Curacao vs Ivory Coast Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group E

The smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup has one more shot at the knockouts, and it is a hard one. Curacao sit bottom of Group E on a single point and have to beat Ivory Coast at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to have any chance of sneaking through as a best third-placed team, while Ivory Coast, on three points, can clinch second with a draw. Manager Dick Advocaat's group has already made history just by being here, now they need a result against one of the best squads they have faced.

Ivory Coast are the comfortable pick. They have the deeper, more talented squad, they control their own fate, and Curacao were taken apart 7-1 by Germany in their opener. But Curacao drew Ecuador and will not roll over, and a team with nothing to lose against one playing for a point is exactly the kind of game that can get awkward.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group E finale in Philadelphia.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Cote D'ivoire vs Curacao Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Curacao are projected in a 5-4-1 under manager Dick Advocaat, sitting deep with Jurgen Locadia up top and the Bacuna brothers in midfield, looking to spring forward in transition. Ivory Coast set up in a 4-3-3 under coach Emerse Fae, built around Amad Diallo and Ange-Yoan Bonny in attack with Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare anchoring midfield. Curacao list Jurgen Locadia as questionable but he is projected to start, Ivory Coast are expected to arrive without Evan N'Dicka and Wilfried Singo, both doubtful, though neither is in the projected XI.

Curacao predicted starting XI (5-4-1): Eloy Room (GK); Joshua Brenet, Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville (DEF); Tahith Chong, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna (MID); Jurgen Locadia (FW).

Ivory Coast predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana (GK); Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan (DEF); Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Christ Inao Oulai (MID); Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande (FW).

Curacao Lineup Notes

Jurgen Locadia is listed as questionable on the World Cup injury table but is projected to lead the line. Manager Dick Advocaat will set Curacao up to defend in numbers, with a back five and the experienced Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia in front of it, then look to Tahith Chong and Juninho Bacuna to carry the ball on the break. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

The problem is that sitting deep gets Curacao only so far, because they need to win, not draw. At some point they have to come out, and that is where the gap in quality could show. The 7-1 loss to Germany is the warning; the 0-0 with Ecuador is the template they would prefer.

Ivory Coast Lineup Notes

Ivory Coast are without Evan N'Dicka and Wilfried Singo, both doubtful on the World Cup injury table, and neither is in the projected XI. Coach Emerse Fae still has plenty, with Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande wide of Ange-Yoan Bonny and the Kessie-Sangare midfield giving them control. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Ivory Coast have looked solid without being spectacular, beating Ecuador and pushing Germany close. A draw secures second, so they do not need to chase, but with Curacao likely to sit, the onus is on them to break a low block down, and patience will be the key.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head Record

These nations have never met, so this Group E finale in Philadelphia is a genuine first encounter. There is no history to draw on, which only adds to the underdog romance around Curacao, even if the talent gap points firmly one way.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Curacao will defend deep in a back five and try to frustrate, exactly as they did in the goalless draw with Ecuador. Advocaat knows his side cannot trade blows with Ivory Coast, so the plan is to stay compact, keep Locadia as an outlet and hope Chong can do something in transition. The catch is that they need a win, and a low block does not score goals, so at some point they must take a risk.

Ivory Coast will dominate the ball and look to move Curacao's block from side to side until a gap opens. Amad Diallo drifting in off the right is their most likely matchwinner, with Kessie and Sangare controlling the tempo and the full-backs providing the width. If they are patient and avoid the sucker-punch on the counter, the quality should tell.

Ivory Coast get the edge. Curacao have been a brilliant story and will make it difficult, but they have to win, and that means eventually opening up against a side with far more firepower. Ivory Coast should have enough to take care of business and book their place in the next round.

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Odds

Ivory Coast are favorites given the gulf in squad quality and the fact a draw is enough for them, with Curacao a clear underdog forced to chase the game. The draw is in play, but Curacao's need to win could stretch the match late.

Sportsbook Curacao Draw Ivory Coast BetMGM +1400 +725 -625 DraftKings +1700 +750 -650 FanDuel +1700 +700 -700 bet365 +1800 +700 -700 Kalshi +1457 +752 -610

Odds as of June 23 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Amad Diallo vs Curacao's Back Five

Ivory Coast's likeliest route to goal is Amad Diallo drifting inside off the right onto his left foot. Against a packed Curacao box, his ability to beat a man and create something from nothing is exactly what is needed to unlock a low block, and how Curacao's wing-backs handle him will go a long way to deciding this.

Jurgen Locadia vs Ivory Coast's Center-Backs

Curacao need their lone striker to hold the ball up and give them an outlet, because they will spend long spells defending. Against Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou, Jurgen Locadia will not get many chances, so he has to make the ones that come, and Curacao's hopes of springing a counter depend largely on him.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Curacao will defend for their lives and the neutral will be rooting for them, but the math forces them to come out eventually, and that plays into Ivory Coast's hands. Ivory Coast should be patient, find a way through a tiring block and see the game out to secure second. Curacao's tournament is likely to end with their heads held high.

Score Prediction: Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast

Upcoming Fixtures

Group E concludes after this match. Ivory Coast can secure second with a positive result, Curacao must win and hope results elsewhere fall their way.

For the full Group E tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.