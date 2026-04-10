DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, April 11 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
April 10, 2026
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
April 10, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 11, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's yet another Saturday two-game slate, featuring teams dominated by set pieces. Plug in James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, Mathias Jensen and James Garner, and fill in the rest? Maybe.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 11 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Danny WelbeckBHABHA at BRNF12.416.64
Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. EVEF12.396.46
Pascal GrossBHABHA at BRNM12.3610.49
Mikkel DamsgaardBREBRE v. EVEM11.949.09
Diego GomezBHABHA at BRNM11.768.49
Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. EVEF11.757.75
Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at BREM11.257.81
Jaidon AnthonyBRNBRN v. BHAF10.988.07

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 11, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's yet another Saturday two-game slate, featuring teams dominated by set pieces. Plug in James Ward-Prowse, Pascal Gross, Mathias Jensen and James Garner, and fill in the rest? Maybe.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 11 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Danny WelbeckBHABHA at BRNF12.416.64
Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. EVEF12.396.46
Pascal GrossBHABHA at BRNM12.3610.49
Mikkel DamsgaardBREBRE v. EVEM11.949.09
Diego GomezBHABHA at BRNM11.768.49
Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. EVEF11.757.75
Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at BREM11.257.81
Jaidon AnthonyBRNBRN v. BHAF10.988.07
Kaoru MitomaBHABHA at BRNM10.847.68
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE at BREM10.597.58
Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA at BRNM10.587.26
James GarnerEVEEVE at BREM10.299.01
Kevin SchadeBREBRE v. EVEM9.796.69
Mathias JensenBREBRE v. EVEM9.598.22
BetoEVEEVE at BREF9.375.17
Zian FlemmingBRNBRN v. BHAM9.164.93
Dwight McNeilEVEEVE at BREM9.127.47
James MilnerBHABHA at BRNM8.897.26
Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA at BRNM8.768.22
Marcus EdwardsBRNBRN v. BHAF8.406.07
Keane Lewis-PotterBREBRE v. EVEM8.307.02
James Ward-ProwseBRNBRN v. BHAM8.217.07
Mats WiefferBHABHA at BRNM8.197.21
Idrissa GueyeEVEEVE at BREM7.256.52
Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE v. EVEG7.045.53
Quilindschy HartmanBRNBRN v. BHAD7.035.24
Michael KayodeBREBRE v. EVED6.565.51
Lesley UgochukwuBRNBRN v. BHAM6.435.48
Jordan HendersonBREBRE v. EVEM6.225.09
Jan Paul van HeckeBHABHA at BRND5.974.11
Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at BRED5.874.71
Olivier BoscagliBHABHA at BRND5.483.95
Bart VerbruggenBHABHA at BRNG5.162.47
Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at BREG5.013.77
Martin DubravkaBRNBRN v. BHAG4.914.26
Kyle WalkerBRNBRN v. BHAD4.713.53
Jake O'BrienEVEEVE at BRED4.513.41
Nathan CollinsBREBRE v. EVED4.352.79
Sepp van den BergBREBRE v. EVED3.562.47
James TarkowskiEVEEVE at BRED3.402.41
Jarrad BranthwaiteEVEEVE at BRED3.032.04
Bashir HumphreysBRNBRN v. BHAD2.402.16
Maxime EsteveBRNBRN v. BHAD2.391.81
Axel TuanzebeBRNBRN v. BHAD2.071.37

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, April 11 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
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