DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 18, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Yes, it's another two-game Saturday slate. Thank you, Premier League. This one features Leeds as the biggest favorite but not with the highest implied total. Lock in Ao Tanaka? Spend on Anthony Gordon? This is a slate where you can mostly do whatever you want.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton
- 10:00 am: Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 18 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|13.62
|9.01
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|F
|13.32
|6.77
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|M
|12.61
|9.67
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|M
|12.57
|8.78
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|12.51
|8.31
|Noah Okafor
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|F
|12.24
|8.66
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 18, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Yes, it's another two-game Saturday slate. Thank you, Premier League. This one features Leeds as the biggest favorite but not with the highest implied total. Lock in Ao Tanaka? Spend on Anthony Gordon? This is a slate where you can mostly do whatever you want.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton
- 10:00 am: Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 18 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|13.62
|9.01
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|F
|13.32
|6.77
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|M
|12.61
|9.67
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|M
|12.57
|8.78
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|12.51
|8.31
|Noah Okafor
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|F
|12.24
|8.66
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|10.94
|9.62
|Rayan
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|F
|10.79
|7.73
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|10.48
|8.16
|Junior Kroupi
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|F
|10.41
|6.83
|Ao Tanaka
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|M
|10.11
|7.79
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|M
|9.54
|8.64
|Evanilson
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|F
|9.48
|5.80
|Will Osula
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|F
|9.32
|4.64
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|9.08
|6.85
|Jayden Bogle
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|9.07
|6.33
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|M
|9.05
|7.02
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|M
|8.93
|7.99
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|8.76
|6.26
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|D
|8.58
|6.95
|Karl Darlow
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|G
|7.71
|4.64
|James Justin
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|7.33
|5.05
|Adam Armstrong
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|F
|7.30
|4.29
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|D
|7.20
|5.80
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|M
|7.17
|6.46
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|M
|7.13
|5.73
|Angel Gomes
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|M
|6.81
|5.78
|Andre
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|M
|6.45
|6.05
|Valentino Livramento
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|D
|6.39
|5.12
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|D
|6.33
|5.19
|Aaron Ramsdale
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|G
|6.25
|4.88
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|5.51
|3.37
|Pascal Struijk
|LEE
|LEE v. WOL
|D
|5.34
|3.62
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|D
|5.05
|4.00
|Alex Jimenez
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|D
|4.96
|4.40
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|D
|4.69
|3.04
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW v. BOU
|D
|4.53
|2.76
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|G
|4.36
|3.58
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|G
|3.66
|2.76
|James Hill
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|D
|3.26
|2.56
|Marcos Senesi
|BOU
|BOU at NEW
|D
|3.24
|2.65
|Ladislav Krejci
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|D
|2.97
|2.24
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|D
|2.46
|1.98
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|WOL at LEE
|D
|2.16
|1.32