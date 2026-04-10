DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 11, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's yet another Saturday two-game slate, featuring teams dominated by set pieces. Plug in James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, Mathias Jensen and James Garner, and fill in the rest? Maybe.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 11 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.