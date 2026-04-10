DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 11, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
It's yet another Saturday two-game slate, featuring teams dominated by set pieces. Plug in James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, Mathias Jensen and James Garner, and fill in the rest? Maybe.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 11 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|F
|12.41
|6.64
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|F
|12.39
|6.46
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|12.36
|10.49
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|11.94
|9.09
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|11.76
|8.49
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|F
|11.75
|7.75
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|11.25
|7.81
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|F
|10.98
|8.07
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 11, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
It's yet another Saturday two-game slate, featuring teams dominated by set pieces. Plug in James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, Mathias Jensen and James Garner, and fill in the rest? Maybe.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 11 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|F
|12.41
|6.64
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|F
|12.39
|6.46
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|12.36
|10.49
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|11.94
|9.09
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|11.76
|8.49
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|F
|11.75
|7.75
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|11.25
|7.81
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|F
|10.98
|8.07
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|10.84
|7.68
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|10.59
|7.58
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|10.58
|7.26
|James Garner
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|10.29
|9.01
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|9.79
|6.69
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|9.59
|8.22
|Beto
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|F
|9.37
|5.17
|Zian Flemming
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|M
|9.16
|4.93
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|9.12
|7.47
|James Milner
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|8.89
|7.26
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|8.76
|8.22
|Marcus Edwards
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|F
|8.40
|6.07
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|8.30
|7.02
|James Ward-Prowse
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|M
|8.21
|7.07
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|M
|8.19
|7.21
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|M
|7.25
|6.52
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|G
|7.04
|5.53
|Quilindschy Hartman
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|D
|7.03
|5.24
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|D
|6.56
|5.51
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|M
|6.43
|5.48
|Jordan Henderson
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|M
|6.22
|5.09
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|D
|5.97
|4.11
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|D
|5.87
|4.71
|Olivier Boscagli
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|D
|5.48
|3.95
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA at BRN
|G
|5.16
|2.47
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|G
|5.01
|3.77
|Martin Dubravka
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|G
|4.91
|4.26
|Kyle Walker
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|D
|4.71
|3.53
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|D
|4.51
|3.41
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|D
|4.35
|2.79
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|BRE v. EVE
|D
|3.56
|2.47
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|D
|3.40
|2.41
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|EVE at BRE
|D
|3.03
|2.04
|Bashir Humphreys
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|D
|2.40
|2.16
|Maxime Esteve
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|D
|2.39
|1.81
|Axel Tuanzebe
|BRN
|BRN v. BHA
|D
|2.07
|1.37