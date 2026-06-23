Czechia vs Mexico Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group A

The Group A finale finds the two teams in very different places. Mexico have six points, needing only a draw to lock the seed, while Czechia are bottom on one point and must win to keep even a slim hope of advancing as a best third-placed team. Mexico's projected XI is close to full strength, so Czechia will have to earn anything they get at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Guillermo Ochoa starts in goal behind a strong lineup, with Santiago Gimenez leading the line and Gilberto Mora, Alexis Vega and Cesar Huerta in support. A settled, motivated Czechia against a near-full-strength Mexico playing out the group at altitude. Czechia have to throw everything at it, Mexico are managing the bigger picture.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Group A clash in Mexico City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Czechia vs Mexico Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Mexico vs Czech Republic Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Czechia are projected in a 3-5-2 under coach Miroslav Koubek, with Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek up top and Tomas Soucek anchoring midfield, as they chase the win they need. Mexico, already through, are projected to start a near-full-strength side, with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Edson Alvarez anchoring midfield and Santiago Gimenez leading the line behind Gilberto Mora, Alexis Vega and Cesar Huerta. Only David Jurasek is on the World Cup injury table and likely ruled out for the remainder of the competition due to a muscular injury.

Czechia predicted starting XI (3-5-2): Matej Kovar (GK); Robin Hranac, Tomas Holes, Ladislav Krejci (DEF); Vladimir Coufal, Michal Sadilek, Pavel Sulc, Tomas Soucek, Alexandr Sojka (MID); Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick (FW).

Mexico predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK); Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Mateo Chavez (DEF); Edson Alvarez (DM) Alexis Vega, Alvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta (AM); Santiago Gimenez (FW).

Czechia Lineup Notes

David Jurasek (muscular) appears on the World Cup injury table and will likely miss the remainder of the competition. Coach Miroslav Koubek sends out what looks close to his strongest available side, with Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek leading the line and Tomas Soucek driving midfield, because anything but a win ends their tournament. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Czechia have to be bold, which is a difficult balance against a Mexico side that, even rotated, has dangerous attackers. Soucek's aerial presence and Schick's finishing are their best routes to goal, and they will need to take whatever chances come while accepting they have to chase the game.

Mexico Lineup Notes

No Mexico players appear on the World Cup injury table. With top spot secured, Manager Javier Aguirre still names a near-first-choice side, with Guillermo Ochoa in goal and Edson Alvarez, Cesar Montes and Santiago Gimenez all starting. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

This is close to a full-strength Mexico, which makes them hard for Czechia to break down, and at the Azteca with the crowd behind them they will be comfortable. The teenager Gilberto Mora keeps his place in the attacking midfield, a sign of how highly Mexico rate him, and Santiago Gimenez leads the line looking to find his scoring touch.

Czechia vs Mexico Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met only once, a 2-1 Czechia win in a 2000 friendly. There is a deeper historical footnote: Mexico beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 at the 1962 World Cup in a game in which the Czechoslovaks scored after just 15 seconds, one of the fastest goals in World Cup history. Beyond that the history is thin, and this one will be decided by the gulf in motivation as much as anything.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Czechia will have to take the game to Mexico, pushing their wing-backs high and loading the box for Schick and Hlozek, with Soucek a constant threat on set pieces. Coach Koubek's side cannot sit and wait, because only a win does them any good, and that urgency will shape an open game from their end. The risk is leaving space for Mexico's quick forwards on the break.

Mexico, with qualification secured, can play with freedom and pick their moments. Even with one eye on the next round, the individual quality of Vega, Huerta and Gimenez is enough to punish a Czechia team that has to commit numbers forward. Expect Mexico to be comfortable in possession and content to control the tempo at altitude.

A draw is the most likely outcome. A point secures Mexico's seeding, so they have little reason to overextend, while Czechia will push hard but lack the cutting edge to break a near-full-strength side down at the Azteca. A share of the spoils would suit Mexico and end Czechia's campaign.

Czechia vs Mexico Odds

Mexico are favorites even rotated, but the wholesale changes and Czechia's win-or-bust urgency should tighten the price, and the draw is very much in play. The total is worth a look given how Czechia will have to open up.

Sportsbook Czechia Draw Mexico BetMGM +275 +260 -110 DraftKings +270 +290 -105 FanDuel +270 +300 -115 bet365 +260 +300 -111 Kalshi +265 +295 -112

Odds as of June 22 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Patrik Schick vs Mexico's Makeshift Defense

Czechia's best hope is getting service to Patrik Schick, a proven finisher at the top level. Mexico's back four of Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Mateo Chavez is experienced, but Schick is exactly the kind of striker to exploit a lapse if Czechia commit numbers forward. If Czechia are to win, he likely has to score.

Gilberto Mora vs Czechia's Midfield

The 17-year-old Gilberto Mora is the one to watch for Mexico, trusted to run the game in midfield despite his age. Against the experience of Tomas Soucek and the Czech midfield, how he handles the physical battle will say a lot about Mexico's control, and his progressive passing is a key route to releasing the forwards.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Czechia

Mexico

Czechia vs Mexico Prediction

Czechia will throw everything forward because they have to, and against a near-full-strength Mexico that can pick them off, that is a recipe for an open game. But Mexico's quality, plus the altitude and the crowd, should be enough to avoid defeat, and a draw both secures their seed and ends Czechia's tournament. A tight draw is the call, with Mexico content to manage it and Czechia unable to find the win they need.

Score Prediction: Czechia 1-1 Mexico

Upcoming Fixtures

Group A concludes after this match. The winners advance to the round of 32, Mexico have already qualified.

For the full Group A tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.