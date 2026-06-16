Canada vs Qatar clash at BC Place in Vancouver for their 2026 World Cup Group B Matchday 2 opener. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Canada vs Qatar Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group B

Co-hosts Canada return to BC Place in Vancouver looking to convert a promising opening draw into their first win and a big step toward the knockout rounds. They were held 1-1 by Bosnia despite controlling large stretches, and now face a Qatar side that earned a creditable 1-1 draw of its own against Switzerland. With all four Group B teams level on a point, this is a game Canada are expected to win and probably need to at the 2026 World Cup.

Canada are heavy favorites at home, with the attacking talent of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin and a partisan Vancouver crowd. Qatar are organized and have a genuine match-winner in Akram Afif, but the gap in quality is significant. The pressure is squarely on Canada to deliver.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group B clash in Vancouver.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 18 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Canada vs Qatar Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Qatar vs Canada Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Qatar QAT vs Canada CAN Qatar Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Canada Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Canada predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston (DEF); Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Ali Ahmed (MID); Jonathan David, Cyle Larin (FW).

Qatar predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada (GK); Homam Ahmed, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Ayoub Al Oui (DEF); Gueye Seydinaissa Laye, Ahmed Fathy, Jassem Gaber (MID); Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag, Edmilson Junior (FW).

Canada Lineup Notes

Good news for the hosts: Alphonso Davies, who had been managing a hamstring issue, is close to be fit but isn't projected to start at left-back yet, with Richie Laryea expected to start in his spot until he is ready. No other Canada players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Jesse Marsch is expected to use a 4-4-2 with Dayne St. Clair in goal and Laryea and Alistair Johnston as attacking full-backs. Jonathan David leads the line alongside Cyle Larin, who scored and created chances off the bench in the opener, and Tajon Buchanan provides the width. Canada controlled large portions of the Bosnia game but could not find a winner, with David in particular wasteful. The talent is clearly there, the finishing has to improve, and at home against lesser opposition, Canada will expect to find it.

Qatar Lineup Notes

No Qatar players appear on the World Cup injury table after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Qatar are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 with Mahmud Ibrahim Abunada in goal and the dangerous Akram Afif leading the attack from the left. Afif is the player who makes Qatar tick, and his delivery and creativity gave Switzerland problems. Edmilson Junior offers a threat on the other flank, with Yusuf Abdurisag through the middle. Qatar will be content to defend in numbers, stay compact, and rely on Afif to manufacture something on the counter or from a set piece, the same template that earned them a point against the Swiss.

Canada vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record between these nations, who have not met at senior level. With Canada heavy favorites on home soil, the lack of history is a footnote. This is about whether the hosts can finally turn their territorial dominance into goals.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Canada will dominate the ball and the territory, just as they did against Bosnia. Manager Marsch's side wants to get Laryea and Johnston forward, overload the flanks, and create chances for David and Larin. The crowd at BC Place will push them to attack, and the question is not whether Canada create chances but whether they finish them after a profligate opener.

Qatar's plan is damage limitation and Afif. They will sit deep, keep their shape, and try to spring Afif into the spaces Canada leave when their full-backs push high. It worked well enough to frustrate Switzerland, and if Canada are wasteful again, Qatar will fancy nicking another point on the counter. But absorbing pressure for 90 minutes against a motivated host nation is a tall order, and one defensive lapse could open the floodgates.

Canada are the better side, at home, and coming off a game where they created more than enough to win. Qatar are organized and have a dangerous outlet in Afif, but the gap in quality and the Vancouver crowd should carry Canada through.

Canada vs Qatar Odds

Canada are strong favorites at home, with Qatar a sizable underdog and the draw priced for the chance the hosts are frustrated again. The lines reflect both the quality gap and home advantage.

Sportsbook Canada Draw Qatar BetMGM -350 +450 +900 DraftKings -360 +475 +1000 FanDuel -370 +470 +1000 bet365 -350 +450 +900 Kalshi -360 +454 +940

Odds as of June 16 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Jonathan David vs Qatar's Defense

Canada's entire afternoon may come down to whether David is more clinical than he was against Bosnia. He will get chances against a Qatar side that sits deep, and as the focal point of the attack, his finishing is the difference between a comfortable win and another frustrating draw. If David takes his opportunities early, Canada cruise.

Akram Afif vs Canada's Attacking Full-Backs

Qatar's best hope runs through Afif exploiting the space behind Davies and Johnston when they push forward. He is the one Qatar player capable of producing a moment from nothing, and if Canada are careless in transition, he will make them pay. Containing him without pinning back their own full-backs is the balance Marsch has to manage.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Canada

Qatar

Canada vs Qatar Prediction

Canada are the better team, at home, and coming off a game where they created more than enough to win. David and the wide players should find the goals that eluded them against Bosnia, with Qatar defending deep and leaning on Afif. The gap in quality and the Vancouver crowd should carry Canada to a comfortable win.

Score Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar

Upcoming Fixtures

Canada: June 24 vs Switzerland, BC Place (Vancouver)

Qatar: June 24 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lumen Field (Seattle)

For the full Group B tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.