Colombia vs DR Congo Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

Colombia made the ideal start, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 to sit top of Group K, and a win at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara would all but book their place in the round of 32. DR Congo, meanwhile, pulled off the shock of the group, earning their first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw with Portugal through Yoane Wissa. The Leopards arrive on a high and will not fear anyone.

Colombia are favorites, with the quality of James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez a clear step up, but DR Congo just showed they can frustrate and punish a far bigger name. Can Colombia break down a side that held Portugal, and do the Leopards have another upset in them? That is the question at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Tuesday's Group K clash in Guadalajara.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Colombia vs DR Congo Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups DR Congo vs Colombia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Colombia line up in a 4-3-3 under manager Nestor Lorenzo, with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz either side of Luis Suarez and a midfield of Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta and Jhon Arias. DR Congo set up in a compact 3-5-2 under coach Sebastien Desabre, built around Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top, with Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as wing-backs. Neither side has a player on the World Cup injury table.

Colombia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas (GK); Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica (DEF); Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias (MID); James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz (FW).

DR Congo predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Lionel Mpasi (GK); Steve Kapuadi, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe (DEF); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Arthur Masuaku (MID); Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa (FW).

Colombia Lineup Notes

No Colombia players appear on the World Cup injury table after the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. James Rodriguez orchestrates from the right of a front three, with Luis Diaz off the left and Luis Suarez leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Nestor Lorenzo is expected to keep the setup that beat Uzbekistan, with Jefferson Lerma anchoring midfield and Jhon Arias and Gustavo Puerta supporting the front three. Daniel Munoz, who scored in the opener, is a real threat from full-back. Colombia have the creativity and finishing to break down a deep block, and at altitude with momentum they will fancy this.

DR Congo Lineup Notes

No DR Congo players appear on the World Cup injury table after the historic draw with Portugal. Yoane Wissa, who scored that point-saving goal, leads the line with Cedric Bakambu, and Chancel Mbemba marshals the back three. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Coach Sebastien Desabre will set DR Congo up to defend deep, stay compact, and counter through the pace and finishing of Wissa and Bakambu, with Masuaku and Wan-Bissaka providing the width. The Leopards were disciplined and dangerous in transition against Portugal, and that template, frustrate and strike, is exactly how they will approach a Colombia side that will have most of the ball.

Colombia vs DR Congo Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have never met before. There is no history to lean on, so the game will be decided by current form and the matchup, and both arrive in confident mood after the opening round.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Colombia will dominate possession and look to break DR Congo down through James Rodriguez's passing and the movement of Luis Diaz and Suarez. Manager Lorenzo's side is comfortable controlling tempo, and the runs of Munoz from full-back add another dimension. The challenge is patience against a well-organized block, and care in transition, because DR Congo just showed against Portugal that they can punish a turnover.

DR Congo will cede possession, stay compact in a back five, and look to spring Wissa and Bakambu on the counter. Coach Desabre's side defends in numbers and trusts its forwards to make the most of limited chances, and a clean sheet for an hour would keep belief high. The danger is the same Colombia pose to anyone: too much quality in the final third to keep out for ninety minutes.

Colombia get the edge because the individual quality is higher and they are in form, but DR Congo are a genuinely awkward out and carry a real counter threat. If the Leopards can keep it tight early, another upset is not out of the question, though Colombia should ultimately find a way through.

Colombia vs DR Congo Odds

Colombia are favorites on the back of their opener and their attacking quality, but DR Congo's draw with Portugal should keep the price honest, and the draw is live given how deep the Leopards will sit. Worth watching the total in a game that could be cagey.

Sportsbook Colombia Draw DR Congo BetMGM -200 +310 +550 DraftKings -195 +320 +600 FanDuel -200 +310 +600 bet365 -200 +333 +550 Kalshi -209 +312 +571

Odds as June 20 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

James Rodriguez vs DR Congo's Block

Colombia's creativity runs through James Rodriguez finding pockets between the lines. Edo Kayembe and the DR Congo midfield have to deny him time, because if he is allowed to turn and pick passes, Colombia will create chance after chance for Suarez and Luis Diaz. How well the Leopards crowd him out will shape whether they can repeat their Portugal heroics.

Yoane Wissa vs Colombia's High Line

DR Congo's clearest route to a goal is Yoane Wissa attacking the space behind Colombia's advancing full-backs. Munoz and Mojica push high, and Wissa has the pace and finishing to punish it, just as the Leopards threatened against Portugal. If they win the ball and release him quickly, they have their moments.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Colombia

DR Congo

Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction

Colombia have the better players and the momentum, and their quality should ultimately tell against a DR Congo side that will defend deep and counter. The Leopards are organized and dangerous on the break, so a nervy spell is likely, but James Rodriguez and the Colombian attack should eventually find the breakthrough. A Colombia win, with DR Congo staying in it long enough to make it interesting.

Score Prediction: Colombia 2-1 DR Congo

Upcoming Fixtures

Colombia: June 27 vs Portugal, Miami Stadium

DR Congo: June 27 vs Uzbekistan, Atlanta Stadium

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.