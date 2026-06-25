Croatia vs Ghana Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group L

Group L's race for the knockouts runs through this one. Croatia sit third on three points and a win over Ghana would lift them to six and second place, while even a draw keeps them alive on four points and a level goal difference for a best-third spot. Ghana, on four points alongside England, are all but through already, with four points almost certain to advance, so for them this is about what place they finish: a win could even put top spot in play, while a defeat would likely still see them through as a best third-placed team.

Croatia get the edge here, and not just because they are favorites. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic still control games at this level, and Martin Baturina has been excellent at this World Cup. Ghana ground out a tough result against England that showed grit more than thrust. Both teams have something to play for, which should make for a tense, tight night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group L finale in Philadelphia.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Croatia vs Ghana Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Ghana vs Croatia Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Croatia are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Zlatko Dalic, with Ante Budimir up top, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and Ivan Perisic still providing width. Ghana set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Carlos Queiroz, with Jordan Ayew leading the line and Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo wide, Thomas Partey anchoring midfield. Neither side has a player ruled out, with Ghana's backup goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi questionable and not in the projected XI.

Croatia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol (DEF); Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (DM); Marco Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Ivan Perisic (AM); Ante Budimir (FW).

Ghana predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Asare (GK); Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah (DEF); Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi (MID); Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo (FW).

Croatia Lineup Notes

No Croatia players appear on the World Cup injury table. Manager Zlatko Dalic leans on his veteran spine, with Modric and Kovacic running midfield, Gvardiol driving from the back and Ivan Perisic still a threat out wide ahead of Ante Budimir. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Croatia know a win locks up second, and they have the midfield control to dictate this game. The 4-2 loss to England exposed their defense, but they responded with a solid win over Panama, and the experience in this group should serve them well in a knockout-style match.

Ghana Lineup Notes

No Ghana players are ruled out on the World Cup injury table, with backup goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi listed as questionable and not in the projected XI. Coach Carlos Queiroz leans on Thomas Partey to anchor midfield, with Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo offering pace and Jordan Ayew the focal point. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Ghana have been hard to beat, with that goalless draw against England the highlight, and with their place all but secured, they can play this with freedom. The pace of Williams and Semenyo on the break is their best weapon against a Croatia side that likes to push forward.

Croatia vs Ghana Head-to-Head Record

The nations have never met at a World Cup, making this a first encounter on the biggest stage. There is little shared history to lean on, so current form and the stakes matter more than any record, and both arrive knowing exactly what is in front of them.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Croatia will look to control through Modric and Kovacic, using Perisic and Pasalic to stretch the play and Gvardiol to step into midfield from the back. They are comfortable dominating the ball, and against a Ghana side that sits a little deeper, the question is whether they can break through a disciplined block or get caught on the counter.

Ghana will look to stay compact, lean on Partey to screen the defense and spring Williams and Semenyo into space. Coach Queiroz's side is organized and dangerous in transition, and all but through already, they can afford to be patient and pick their moments. The danger for them is conceding control for long spells against Croatia's midfield.

Croatia get the edge. Their quality in the middle of the park, the experience of Modric and Kovacic and the incentive of second place tilt this their way. Ghana, already in strong shape to advance, could frustrate them, but Croatia should find a way through.

Croatia vs Ghana Odds

Croatia are favorites at home in the table sense, with Ghana a live underdog and the draw, which would suit Ghana more than Croatia, priced in between. Given Croatia's need to chase second, a Croatia win and the goals are the angles the market will weigh.

Sportsbook Croatia Draw Ghana BetMGM -130 +230 +400 DraftKings -130 +240 +450 FanDuel -115 +220 +390 bet365 -134 +230 +450 Kalshi -131 +217 +424

Odds as of June 25 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Luka Modric vs Ghana's Midfield

Croatia's game runs through whether Luka Modric can dictate the tempo against Thomas Partey and Ghana's midfield. If Modric is allowed time to pick his passes, Croatia will control the game and create chances, but if Partey can disrupt him and spring Ghana forward, the dynamic shifts. That central battle likely decides the night.

Inaki Williams vs Croatia's Back Line

Ghana's clearest route to goal is Inaki Williams running at a Croatia defense that can be exposed in behind, as England showed. With Croatia committing numbers forward, the space for Williams to attack in transition is there, and his pace could be the difference if Ghana are to grab the result they want.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Croatia

Ghana

Croatia vs Ghana Prediction

Croatia have the better midfield, the bigger names and the incentive of second place, and that should tell over ninety minutes. Ghana will be organized and dangerous on the break, and they may grab a point that confirms their progress, but Croatia finding the goals to win it and secure their place is the lean.

Score Prediction: Croatia 2-1 Ghana

Upcoming Fixtures

Group L concludes after this match. Croatia secure second with a win and stay alive on a draw (four points). Ghana are all but through already on four points, the result mainly decides whether they finish first, second or third.

For the full Group L tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.