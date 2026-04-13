Champions League Best Bets Today (Tuesday, April 14): Picks, Predictions & Odds

The Champions League quarterfinals continue today, with two matches set to decide the first semifinalists. Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid hold 2-0 aggregate leads, but both ties remain alive heading into Tuesday's slate.

Below, we break down the top Champions League predictions, picks and best bets today, along with the latest Champions League odds for each matchup. Each game includes one best bet based on form, matchup dynamics and pricing. Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups to gather the best information and all the team news about every UCL match this week.

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain Over/Under Best Bet

Over 3.5 goals scored: -141

Our Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain prediction points to goals, with both sides set up for an open, high-scoring match.

Liverpool will need to play one of their best performances of the season if they're going to erase the 2-0 deficit after losing the first leg against PSG. However, after a dismal showing in Paris, it's hard to see the Reds coming out on top and dominating one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

Liverpool will undoubtedly come out with an attacking stance, but PSG are deadly on the counter, and they know a thing or two about topping English teams after dispatching Chelsea in the Round of 16 by an 8-2 aggregate score. With Liverpool pushing forward and PSG thriving on the counter, this sets up as an open game with strong over potential. Five of PSG's last eight matches have featured at least four goals.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool Anytime Goalscorer Best Bet

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: +146

Dembele didn't find the back of the net in the first leg, but the star forward had at least two clear chances he should've converted in the first half. Even though Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on a strong scoring run with goals in each of his last four UCL appearances, we're backing Dembele once again.

Liverpool need to overcome a two-goal deficit, which should translate to the Reds pushing the lines forward and leaving lots of spaces at the back. Few players are more unstoppable on the counter than Dembele, so the Frenchman could snap his two-game scoring drought in the Champions League by scoring against Liverpool. One goal here could be enough to effectively put the tie out of reach given PSG's 2-0 aggregate lead.

Atletico Madrid vs. FC Barcelona First Half ML Best Bet

Barcelona to lead at HT: +122

Our Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona prediction focuses on Barcelona starting fast. Barcelona have their backs against the wall after a shocking 2-0 loss in the first leg of this tie last week, meaning they'll need to search for a quick first goal if they want to have any shot at turning things around at Wanda Metropolitano.

Even though Atletico Madrid aren't the defensive juggernaut they had been in the past, they're far from being an easy team to score against. As good as Atletico Madrid can be, Barcelona have proven they can establish an early lead. They own a W8, D4, L1 first-half record in their last 13 matches between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. There's statistical evidence that they can go on top before the end of the opening half, even if they'll be without a key player in Raphinha (hamstring). Achieving this goal will be critical if Barca have any dream of turning things around after the 2-0 loss in the opener.

Atletico Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Corners Best Bet

FC Barcelona under 8.5 corners: -112

Barcelona generated seven corners in the first leg of this tie despite needing to push forward throughout the game. With Los Blaugranas playing at home, the logic suggests the need will be even greater, but tactical factors make us lean towards the under. Mainly, Lamine Yamal is not known for being a player who wins the byline on a steady basis, and even if Barça decide to attack through the flanks, crossing the ball into the box has never been their go-to attacking option.

Barcelona should dominate the possession, outplay Atletico in terms of passes and probably generate far more shots on goal than their rivals. But when it comes to corners, don't expect Barcelona to rack up plenty. After all, this is a team that has generated 4.91 corners per game in 11 UCL contests this season.

Champions League Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a quick recap of our Champions League picks and predictions today, including the top bets and odds for Tuesday's matches:

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Over/Under Best Bet): Over 3.5 goals scored: -141

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Anytime Goalscorer Best Bet): Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: +146

Atletico Madrid vs. FC Barcelona (First Half ML Best Bet): Barcelona to lead at HT: +122

Atletico Madrid vs. FC Barcelona (Total Corners Best Bet): FC Barcelona under 8.5 corners: -112

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