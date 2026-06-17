Czechia vs South Africa Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group A

Two teams that lost their openers meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a 2026 World Cup Group A game that already feels close to must-win. Czechia were beaten 2-1 by South Korea after leading, and South Africa were dismantled 2-0 by Mexico in a chaotic match that saw them finish with nine men. Both sit on zero points, and the loser here is almost certainly out of the tournament.

The twist is the fallout from South Africa's opener. Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both sent off against Mexico and are suspended for this match, which guts a team that was already overmatched. Czechia are favorites, and given the circumstances, they should be.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Thursday's Group A clash in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Thursday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Czechia vs South Africa Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups South Africa vs Czech Republic Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. South Africa RSA vs Czech Republic CZE South Africa Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff Czech Republic Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Czechia predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Matej Kovar (GK); Stepan Chaloupek, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci (DEF); Jaroslav Zeleny, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal (MID); Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc (AM); Patrik Schick (FW).

South Africa predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ronwen Hayden Williams (GK); Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba (DEF); Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha (MID); Tshepang Moremi, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis (AMC); Lyle Foster (FW).

Czechia Lineup Notes

No Czechia players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late changes.

Manager Miroslav Koubek is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 with Matej Kovar in goal behind a back three led by captain Ladislav Krejci, who scored Czechia's goal in the opener. Tomas Soucek anchors the midfield, and the attack runs through Patrik Schick, the focal point and the player Czechia need to find a clinical edge after failing to hold their lead against South Korea. Lukas Provod and Pavel Sulc provide the creativity in behind. This is a winnable game on paper, and Czechia know it: lose, and their tournament is effectively over.

South Africa Lineup Notes

The big story is suspensions. Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both shown red cards in the 2-0 loss to Mexico and miss this match, forcing coach Hugo Broos into a reshuffle. No South Africa players appear on the World Cup injury table, but those absences hurt. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed XI closer to kickoff.

Coach Broos looks set for a back three with Ronwen Hayden Williams in goal and Lyle Foster up top, a more direct two-striker look as South Africa chase a result they have to have. Teboho Mokoena remains the key man in midfield. The concern is obvious: a team that struggled to create against Mexico, now missing two starters, has to come out and attack a Czechia side that will be content to sit in and counter. That is a difficult balance for a side with South Africa's limitations.

Czechia vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

There is no meaningful head-to-head record between these nations, who have not met at senior competitive level. With both teams desperate for points and coming off opening losses, the history is irrelevant. This is about who handles the pressure of a near-elimination game better.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The situation shapes the tactics entirely. South Africa, needing a win and missing two players, will have to take the initiative, which is not their natural game. That should give Czechia exactly what they want: a chance to sit in a compact block, let South Africa come onto them, and break through Schick and the runners from midfield. Manager Koubek's side is better suited to a reactive game, and the suspensions tilt the match further their way.

South Africa's hope rests on Foster and Appollis giving them a more direct threat than they managed against Mexico, and on Mokoena dictating from deep. But asking a depleted side to chase a game it must win against an opponent happy to counter is a tall order. If Czechia score first, South Africa's task becomes nearly impossible.

Czechia have the better situation, the better focal point in Schick, and an opponent missing two starters forced to chase. South Africa will throw bodies forward out of necessity, but a depleted attack that already struggled against Mexico is unlikely to find the goals it needs. Czechia should take control and keep their tournament alive.

Czechia vs South Africa Odds

Czechia are favorites, with South Africa's suspensions and opening-day collapse reflected in a price that has drifted into clear underdog territory. The draw is fairly short for a game both teams need to win.

Sportsbook Czechia Draw South Africa BetMGM -130 +260 +340 DraftKings -130 +275 +390 FanDuel -130 +270 +370 bet365 -134 +280 +333 Kalshi -131 +265 +350

Odds as of June 16 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Patrik Schick vs South Africa's Back Three

Schick is the difference-maker on the pitch and the man Czechia will look to whenever they break. Against a South Africa back line that is reshuffled and will be stretched as the game opens up, his movement and finishing should find chances. If Czechia get him isolated against Mbokazi and company in transition, he is the most likely player to settle the game.

Teboho Mokoena vs Czechia's Midfield

South Africa's slim hope of controlling the game runs through Mokoena. If he can dominate the middle and get Foster and Appollis into dangerous areas, South Africa can make Czechia uncomfortable. But Soucek and the Czech midfield are well-suited to shutting that down, and if Mokoena is smothered, South Africa's attack dries up entirely.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Czechia

South Africa

Czechia vs South Africa Prediction

Czechia defend well, let South Africa over-extend and win it on the counter. South Africa will throw bodies forward out of necessity, but a depleted attack that already struggled against Mexico is unlikely to get the goals it needs. Czechia take control and keep their tournament alive.

Score Prediction: Czechia 2-0 South Africa

Upcoming Fixtures

Czechia: June 24 vs Mexico, Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

South Africa: June 24 vs South Korea, Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

For the full Group A tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.