DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

This is a must-win for DR Congo and close to a dead end for Uzbekistan. The Congolese sit on a single point and need to beat Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to climb to four, which would put them right in the mix for second or a best-third spot, with the Colombia vs Portugal result shaping the rest. Uzbekistan, on zero points and a minus-seven goal difference after two heavy defeats, are all but out: even a win would leave them on three with a poor goal difference and needing a lot of help.

DR Congo are the clear pick here. They have the better squad, with Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top and Premier League experience through the spine, and they have to win, which suits their attacking talent. Uzbekistan have been overrun in this group, shipping eight goals, and chasing this game is not their strength.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Saturday's Group K finale in Atlanta.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Uzbekistan vs DR Congo Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: DR Congo are projected in a 5-3-2 under Sebastien Desabre, with Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu up top and the wing-backs pushing on, knowing they must chase the game. Uzbekistan set up in a cautious 3-4-2-1 under Fabio Cannavaro, with Eldor Shomurodov the lone striker and Abbosbek Fayzullaev the creative spark. Neither side has a player ruled out.

DR Congo predicted starting XI (5-3-2): Lionel Mpasi-Nzau (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku (DEF); Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki (MID); Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa (FW).

Uzbekistan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Abduvohid Ne'matov (GK); Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev (DEF); Bekhruz Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Khojiakbar Alijonov (MID); Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Aziz Ganiev (AM); Eldor Shomurodov (FW).

DR Congo Lineup Notes

No DR Congo players appear on the World Cup injury table. Coach Sebastien Desabre leans on the experience of Chancel Mbemba at the back and pairs Yoane Wissa with Cedric Bakambu up top, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku providing width from wing-back. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

DR Congo took a point off Portugal and pushed Colombia close, so they are capable, and the need to win should bring out their attacking quality. Wissa's movement and Bakambu's finishing give them genuine threat, and a win would put their fate within reach.

Uzbekistan Lineup Notes

No Uzbekistan players appear on the World Cup injury table. Manager Fabio Cannavaro is projected to set up cautiously, with Abdukodir Khusanov anchoring the defense and Eldor Shomurodov isolated up top, leaning on Abbosbek Fayzullaev for creativity. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Uzbekistan have been outclassed on their World Cup debut, conceding eight across two games, and the priority now is to avoid another heavy night. With their hopes all but gone, the question is whether they can show more resistance than the goal difference suggests.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head Record

The nations have little shared history and no World Cup meetings, so this is effectively a first encounter. With DR Congo needing a win and Uzbekistan all but out, the stakes and current form matter far more than any record between them.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

DR Congo will push their wing-backs high and look to get Wissa and Bakambu service, controlling the game against an Uzbekistan side that has struggled defensively. Coach Desabre's team has to be positive, and the threat of leaving space on the counter is real, but they have the quality to break down a team that has not kept anyone out yet.

Uzbekistan will sit deep and try to frustrate, springing Shomurodov when they can, but a back line that has conceded eight will be under heavy pressure all night. Manager Cannavaro's side needs to be far more solid than it has been, and if they fall behind, the game could get away from them against a DR Congo team chasing goals.

DR Congo get the edge comfortably. They are the better side, they have to win, and Uzbekistan have shown little to suggest they can hold a determined opponent out. DR Congo should control this and get the win that keeps their knockout hopes alive.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Odds

DR Congo are favorites given the gulf in form and their need to win, with Uzbekistan a clear underdog going out of the tournament. With DR Congo chasing goals against a leaky defense, a DR Congo win and the over are the angles the market will lean on.

Sportsbook DR Congo Draw Uzbekistan BetMGM -130 +270 +320 DraftKings -135 +320 +330 FanDuel -140 +300 +350 bet365 -138 +310 +333 Kalshi -143 +295 +330

Odds as of June 25 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Yoane Wissa vs Uzbekistan's Defense

DR Congo's clearest route to goal is Yoane Wissa's movement against an Uzbekistan back line that has been pulled apart all tournament. His pace and finishing, alongside Bakambu's presence, should create chances, and if DR Congo are to win comfortably, Wissa is likely at the heart of it.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev vs DR Congo's Midfield

Uzbekistan's hopes of a moment run through Abbosbek Fayzullaev's ability to create. Against a DR Congo midfield that will push forward, he will need to make the most of limited chances on the counter, and Uzbekistan's only real path to a result runs through him sparking something.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction

DR Congo have the better squad, the motivation of a must-win, and an opponent that has leaked goals all tournament. Controlling the game, getting Wissa and Bakambu into it and pulling clear is the expectation, with Uzbekistan battling but lacking the quality to hold them out. A comfortable DR Congo win that keeps their hopes alive.

Score Prediction: DR Congo 2-0 Uzbekistan

Upcoming Fixtures

Group K concludes after this match. DR Congo keep their knockout hopes alive with a win (four points), Uzbekistan are all but out.

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.