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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27

Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday night after contrasting opening-weekend results. Our Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction favors Enzo Maresca's side, who came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1, while Palace lost 2-0 at Everton and also lost Chadi Riad to injury.

Marc Guehi is the story either way. He captained Palace for three seasons, left for City in January for an initial 20 million pounds, and now comes back to Selhurst Park having scored his first City goal from central midfield. Palace also happen to be the last team to beat City in a final, winning the 2025 FA Cup 1-0 at Wembley for the first major trophy in their history.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Premier League game in south London.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, Aug. 28 at 8:00 PM BST / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

English TV: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Lineups & Injury News

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Predicted lineups: Palace are projected in Pierre Sage's 3-4-2-1, with Takehiro Tomiyasu stepping into the back three for the injured Chadi Riad and Eddie Nketiah alongside Yeremy Pino behind Jorgen Strand Larsen. City are projected in a 4-2-3-1, with Guehi back at center back rather than in midfield and Rayan Cherki promoted into the XI after two assists off the bench on Sunday.

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Crystal Palace predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1):Dean Henderson; Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Anan Khalaili, Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Eddie Nketiah, Yeremy Pino; Jorgen Strand Larsen

Manchester City predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly; Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland

Check the Premier League injury table and the player news feed before kickoff because there are still some questions.

Crystal Palace Team News & Injuries

Chadi Riad is the major concern after going down in the 72nd minute of the 2-0 defeat at Everton and leaving on a stretcher. There is no confirmed diagnosis yet, though early reports have raised the possibility of ligament damage. Given his recent injury history, Palace are unlikely to rush him back, and Takehiro Tomiyasu is the most likely replacement in the back three.

Ismaila Sarr is the other key question. Palace's player of the season in 2025/26 missed the opener with a groin problem and had not returned to full training earlier in the week. He remains a game-time decision, though Pierre Sage has made clear Palace intend to keep him despite outside interest. If Sarr misses out again, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino should continue behind Jorgen Strand Larsen, though Dwight McNeil could remain in the XI.

There is better news elsewhere. Dean Henderson came through the ankle issue he carried into Gameweek 1 and started at Everton, while Cheick Doucoure is close to a full return after playing 65 minutes for the under-21s. Jean-Philippe Mateta is a bit of a mystery. He started the last game despite his contract issues that came out after the match.

The main selection change should therefore come in defense, where Tomiyasu is expected to replace Riad. The attacking setup depends more heavily on Sarr and Mateta's availability.

Manchester City Team News & Injuries

Jeremy Doku remains out with the calf injury he suffered in the Community Shield, while Ryan McAidoo is a game-time decision as he works back from a shoulder problem. Matheus Nunes is available again after missing the Community Shield with a warm-up issue to come off the bench in the opener.

The bigger concern is match fitness rather than outright injury. Enzo Maresca said Elliot Anderson's withdrawal against Bournemouth was cramp rather than a hamstring problem, but also admitted Anderson is one of several players who are not yet at 100 percent. Erling Haaland, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly are in a similar position after returning late from the World Cup.

That helps explain why City's midfield still looks unsettled. Anderson is being asked to anchor a unit rebuilt after the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders, and Maresca experimented with Guehi alongside him against Bournemouth. Guehi scored from that role, but RotoWire projects him back in central defense Friday.

Rayan Cherki is the player most likely to benefit from a lineup change. He came off the bench against Bournemouth and created four chances in 27 minutes, assisting both City goals. He is now projected to start on the right, with Phil Foden central and Antoine Semenyo on the opposite side of Haaland.

City are close to full strength in terms of availability, but several important players are still building fitness. That makes the lineup less certain than the injury list alone suggests.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-to-Head Record

These clubs have met 76 times and City have won 41 to Palace's 18, with 17 draws. The modern run is heavily one-sided: City have won 23 of the last 32 meetings and lost only four, and in the Premier League specifically Palace have won twice in their last 21 attempts. The last two league meetings were both 3-0 to City with a clean sheet each time, including at Selhurst Park in December 2025.

