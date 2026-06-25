Cape Verde have the chance to do the unthinkable and qualify for the knockout stage from Group H against Saudi Arabia in Houston. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H

Cape Verde have a chance to make history. The smallest qualifier in the field sits on two points in Group H, and a win over Saudi Arabia would send the debutants through to the round of 32, while even a draw would leave them on three points with a level goal difference that could be enough for a best-third place. Saudi Arabia, on a single point after a heavy loss to Spain, are alive too: a win would lift them to four points and into strong shape to advance, as a runner-up or one of the eight best third-placed teams.

I am buying the Cape Verde story here. They drew with Spain and held Uruguay, they control their own fate, and the market makes them slight favorites. Saudi Arabia have been disappointing and are projected to set up cautiously even though they need a win, which feels like a mismatch of urgency. This is Cape Verde's moment to grab.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group H finale in Houston.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Cape Verde are projected in a 4-3-3 under Bubista, with Gilson Benchimol up top and Ryan Mendes and Garry Rodrigues providing width. Saudi Arabia set up in a cautious 5-4-1 under Georgios Donis, with Firas Al Buraikan the lone striker and Salem Al-Dawsari the danger out wide. Cape Verde are without the suspended Sidny Lopes Cabral and list Telmo Arcanjo and Borges Cabral as doubtful, none of whom is in the projected XI; Saudi Arabia have a clean bill of health.

Cape Verde predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Vozinha (GK); Joao Paulo, Roberto Lopes, Edilson Borges, Steven Moreira (DEF); Kevin Pina, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro (MID); Garry Rodrigues, Gilson Benchimol, Ryan Mendes (FW).

Saudi Arabia predicted starting XI (5-4-1): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK); Moteb Al-Harbi, Hassan Al Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Saud Abdulhamid (DEF); Salem Al-Dawsari, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat (MID); Firas Al Buraikan (FW).

Cape Verde Lineup Notes

Cape Verde are without the suspended Sidny Lopes Cabral, with Telmo Arcanjo and Borges Cabral both listed as doubtful on the World Cup injury table; none is in the projected XI. Bubista leans on the experience of Ryan Mendes and Garry Rodrigues out wide, with Jamiro Monteiro running midfield and Gilson Benchimol leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Cape Verde have been organized and brave, and the belief from holding Spain and Uruguay will carry into this. They do not need anything heroic: a win books their place outright, and even a draw would keep them alive on three points and a level goal difference. This is a game they are good enough to get something from.

Saudi Arabia Lineup Notes

Saudi Arabia have no players on the World Cup injury table. Georgios Donis is projected to pack the defense with a back five, which is a curious look for a side that has to win, with Firas Al Buraikan isolated up top and Salem Al-Dawsari the main creative threat. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The 4-0 loss to Spain exposed how far off the pace Saudi Arabia have been, and setting up defensively when a win is required is a tough balance to strike. Salem Al-Dawsari can produce a moment, but the onus is on Saudi Arabia to take risks they have not looked comfortable taking.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record

These nations have never met, so this Group H finale in Houston is a genuine first encounter, fitting for a Cape Verde side experiencing all of this for the first time. With no history to lean on, form and stakes tell the story, and both point toward a tight, tense game with everything on the line for the debutants.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Cape Verde will look to control the tempo through Jamiro Monteiro and get Mendes and Rodrigues isolated against Saudi Arabia's wing-backs, with Benchimol stretching the back five. They are comfortable in a measured game and will not panic, knowing a single goal could be enough to go through.

Saudi Arabia's deep setup means they will try to absorb pressure and spring Al-Dawsari and Al Buraikan on the break, but a back five also signals a team unsure of itself in a must-win game. If Cape Verde score first, Saudi Arabia will have to abandon that caution, and that could open things up late.

I lean Cape Verde. They are the better-balanced team right now, they control their fate, and Saudi Arabia's passive approach plays into their hands. It may be tight and nervy, but I expect the debutants to find a way and book a historic place in the round of 32.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Odds

Cape Verde are slight favorites with a place in the knockouts on the line, while Saudi Arabia are priced as live underdogs who must win. Given two cautious teams and high stakes, a tight, low-scoring game is the angle the market leans on.

Sportsbook Cape Verde Draw Saudi Arabia BetMGM +135 +240 +190 DraftKings +145 +245 +195 FanDuel +145 +240 +190 bet365 +140 +250 +187 Kalshi +134 +239 +197

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Garry Rodrigues vs Saudi Arabia's Wing-Backs

Cape Verde's likeliest route to goal is getting Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes isolated wide against Saudi Arabia's back five. Rodrigues's ability to beat his man and deliver is exactly what is needed to unlock a deep block, and how the Saudi wing-backs cope with him could decide whether Cape Verde make history.

Salem Al-Dawsari vs Cape Verde's Defense

Saudi Arabia's hopes rest largely on Salem Al-Dawsari producing a moment of quality on the counter. With his team set up to absorb pressure, he is the one most likely to punish a Cape Verde side that has to push for the winner it wants, and keeping him quiet is key for the debutants.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Cape Verde have earned this chance and look the more assured team, while Saudi Arabia's cautious setup in a game they must win is a worry for them. I expect a tense, low-scoring affair, but the debutants to find the goal that sends them through to the round of 32 in the biggest night in their footballing history.

Score Prediction: Cape Verde 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Upcoming Fixtures

Group H concludes after this match. Cape Verde advance outright with a win and stay alive on a draw (three points, level goal difference); Saudi Arabia need a victory, which would lift them to four points and leave them very likely to advance.

For the full Group H tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.