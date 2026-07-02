Colombia vs Ghana Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Colombia won Group K, but they have ground out results rather than dazzled, and this looks like another of those games. They beat DR Congo 1-0 and edged a cagey group on the back of Luis Diaz, solid defense and Daniel Munoz finding space from right-back. Ghana arrive under Carlos Queiroz as a disciplined low block that held England to 0-0, though they got exposed once they opened up and chased Croatia.

The pattern here is familiar for Colombia. Against a deep, well-drilled block, they tend to dominate the ball, labor for an opening and eventually find one, exactly what happened against DR Congo. Ghana can frustrate, but they have been blunt going forward, and I do not trust them to score against a Colombia side that defends well. This profiles as a low-event game that Colombia win by a single goal.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Round of 32 clash in Kansas City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Colombia vs Ghana Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Ghana vs Colombia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Colombia are projected in a 4-3-3 under manager Nestor Lorenzo, with Luis Suarez through the middle, Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez either side, and Jefferson Lerma anchoring midfield. Ghana set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Carlos Queiroz, with Jordan Ayew up top, Thomas Partey screening the defense and Antoine Semenyo and Kamaldeen Sulemana providing width, though Semenyo is carrying an ankle issue and is worth monitoring. Colombia have no fresh injury concerns in the projected XI.

Colombia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas (GK); Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica (DEF); Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias (MID); James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz (FWD).

Ghana predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Asare (GK); Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah (DEF); Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo (MID); Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo (FWD).

Colombia Lineup Notes

Colombia are healthy and settled, with Luis Diaz the standout attacking threat and James Rodriguez pulling the strings. Daniel Munoz is dangerous on his surging runs from right back, and Jefferson Lerma gives the midfield its bite. The caveat is that the attack can look disjointed beyond Diaz, which is why their games tend to stay low-scoring. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Nestor Lorenzo's side has been about results over flair, grinding out 1-0 wins by controlling the ball and leaning on moments of Diaz quality. Against an organized block they will dominate possession and wait for the opening, the same approach that got them past DR Congo.

Ghana Lineup Notes

Antoine Semenyo is listed as questionable with an ankle issue on the World Cup injury table but is in the projected XI, so monitor his status closer to kickoff. Thomas Partey anchors the midfield, Jordan Ayew leads the line, and Kamaldeen Sulemana adds pace out wide. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Carlos Queiroz built Ghana's group-stage identity on a compact low block that frustrated England, but they were far more exposed when they came out to chase Croatia and lost. Against Colombia they will likely revert to the deep, disciplined version, look to stay in the game and hit on the break, because their open-play threat has been limited.

Colombia vs Ghana Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met only a handful of times, and Colombia have dominated the recent meetings, winning four of the last five with one draw. There is no World Cup history between them, so current form points the same way the record does: toward Colombia, with Ghana needing to make this a grind to have a chance.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Colombia will control the ball and try to prise Ghana open, working through Luis Diaz on the left and getting James Rodriguez on the ball in the pockets. They are patient and comfortable in low-scoring games, and Daniel Munoz's runs from full back give them an extra dimension. The knock is that beyond Diaz the attack can stall, so they may have to grind for the goal rather than blow Ghana away.

Ghana will sit deep under coach Carlos Queiroz, compress the space and try to frustrate Colombia the way they frustrated England. The threat is on the counter through Kamaldeen Sulemana and the experience of Jordan Ayew, but they have struggled to create sustained chances, and committing forward is when they get punished. Staying compact and nicking something is their best path.

This is a game Colombia have effectively played already, against DR Congo, and they found the goal eventually. The same pattern is expected here: plenty of Colombian possession, a stubborn Ghana block, and a single moment, likely involving Luis Diaz, that settles it. Ghana have shown little to suggest they can break down a defense this solid, which points to a tight Colombia win and a clean sheet.

Colombia vs Ghana Odds

Colombia are favored, with Ghana profiling as a deep-block underdog who will try to keep the score down. A low-scoring Colombia win is the read, with unders and Colombia clean-sheet angles in focus. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook Colombia Draw Ghana BetMGM -190 +290 +575 DraftKings -190 +310 +600 FanDuel -200 +290 +650 bet365 -200 +300 +650 Kalshi -200 +295 +622

Odds as of July 2 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Luis Diaz vs the Ghana Right Side

So much of Colombia's threat is Luis Diaz attacking down the left. Ghana's Marvin Senaya and the right side of their block have to contain him, because if Diaz gets isolated and running at them, he is the most likely man on the pitch to produce the goal that decides a tight game. Limit Diaz and Ghana have a real chance to frustrate.

Thomas Partey vs the Colombia Midfield

Ghana's hopes of staying compact run through Thomas Partey screening the back four and breaking up Colombia's rhythm. If he can deny James Rodriguez and the runners time on the ball, Ghana can choke the game. If Colombia play through him, the openings will come and Ghana's deep block gets stretched.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Colombia

Ghana

Colombia vs Ghana Prediction

Colombia have made a habit of winning these low-event games. They will boss possession against a deep Ghana block, lean on Luis Diaz for the moment that matters, and trust a solid defense to keep Ghana, who have struggled to score, off the board. A familiar 1-0 in the Colombia mold.

Score Prediction: Colombia 1-0 Ghana

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of the Switzerland vs Algeria tie. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.