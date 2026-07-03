Canada vs Morocco Picks, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Morocco edged past the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw, and Canada fought past South Africa with a late Stephen Eustaquio winner. Neither side has been dominant in these knockouts, and a 2-1 Morocco win is the projection for Saturday's Round of 16 clash at NRG Stadium in Houston on July 4. The card is built around goals at both ends and the Morocco forward most likely to provide the decisive moment rather than laying the short moneyline.

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Canada vs Morocco Odds

Market Odds Canada win (90 min) +460 Draw (90 min) +250 Morocco win (90 min) -125 Both teams to score +117 Over 2.5 goals +130 Over 8.5 corners -120 Ismael Saibari anytime goalscorer +200

Canada vs Morocco Team News

Morocco project Ismael Saibari through the middle, Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss in support, and Achraf Hakimi bombing forward from right back, a combination that has been the most consistent attacking threat in the Moroccan squad all tournament. Canada counter with Jonathan David and the pace of Tajon Buchanan and potentially Alphonso Davies, who could be in line for his first start after coming off the bench against South Africa. Confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Canada vs Morocco Best Bets

Over 2.5 Goals +130

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on a game that should open up given how both sides are built. Morocco have the quality to break Canada down, and Canada have shown all tournament that they carry a real threat on the counter through David and the wide players. The projection here is a 2-1, which clears this number, and at +130 the over is plus money on a game expected to produce goals at both ends. Two attacking sides who both want to win, in a knockout where Canada cannot sit and wait, is the recipe for at least three goals.

Both Teams to Score +117

The same 2-1 has Canada getting on the board, and at +117 both teams to score is plus money on the shape. Canada scored in every group game and found a winner against South Africa, so their output has been consistent, and Morocco's defense, while organized, is not the kind that shuts every opponent out. Backing both teams to score at plus money is the cleaner way to back an open game without needing to pick the winner outright.

Over 8.5 Corners -120

The corner count should be high in this one, and the two players who drive it most are Achraf Hakimi (16) and Stephen Eustaquio (33). Hakimi has been one of the most consistent corner-winners in the tournament, bombing forward repeatedly down the right and forcing blocks and deflections from deliveries that earn dead balls. Eustaquio, meanwhile, has piled up corners for Canada all competition, delivering from wide areas and driving into positions where he forces the issue. Both sides press forward and attack the flanks, which is the recipe for a high corner total, and at -120 over 8.5 is a comfortable read on a game where the play is concentrated wide on both ends.

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer +200

Saibari has been Morocco's most productive forward at this tournament, finding space between the lines and arriving late into the box in a way that makes him the likeliest source of a Morocco goal against a Canada side that will push numbers forward. At +200, plus money on the focal point of Morocco's attack in a game they are expected to win is strong value. If Morocco score the two goals projected here, Saibari is the player most likely to be on the scoresheet for at least one of them.

Canada vs Morocco Score Prediction

Morocco's quality and knockout experience should tell, but Canada carry enough on the counter to make it competitive and find a goal. A 2-1 Morocco win with both teams scoring and goals on both sides of halftime is the expected shape.

Score Prediction: Canada 1-2 Morocco

Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Over 2.5 Goals +130 Best bet Both Teams to Score +117 Strong lean Over 8.5 Corners -120 Strong lean Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer +200 Value scorer

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