The exception is the one Palace supporters will bring up on Friday. Palace beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May 2025, the first major trophy in the club's history, and they followed it with the Conference League last May.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Tactical Analysis

Sage's 3-4-2-1 was reportedly a factor in Palace hiring him, and it's built to be aggressive rather than passive. The first line of pressure pushes the ball wide so the wing back and the wide center back can trap it there, the double pivot stays anchored to the back three, and the wing backs get released early rather than waiting for a slow build. It's continuity from Oliver Glasner in shape, but Sage's framing has been about repeatable habits rather than the emotional momentum that carried Palace to a cup double.

City's problem is that their midfield is a construction site. Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Reijnders all left in one window, Anderson arrived three weeks ago, and the solution against Bournemouth was to put a center back in central midfield. Guehi started there next to Anderson, pushed forward repeatedly and headed in the equalizer, and it was deliberate. "It was just an idea the manager had, we worked on it in the week," Guehi said. Maresca: "even Marc Guehi has never played as a midfielder, today he was very good." RotoWire projects him back in defense on Friday, which is the sensible read of a one-week experiment, but it tells you how thin the middle is.

What City did have was a second half that turned into a siege, and a bench that decided the game. Cherki came on in the 63rd minute and created four chances in 27 minutes, assisting both goals. He starts here. That matters against a Palace side that will spend long stretches defending in a low block and needs its wide traps to work, because Cherki's entire value is finding the pass that a compact defense has not accounted for.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Odds

City are priced around -170 on the road and Palace are out past +400, which is a wider gap than the fixture usually gets at Selhurst. The draw at +330 is the number that stands out given City kept clean sheets in both league meetings last season but have looked nothing like a settled team through two competitive games.

Sportsbook Crystal Palace Draw Manchester City BetMGM +350 +290 -185 DraftKings +400 +320 -165 FanDuel +420 +310 -170 bet365 +400 +300 -167 Kalshi +424 +330 -168

Odds from OddsJam. For more markets and the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's soccer betting page and the best sportsbook promos.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Key Matchups

Haaland got five shots against Bournemouth and generated 0.85 expected goals from them, more than a third of City's total, and he didn't score any. That's the version of Haaland who is still finding his legs after a late World Cup return, and it's also the version who takes five shots anyway. Richards was Palace's best defender at Everton with nine clearances and two interceptions, and Canvot is a physical presence who put in four tackles. The thing working against them is that Riad's absence means a reshuffled back three defending its first real test together, with Tomiyasu on the left of it. Palace have to make Haaland's looks come from distance, because he will get looks.

The most consequential duel is in the middle. Wharton is Palace's best player and their primary set-piece taker, and Sage's system asks him to hold the double pivot together while also being the outlet when Palace win the ball back. Anderson is City's 116 million pound answer to losing three midfielders, took 87 corners for Forest last season, and is being asked to organize a midfield that has been rebuilt around him inside a month. He's also one of the players Maresca says isn't at full fitness. Whoever controls the second balls at Selhurst decides whether this is a City possession exercise or the kind of scrappy, loud night in which Palace have historically caused them problems.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Set-Piece Takers

Set-piece responsibility for both clubs comes from RotoWire's Premier League set-piece takers guide, which covers all 20 teams for 2026-27.

Crystal Palace

Manchester City

Reijnders has left City for Al Qadsiah, so the dead-ball work there falls to Foden, who took five corners against Bournemouth, and Cherki. And Palace's penalty order is live rather than settled, with Mateta available but not in the projected XI and Sarr a game-time decision, which would leave someone different, likely Jorgen Strand Larsen or Eddie Nketiah.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

Selhurst Park on a Friday night against a City team that has conceded in both of its competitive games and looks like it is still assembling itself is about as good a set of conditions as Palace are going to get. They will get a goal. The problem is everything else. Palace are without Riad, waiting on Sarr, and asking a reshuffled back three to handle Haaland while Cherki works the space between the lines behind him. City were poor for an hour against Bournemouth and still won, which is usually what separates these two clubs on a night like this.

Score Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

Upcoming Fixtures

City face Coventry City next, by which point Doku should be close to available. Palace's schedule does not get any softer, and Sage is still waiting on his first competitive win.

For the rest of the matchweek, see RotoWire's Premier League predicted and confirmed lineups, the injury table, team stats and the EPL draft kit.