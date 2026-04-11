Get the latest Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, odds, projected lineups and best bets. Includes player props, team news and betting angles for this Premier League clash.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)

Chelsea host Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal Premier League Gameweek 32 matchup with major implications for the title race and European qualification.

Chelsea enter the weekend sixth in the table on 48 points, sitting just one point behind fifth-place Liverpool as they push for a Champions League spot. Manchester City remain within reach of league leaders Arsenal, sitting nine points back with a game in hand and eight matches remaining.

Looking for a Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction?

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Chelsea vs Manchester City match.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local

US Coverage:

TV Channels: USA Network, Telemundo.

USA Network, Telemundo. Streaming: FuboTV, Peacock.

UK Coverage (Premier League):

TV Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD. Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV.

Sky Go, NOW TV. Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City and Chelsea have met 181 times, dating back to 1907 when the sides played to a 2-2 draw in a League Division Two matchup at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lead the all-time series, winning 71 times and drawing on 42 occasions.

Across the last 10 Premier League meetings between the sides, the Cityzens have dominated the Blues with six wins and three draws.

Fixture Trivia

Question: How many goals has Erling Haaland scored versus Chelsea?

Gameweek 31 Trivia: When was the last season Tottenham were relegated from England's top division?

Tottenham Hotspur was last relegated from England's top division at the end of the 1976–77 season.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Odds & Prediction

Manchester City enter this matchup as road favorites, with most sportsbooks pricing them as slight favorites despite Chelsea's home advantage.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: Chelsea +200, Draw +285, Manchester City +115

FanDuel: Chelsea +210, Draw +280, Manchester City +105

BetMGM: Chelsea +200, Draw +290, Manchester City +115

Bet365: Chelsea +210, Draw +280, Manchester City +115

Manchester City's edge comes from their overall squad quality and consistency, but defensive injuries could create opportunities for Chelsea in transition.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction: Both teams should generate chances in this matchup, with City controlling possession and Chelsea threatening on the break. A draw offers value given the current odds and match dynamics.

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Chelsea vs Manchester City Recent Form

Chelsea (WLLLL) snapped a four-match losing streak in their most recent fixture by capturing a 7-0 win over Port Vale to advance to the FA Cup Semifinals. The Blues have secured just four points from their last five Premier League matches.

Manchester City (WWLDL) have been busy across their last five fixtures. They advanced to the FA Cup semifinals via a 4-0 win over Liverpool, defeated Arsenal 2-0 to hoist the EFL Cup trophy and crashed out of the Champions League by falling 5-1 (aggregate) to Real Madrid. City are unbeaten across their last eight Premier League clashes.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Chelsea's managerial shift has not necessitated an overhaul of the squad's style of play, but manager Liam Rosenior has made notable tweaks. Expect to continue to see the familiar tactics of a 4-2-3-1 with an emphasis on controlling games. When in possession, look for a Chelsea full-back to join the attack to create a 3-3-5 look in the opponent's half. Under Rosenior, the Blues have deployed a more aggressive man-to-man press in an effort to pressure the opponent into turnovers in the attacking third.

Manchester City are most likely to line up in a 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 shape. When City control possession, look for Pep Guardiola's tactical nuances to take shape as a full-back will move into the midfield, allowing the likes of Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden to take up a position further up the pitch.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Lineups & Injury News

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

Chelsea Injury News & Lineup Notes

Rosenior's selection will be headline news Sunday as he navigates the turbulence of the club-imposed suspension of captain Enzo Fernandez.

Across the backline, Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring) are each likely to face prematch fitness tests. If each are cleared to play, anticipate the duo to make an impact from the bench as they look to rebuild fitness following protracted absences. Expect Malo Gusto to lineup at right full-back and Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo to assume the central defensive roles.

In the absence of Fernandez, anticipate Romeo Lavia or Andrey Santos to join Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea midfield double-pivot.

In attack, the Blues have lost Jamie Gittens (hamstring) for an undetermined period of time after the winger suffered a training injury ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Port Vale. Considering Gittens' absence, expect Estevao and Pedro Neto to patrol Chelsea's wide attacking channels, flanking central attackers Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

Manchester City Injury News & Lineup Notes

Guardiola will have a near full complement of players from which to select his starting XI Sunday, but questions remain throughout the City defensive unit.

Ruben Dias (hamstring) is the most consequential name on City's injury report. The central defender was ruled out of the Carabao Cup final and did not feature for Portugal over the international break. If Dias is unable to play Sunday, expect either Nathan Ake or Abdukodir Khusanov to lineup alongside Marc Guehi at center-back.

Additionally, fellow central-defender and key City depth-option John Stones (calf) is also a question mark ahead of Sunday's tilt. Stones has not appeared since Manchester City's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the FA Cup Round of 16 in early March.

Lastly, after suffering a fracture in the reverse fixture versus Chelsea, Josko Gvardiol (tibia) is nearing a return to physical activity, but the clash will come much too soon.

Key Matchups

Semenyo has been a difficult chore for opposing defenders since swapping his Bournemouth shirt for the sky blue of Manchester City during the January transfer window. Across his last five league appearances (five starts), the attacker has scored three goals and supplied one assist. Expect Semenyo to remain in the wide areas as City build possession before taking up a more central role in the attacking-third of the pitch.

Likely opposing Semenyo is Chelsea's star left-back Cucurella. The savvy Spaniard excels in putting high-profile attackers off of their game with tight marking and his ability to get forward, pinning attackers in their defensive half.

Chelsea's ability or inability to keep Semenyo and Haaland off of the scoresheet Sunday will likely determine who leaves Stamford Bridge with three points.

Palmer and Rodri offer an intriguing matchup Sunday as Palmer is likely to take up positions in the very spaces Rodri intends to defend.

When Chelsea are in possession, expect Guardiola to use Rodri and a second, swarming teammate to squeeze the space around Palmer. When possession tilts towards the visitors, expect Rodri to be the on-field tactician for City's build-up play.

Whether Palmer is able to catalyze the Chelsea attack or if City are able to contain their former academy starlet will impact the number of goals scored over the 90 minutes.

Man of the Match

Erling Haaland has not scored a goal in either of his last three Premier League appearances (three starts). Though his pace has slackened this campaign, a glance at the striker's career goal-scoring record describes why one should not anticipate Haaland going scoreless in a fourth straight league appearance.

With the Blues missing their arguably two best defenders in Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, I expect Haaland to test the depth of the Chelsea defensive unit Sunday and score at least once.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City Prediction

A draw offers value given both teams' attacking quality and current odds.

Chelsea 1 - Manchester City 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Chelsea: April 18 vs Manchester United

Manchester City: April 19 vs Arsenal