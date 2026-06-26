Colombia vs Portugal Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group K

Kickoff: Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the marquee game of the Group K finale, and the table makes it less of a shootout than the names suggest. Colombia are already through and top the group on six points, so a draw keeps them in first. Portugal sit second on four and can leapfrog into top spot with a win, but a point also does their job by locking up second ahead of DR Congo. So both sides can live with a level result, and this projects as a cagey 1-1 rather than the open game the market is pricing. The card is built around that low-event draw rather than laying a short price on Portugal.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

Colombia vs Portugal Odds

Market Odds Portugal win -115 Draw +280 Colombia win +350 Colombia +0.5 (draw or win) -107 Both teams to score -110 Under 8.5 corners +115

Colombia vs Portugal Team News

Colombia have a knockout spot secured and the group lead in hand, and the projected XI leads with Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez supporting Luis Suarez. Portugal need only a point to confirm second, though a win tops the group, and they project a strong side with Cristiano Ronaldo through the middle and Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in support. Neither side is desperate, which tends to take the edge off these games. No major injury is flagged for either team, but confirm the lineups before kickoff.

Colombia vs Portugal Best Bets

Colombia +0.5 (Draw or Win) -107

This is the best bet, and it pays plus money on the read the market disagrees with. Portugal are favored at -115, but breaking down a Colombia side that is at home, through to the knockouts and content to control the game looks unlikely. A 1-1 is the most likely read here, and Colombia not losing covers both the projected draw and any home win. At -107 you get plus money on a Colombia team that only has to avoid defeat, which is exactly the spot a top seed tends to manage well.

Both Teams to Score -110

A 1-1 has both teams finding the net, and at essentially even money this is a clean way to play the shape without picking a winner. Colombia carry enough through Luis Diaz to score at home, and Portugal have Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to answer. Two attacks of this quality both getting on the board is the likeliest version of a tight game.

Under 8.5 Corners +115

The corner line tells you the market expects an open, end-to-end game, with the over sitting around nine. That read does not hold up well here. Two sides that can both accept a point tend to control possession and trade the ball in midfield rather than pile bodies forward and win a stream of corners, which is exactly the low-event shape a 1-1 produces. At +115, under 8.5 corners is plus money on the cagey game projected here, and it fits the same read as the rest of the card. For the safer number, under 9.5 corners sits around -120.

Colombia vs Portugal Score Prediction

Both teams are through or all but through and can accept a point, so a controlled, even game decided by small margins rather than an open trade of chances is the expectation.

Score Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Portugal

Colombia vs Portugal Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Colombia +0.5 (draw or win) -107 Best bet Both teams to score -110 Strong lean Under 8.5 corners +115 Value

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for exclusive betting picks and our daily betting articles, including the full Saturday best bets roundup. Betting apps vary on their lines, so use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.