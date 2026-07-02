Colombia vs Ghana Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Kickoff: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m. ET.

Colombia have played this exact game before. Against DR Congo they controlled it, struggled to break a stubborn block down, and eventually found the one goal that mattered for a 1-0. The same outcome is projected here against a Ghana side that defends deep and offers almost nothing going forward. This reads as a 1-0 Colombia win, and the most trusted part of that read is that Ghana do not score. The card is built around a Colombia clean sheet and a low total rather than a big margin.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Colombia vs Ghana Odds

Market Odds Colombia win -190 Draw +310 Ghana win +650 Colombia to keep a clean sheet (Ghana under 0.5 team goals) -125 Under 2 goals +120 Under 2.5 goals -145 Luis Diaz anytime scorer +180

Colombia vs Ghana Team News

Colombia project Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Luis Suarez in the attack, the quality you trust to eventually pick a lock even if it takes time. Ghana counter with Jordan Ayew but have been one of the most blunt attacks left in the draw, built on a deep, disciplined block and almost nothing going forward, exactly the kind of side Colombia ground out a 1-0 against in the group. The read is Colombia with most of the ball, patient for the opening, and Ghana defending for their lives without threatening. That threat looks even thinner with Antoine Semenyo, Ghana's most dangerous attacker, a game-time decision with an ankle injury on RotoWire's injury feed. If he is limited or out, the case for a Ghana blank only firms up. Colombia have no one flagged. Confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Colombia vs Ghana Best Bets

Colombia to Keep a Clean Sheet (Ghana Under 0.5 Team Goals) -125

This is the best bet, the leg that matches the read most cleanly. A 1-0 Colombia win means Ghana do not score, and against an attack this limited the shutout is the most trusted part of the card. It gets better if Antoine Semenyo, their one real outlet, cannot go or is not fully fit, because then Ghana have almost nothing to threaten with. Colombia have the back line and the control to keep Ghana off the board while they hunt their goal. At -125 the price is fair for a side expected to keep a clean sheet against a team that creates next to nothing.

Under 2 Goals +120

This is the value leg, and it pays plus money on the grind projected here. A 1-0 lands under two goals, and a scoreless 90 that drifts to extra time does too. Two sides where one defends deep and the other takes its time breaking through is the recipe for a low total, and at +120 the under is plus money on exactly that. For a wider cushion, under 2.5 sits at -150.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goalscorer +180

If anyone provides the goal that decides a 1-0, it is Luis Diaz. He is Colombia's one consistent attacking threat and the man most likely to find the opening against a packed Ghana block, and at +180 he is plus-money value as the scorer in a game Colombia should control. It is a cleaner play than laying the Colombia moneyline.

Colombia vs Ghana Score Prediction

Colombia have the quality to break down a stubborn Ghana block, but it will take patience, and Ghana offer little in return, so a controlled, low-scoring win built on a clean sheet is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Ghana 0-1 Colombia

Colombia vs Ghana Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Colombia clean sheet (Ghana under 0.5 team goals) -125 Best bet Under 2 goals +120 Value Luis Diaz anytime scorer +180 Value scorer

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