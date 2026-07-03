Canada vs Morocco clash at NRG Stadium in Houston for their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 knockout. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Canada vs Morocco Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Everything that has happened for Canada at this tournament already exceeds what anyone outside this program genuinely expected. First-ever World Cup win. First-ever knockout victory. And now, on the Fourth of July, a Round of 16 match at NRG Stadium in Houston against the team that eliminated them in the group stage in Qatar four years ago. Manager Jesse Marsch has built something real with this Canadian group, and they are better than the side that went to Doha. They are also a significant underdog against a Morocco side that has been to a World Cup semifinal in recent memory and just knocked out the Netherlands on penalties.

The counter argument for Canada is that Alphonso Davies makes them a different team when healthy, and the fitness questions that kept him out of the starting lineup for most of the group stage now look like they might be resolved at the right moment. If Davies plays 90 minutes at anything close to full capacity, this is a different matchup than the market currently suggests.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Round of 16 clash at NRG Stadium.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, July 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Canada vs Morocco Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Morocco vs Canada Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Morocco MAR vs Canada CAN Morocco Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Canada Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Marsch has a relatively settled group despite losing Ismael Kone to a broken leg sustained against Qatar in the group stage. RotoWire's predicted XI has Maxime Crepeau in goal behind a back four of Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito and Alistair Johnston, with Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustaquio controlling midfield, Liam Millar and Tajon Buchanan providing width, and Jonathan David partnering Tani Oluwaseyi up front. Multiple reports suggest Alphonso Davies could come into the XI for his first start of the tournament now that his hamstring is at full fitness, which would likely push Millar or Oluwaseyi out of the side, confirm the final decision via the widget and RotoWire's player news before kickoff. For Morocco, coach Mohamed Ouahbi has a clean injury sheet on RotoWire and should start the same group that saw off the Netherlands, with Bono behind a back four of Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop and Achraf Hakimi, Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi screening in front of them, and Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi and Brahim Diaz supporting Ismael Saibari up front.

Canada predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, Alistair Johnston (DEF); Liam Millar, Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan (MID); Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi (FWD).

Morocco predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bono (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi (DEF); Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi (DM); Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz (AM); Ismael Saibari (FWD).

Canada Lineup Notes

The major fitness question is Davies. He played 15 minutes off the bench against South Africa in the Round of 32 after missing the bulk of the group stage with a hamstring problem, and several reports ahead of kickoff indicate he is in line for a first start of the tournament here. Manager Marsch faces a genuine tactical decision around how to use him, since Davies at left back allows Laryea to drop into a more defensive role, while deploying him higher changes the shape entirely. Watch the widget and RotoWire's player news for the confirmed starting position.

Kone's absence is the other defining fact of Canada's midfield picture. He was the side's primary ball-winner and press trigger, and Saliba has filled in well enough since, but Morocco's midfield is a step up in quality from anything Saliba has faced in this tournament. Eustaquio's injury-time winner against South Africa was the moment that defines Canada's run so far, and his energy and direct running will be central to how Canada gets any joy against a Morocco block that coach Ouahbi organizes carefully.

Morocco Lineup Notes

RotoWire's injury report shows a clean bill of health for Morocco heading into this one, with no players flagged.

Bono was the hero in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands and gives Morocco a genuine difference-maker in goal under pressure. Saibari has been the most productive forward in this Morocco side, and Hakimi's involvement as an attacking right back gives coach Ouahbi width and a consistent threat in transition that most opponents have struggled to contain.

Canada vs Morocco Head-to-Head Record

These nations met in the 2022 World Cup group stage, with Morocco winning 2-1 in Doha. Hakim Ziyech's opener after a goalkeeping error set the tone, with Morocco adding a second before an own goal made the closing stages uncomfortable. The historical record outside the World Cup also leans heavily Morocco's way, with Canada losing a 1984 friendly 3-2, drawing 1-1 in 1994, and losing 4-0 in 2016. Both sides have new managers since Qatar, with manager Marsch replacing John Herdman and coach Ouahbi taking over for Walid Regragui earlier this year.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Marsch's Canada wants to press high and create chaos in transition, using Eustaquio's engine and the speed of the wide players to disrupt opponents before they can build. That approach produced eight goals in the group stage, including the 6-0 demolition of Qatar, and the underlying question is whether the same directness that worked against lower-ranked opposition can create any sustained pressure against Morocco's defensive structure.

Coach Ouahbi's Morocco is built around a disciplined low block that breaks with pace and purpose through Hakimi on the right and El Khannouss on the left. The Netherlands had no answer for Morocco's transition speed for long stretches, and Canada's back four will face the same examination in behind if either Laryea or Johnston pushes too high. The key matchup is not at striker level, it is whether Eustaquio and Saliba can win enough second balls in midfield to keep Canada playing forward rather than reacting.

Morocco's defensive organization and experience in knockout rounds gives coach Ouahbi's side the edge over 90 minutes, but if Davies is fully fit and plays his first 90 minutes of the tournament, the gap is smaller than the odds reflect.

Canada vs Morocco Odds

Morocco are the favorites given their knockout experience and the quality of their defensive structure, with Canada a sizable underdog despite their impressive run. The draw is live in a game Morocco will not overextend in. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Canada Draw Morocco BetMGM +375 +240 -130 DraftKings +400 +250 -125 FanDuel +420 +240 -135 bet365 +400 +250 -134 Kalshi +396 +239 -137

Odds as of July 3 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Achraf Hakimi vs Canada's Left Side

Hakimi is Morocco's most dangerous attacking outlet and will attack Laryea or Davies, depending on how manager Marsch sets his left flank, repeatedly across 90 minutes. How Canada's left side manages those runs in behind without sacrificing the press up the field will largely determine whether Morocco gets the transition opportunities it is built to exploit.

Stephen Eustaquio vs Morocco's Midfield Block

Eustaquio is the closest thing Canada has to a controlling presence in central midfield, and El Aynaoui and Bouaddi are a serious defensive partnership. The direct running and late arrivals that Eustaquio produces behind the press are Canada's best chance of disrupting Morocco before the Atlas Lions can organize their shape.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Canada

Morocco

Canada vs. Morocco Prediction

Morocco's knockout experience, defensive discipline and individual quality through Hakimi and Saibari give them the edge over a Canada side that has punched above its weight all tournament but now faces the stiffest test it has encountered. Manager Marsch's side should make this competitive and create chances on the counter, but Morocco's ability to control possession and break with purpose should be the difference.

Score Prediction: Canada 1-2 Morocco

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Paraguay vs France. For the full Round of 16 picture, visit the RotoWire's World Cup hub for the latest lineups, odds and recaps throughout the knockout rounds.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks and odds throughout the tournament.