Champions League predictions today featuring Bayern vs Real Madrid and Arsenal vs Sporting CP. Best bets, picks, and odds for each match.

Champions League Best Bets Today (Wednesday, April 15): Picks, Predictions & Odds

The Champions League quarterfinals conclude today, with two matches set to decide the final semifinalists. Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in a marquee clash, while Arsenal look to finish the job against Sporting CP.

Below, we break down the top Champions League predictions, picks and best bets today, along with the latest Champions League odds for each matchup. Each game includes two best bets based on form, matchups and pricing.

Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups to gather the best information and all the team news about every UCL match this week.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid HT Moneyline Best Bet

Bayern Munich to win at HT: -104

Our Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid prediction focuses on Bayern starting fast, with value on the first-half moneyline.

Bayern Munich can't afford a slow start in this second leg, as that would quickly erase the advantage they built in the first meeting. Fortunately, Bayern tend to enjoy strong starts regardless of who they're facing.

They own a W3, D2 mark during the opening 45 minutes when playing at home in the current UEFA Champions League campaign, and Real Madrid's need to score a goal quickly will probably leave lots of spaces at the back, something that Bayern can exploit early and often.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Total Corners Best Bet

Over 10.5 total corners: -120

Our Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid prediction also points to value in the corners market, with both sides expected to generate volume.

The first leg cleared this corner number comfortably, finishing with 19 total corners. Real Madrid will need to start attacking from the first minute, while Bayern can't sit back and wait for their opponents since they only have a one-goal lead in the aggregate score.

With both teams forced into aggressive setups, this should again produce enough volume to push the total over. Real Madrid have taken the most corners in the current UCL campaign with 78 in 13 matches (6.00 per game), whereas Bayern have generated 61 in 11 games (5.54 per game).

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP BTTS Best Bet

Both teams not to score: -122

Our Arsenal vs. Sporting CP prediction leans toward a controlled defensive performance from Arsenal, backing both teams not to score.

Sporting CP have proven they can compete against any team in Europe based on the success they've had this season. However, their Achilles' heel has been the inability to repeat the same results they get at home while playing on the road.

They'll be under under heavy pressure following the 1-0 loss in Portugal in the first leg, and their UCL record on the road this season has been far less convincing with a W1, D1, L3 mark. The lone win came against Athletic Club in the league phase, whereas they've lost to Bayern Munich (3-1), Bodo/Glimt (3-0) and Napoli (2-1).

Knowing that Arsenal have yet to surrender points at home, and with only three goals allowed in five matches at the Emirates Stadium, it's hard to see Sporting getting something from this match, let alone scoring a goal against an Arsenal side that's in dire need of a bounce-back performance following their recent run of domestic results.

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP Total Goals Best Bet

Under 1.5 total goals: +124

Our Arsenal vs. Sporting CP prediction also supports a low-scoring match, with value on the under.

The first leg ended with a 1-0 win for Arsenal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Portugal, and another low-scoring match is likely. Sporting aren't known for being a goal-happy team when playing away from home, and Arsenal have conceded just three goals at the Emirates in Champions League, and two were in the win over Kairat when they had already secured a spot in the Round of 16.

With Sporting struggling to create chances away from home and Arsenal prioritizing control, this sets up as a low-event match.

Champions League Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a quick recap of our Champions League picks and predictions today, including the top bets and odds for Wednesday's matches:

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (HT Moneyline Best Bet): Bayern Munich to win at HT: -104

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (Total Corners Best Bet): Over 10.5 total corners: -120

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP (BTTS Best Bet): Both teams not to score: -122

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP (Total Goals Best Bet): Under 1.5 total goals: +124

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.