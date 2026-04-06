Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7: Picks, Predictions & Odds

Tuesday features the opening two matches of the Champions League quarterfinals, with Real Madrid hosting Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu and Sporting CP taking on Arsenal at Estádio José Alvalade.

Looking for Champions League predictions today? Below are our best bets, picks, odds and predictions for Tuesday's slate. Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups before locking in your wagers.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Over/Under Best Bet

Over 3.5 total goals: +108

Before the start of the 2025/26 season, no one would've been surprised had this game been a decisive knockout fixture or even the final. Real Madrid have had their work cut out in the current campaign, though, and had to eliminate Benfica and Manchester City to secure a berth in the quarterfinals. Bayern Munich breezed through the group stage and easily dispatched Atalanta in the Round of 16, but facing Real Madrid will be a tougher task for Vincent Kompany's men.

It wouldn't be shocking if this is a high-scoring match. Real Madrid's defensive line has looked shaky lately, fresh off yet another loss in La Liga, this time to Mallorca, and Bayern Munich have one of the best attacks in Europe with Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane combining for 26 goals and assists in the Champions League.

Seven of Real Madrid's last eight UCL games have featured more than two goals, and eight of Bayern's last nine competitive away fixtures in all competitions have ended with both teams scoring.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Total Corners Best Bet

Over 10.5 corners: +108

The prediction that this game will be a high-scoring matchup should also translate into plenty of corners. With Bayern Munich constantly attacking through wide areas and Real Madrid expected to deploy an attacking stance at home, the corner line should hit the over.

Real Madrid's most recent Champions League match, the second leg of the tie against Manchester City, featured 15 total corners, and the Spanish giants have generated 5.83 corners per game in the current UCL campaign. With Bayern generating five per Champions League fixture, it's possible this number finishes well above 10.

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal Goalscoring Best Bet

Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime: +170

Gyokeres will return to the José Alvalade Stadium for the first time since his summer transfer from Lisbon to North London, and the Swedish striker has been putting up solid numbers of late. He scored over the weekend in the Gunners' shocking FA Cup loss to Southampton and also found the back of the net for Sweden during the international break, ultimately scoring the goal that sent Sweden to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With four goals and one assist, Gyokeres' numbers in the Champions League have been far from eye popping, but the recent performances suggest the Swede should be a massive threat against a defensive line he knows well.

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal Double Chance Best Bet

Sporting CP to win/draw: +104

Arsenal are the better team on paper, and any outcome that doesn't have them reaching the semifinals would be considered a massive shock. However, just like it happened in the Round of 16 tie against Leverkusen, Mikel Arteta's men should find a way to close out the tie at the Emirates Stadium, not earlier. This bodes well for Sporting's chances of getting a positive result in the first leg.

Sporting needed to turn things around in the Round of 16 against Bodo/Glimt after a 3-0 loss in the first leg on Norwegian soil, and they responded by scoring five goals at home. That win is part of an impressive run of results that has seen Sporting go on a nine-game winning streak at home across all competitions while winning 14 and losing just one in their last 15. That run included a win over PSG during the league phase, so Sporting should have enough quality to avoid the loss against Arsenal.

Champions League picks for Tuesday, April 7 (All Best Bets)

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (Over/Under Best Bet): Over 3.5 goals: +108

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (Total Corners Best Bet): Over 10.5 corners: +108

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal (Goalscoring Best Bet): Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime: +170

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal (Double Chance Best Bet): Sporting CP to win/draw: +104

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