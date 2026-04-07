Champions League predictions today featuring PSG vs Liverpool and Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid. Best bets, picks, and odds for every match.

Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8: Picks, Predictions & Odds

The Champions League quarterfinals continue today with two matches on Wednesday's slate, and we've got the top Champions League predictions, picks and best bets for both games.

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in another chapter of their rivalry, while Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool in a high-profile matchup. Below, we break down the best Champions League odds and betting picks today, with one best bet for each match.

Make sure to check our predicted and confirmed lineups to gather the best information and all the team news about every UCL match this week.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool ML Best Bet

Paris Saint-Germain to win: -141

Our Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool prediction leans toward PSG on the moneyline. On paper, this is a balanced tie in terms of the star power from both clubs. However, one look at the team news and form shows PSG should be considered favorites, not only to win in Paris but also to comfortably secure a spot in the semi-finals. Les Parisiens sit atop the Ligue 1 standings and have been in a groove lately after dispatching Chelsea in the Round of 16 by an 8-2 aggregate score.

The loss of Bradley Barcola is a big absence for Les Parisiens, but if there's one area in which PSG can withstand losses, it's the attacking line. Liverpool will be without a key player in goalkeeper Alisson (undisclosed), leaving Giorgi Mamardashvili with the daunting task of stopping PSG.

The Reds' recent form is also questionable, as they suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup this past weekend. Considering all these factors, any other result that's not a PSG win would be a shocker.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool Anytime Goalscorer Best Bet

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: +114

The absence of Bradley Barcola (ankle) means PSG will probably feature Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia flanking Ousmane Dembele in the attack. Given that setup and Liverpool's defensive inconsistencies, Dembele should wreak havoc with his pace and movement across the attacking third.

Dembele is fresh off a brace against Toulouse the last time out at the domestic level, and while Liverpool represent a tougher test individually, it's hard to believe the Reds will have what it takes to slow him down.

FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid SGP Pick

Barcelona to win and both teams to score: +139

This will be the fifth meeting between these teams in the current campaign, and the record stands at three wins and one loss in favor of Los Blaugranas, including wins in both matches at Camp Nou. That should give Barcelona a sizable edge ahead of this meeting, but a scenario where they win while seeing both teams find the back of the net is entirely plausible. That has happened in two of the four meetings.

Even though Atletico Madrid have proven to be a tough opponent for Barcelona, especially after a 4-0 win in the Copa del Rey earlier this season, it's hard to see Barcelona losing at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's men have won 19 games in a row as the hosts, with the lone defeat dating back to the PSG meeting on Oct. 1, last year. With that dominance in front of their fans, and with Barca also scoring at least three goals in all but one of the last 11 in this venue, Barcelona should find a way to win even if Atletico manage to score.

FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid Corners Best Bet

Over 10.5 total corners: +102

Barcelona aren't known for being a corner-happy team, as their wingers often prefer to cut inside rather than winning the byline, but they've still averaged 4.7 corners in the current Champions League campaign. The same can't be said about Atletico, as Simeone's men rank second among UCL teams in total corners taken with 74 in 12 matches, an average of 6.2 per contest.

If both lines remain closer to average in this game, there's a good chance this corner line hits the over. After all, neither side is expected to sit back and play with a defensive approach.

Champions League Best Bets Today Recap

Here's a quick recap of our Champions League picks and predictions today, including the top best bets and odds for Wednesday's matches:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool (ML Best Bet): Paris Saint-Germain to win: -141

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool (Anytime Goalscorer Best Bet): Ousmane Dembele to score anytime: +114

FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid (SGP Pick): Barcelona to win and both teams to score: +139

FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid (Total Corners Best Bet): Over 10.5 corners: +102

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.