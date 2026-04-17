DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 18, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Yes, it's another two-game Saturday slate. Thank you, Premier League. This one features Leeds as the biggest favorite but not with the highest implied total. Lock in Ao Tanaka? Spend on Anthony Gordon? This is a slate where you can mostly do whatever you want.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 18 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.