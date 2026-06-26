Colombia vs Portugal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

This is the pick of the Group K finale, two heavyweights meeting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with top spot on the line. Colombia have been excellent, winning both games to sit on six points and already through, while Portugal, on four points, are in strong shape themselves and all but assured of advancing. The winner here almost certainly tops the group, a draw would hand Colombia first place on points.

This matchup is a genuine showpiece on paper: James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz against Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, two sides comfortable on the ball. Both are through or close to it, so some rotation is possible, but with the top seed and a kinder knockout path at stake, both should field strong sides and go for it. This should be a good one in Miami.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group K finale in Miami.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Colombia vs Portugal Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Portugal vs Colombia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Colombia are projected in a 4-3-3 under coach Nestor Lorenzo, with Luis Suarez up top and James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz either side, Jefferson Lerma anchoring midfield. Portugal set up in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Roberto Martinez, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line and Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in support. Both sides are through or close to it and could rotate, though strong XIs are projected. Portugal's Tomas Araujo is doubtful and not in the projected XI.

Colombia predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas (GK); Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica (DEF); Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Arias (MID); James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Luis Diaz (FW).

Portugal predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes (DEF); Joao Neves, Vitinha (DM); Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix (AM); Cristiano Ronaldo (FW).

Colombia Lineup Notes

No Colombia players appear on the World Cup injury table. Coach Nestor Lorenzo is projected to keep his key men with top spot on the line, with James Rodriguez pulling the strings, Luis Diaz a constant threat wide and Luis Suarez leading the line. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Colombia have been the group's most convincing side, and the creativity of James and the directness of Diaz make them dangerous against anyone. Already through, they can play with freedom, but topping the group is worth chasing for the path it opens up.

Portugal Lineup Notes

Portugal's Tomas Araujo is doubtful on the World Cup injury table and is not in the projected XI. Manager Roberto Martinez is projected to field a strong side with the top seed in play, led by Cristiano Ronaldo with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix behind him. With qualification close to secured, some rotation is possible, so the lineup is worth checking closer to kickoff via RotoWire's player news.

Portugal bounced back from the DR Congo draw by hammering Uzbekistan, and the quality across their squad is obvious. Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings behind Ronaldo gives them a clear identity, and they will fancy taking top spot off Colombia with a win.

Colombia vs Portugal Head-to-Head Record

The nations have never met at a World Cup, making this a first encounter on the biggest stage and adding some intrigue to an already appealing fixture. With no history to lean on, it is the current quality of two in-form sides, and the prize of top spot, that shapes the contest.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Colombia will look to control through James Rodriguez between the lines and get Luis Diaz isolated wide, with Lerma and Puerta providing the platform. They are comfortable in possession and dangerous in transition, and at a stadium full of Colombian support, they will back themselves to take the game to Portugal.

Portugal will counter with their own quality on the ball, Bruno Fernandes dictating and Pedro Neto and Joao Felix stretching the play around Ronaldo. Manager Martinez's side can hurt anyone in transition, and the midfield battle between Neves and Vitinha and Colombia's trio will be central. Two technical teams should make for an open, even game.

A draw looks like the most likely outcome, with a slight edge to whoever takes their moments. Both teams are through or all but, both have serious attacking quality, and a tight, cagey game with the top seed at stake feels likely. Colombia's home support gives them a nudge, but a share of the spoils would not be a surprise.

Colombia vs Portugal Odds

The market makes Portugal a slight favorite despite Colombia's home support, with the draw priced shorter than a Colombia win, a sign of how cagey this could be. The draw and both teams to score are the angles to watch.

Sportsbook Colombia Draw Portugal BetMGM +320 +260 -120 DraftKings +320 +280 -120 FanDuel +310 +270 -120 bet365 +350 +270 -125 Kalshi +295 +279 -122

Odds as of June 25 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

James Rodriguez vs Portugal's Midfield

Colombia's game runs through James Rodriguez finding space between the lines to feed Diaz and Suarez. If Portugal's double pivot of Neves and Vitinha can deny him time, Colombia's threat drops, but if James gets on the ball in dangerous areas, he can unlock anyone. His duel with Portugal's midfield is the key to the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Colombia's Center-Backs

Portugal's focal point remains Cristiano Ronaldo, and his movement against Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Lucumi will test Colombia's back line. Service from Bruno Fernandes and the wide players is what makes him dangerous, and if Portugal get quality balls into the box, Ronaldo is still the man to punish any lapse.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Colombia

Portugal

Colombia vs Portugal Prediction

Two technical, in-form sides meeting for top spot should make for an open, even game, genuinely hard to separate. The bookmakers actually make Portugal a slight favorite, and their depth and Bruno Fernandes are the reason, though Colombia's home support and James Rodriguez keep it close. A tight draw is the call, with both likely to advance regardless of the result.

Score Prediction: Colombia 1-1 Portugal

Upcoming Fixtures

Group K concludes after this match. Colombia are through and the winner almost certainly tops the group, Portugal are all but assured of advancing.

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.