continue this level of play, Australia should be no issue, although the final group game against Turkiye will likely decide who wins the group outright. Paraguay now face a difficult road back, they will likely need a win and a draw to reach a qualifying third-place spot, as surpassing the USA or Turkiye appears unlikely.

For the full Group D tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group D Preview.

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