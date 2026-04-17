DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, April 18 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
April 17, 2026
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
April 17, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 18, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Yes, it's another two-game Saturday slate. Thank you, Premier League. This one features Leeds as the biggest favorite but not with the highest implied total. Lock in Ao Tanaka? Spend on Anthony Gordon? This is a slate where you can mostly do whatever you want.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 18 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. BOUM13.629.01
Dominic Calvert-LewinLEELEE v. WOLF13.326.77
Marcus TavernierBOUBOU at NEWM12.619.67
Brenden AaronsonLEELEE v. WOLM12.578.78
Harvey BarnesNEWNEW v. BOUM12.518.31
Noah OkaforLEELEE v. WOLF12.248.66
Sandro TonaliNEW

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 18, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Yes, it's another two-game Saturday slate. Thank you, Premier League. This one features Leeds as the biggest favorite but not with the highest implied total. Lock in Ao Tanaka? Spend on Anthony Gordon? This is a slate where you can mostly do whatever you want.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 18 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. BOUM13.629.01
Dominic Calvert-LewinLEELEE v. WOLF13.326.77
Marcus TavernierBOUBOU at NEWM12.619.67
Brenden AaronsonLEELEE v. WOLM12.578.78
Harvey BarnesNEWNEW v. BOUM12.518.31
Noah OkaforLEELEE v. WOLF12.248.66
Sandro TonaliNEWNEW v. BOUM10.949.62
RayanBOUBOU at NEWF10.797.73
Gabriel GudmundssonLEELEE v. WOLD10.488.16
Junior KroupiBOUBOU at NEWF10.416.83
Ao TanakaLEELEE v. WOLM10.117.79
Alex ScottBOUBOU at NEWM9.548.64
EvanilsonBOUBOU at NEWF9.485.80
Will OsulaNEWNEW v. BOUF9.324.64
Lewis MileyNEWNEW v. BOUM9.086.85
Jayden BogleLEELEE v. WOLD9.076.33
Jean-Ricner BellegardeWOLWOL at LEEM9.057.02
Ryan ChristieBOUBOU at NEWM8.937.99
Ethan AmpaduLEELEE v. WOLD8.766.26
Lewis HallNEWNEW v. BOUD8.586.95
Karl DarlowLEELEE v. WOLG7.714.64
James JustinLEELEE v. WOLD7.335.05
Adam ArmstrongWOLWOL at LEEF7.304.29
Hugo BuenoWOLWOL at LEED7.205.80
Joao GomesWOLWOL at LEEM7.176.46
Jacob RamseyNEWNEW v. BOUM7.135.73
Angel GomesWOLWOL at LEEM6.815.78
AndreWOLWOL at LEEM6.456.05
Valentino LivramentoNEWNEW v. BOUD6.395.12
Adrien TruffertBOUBOU at NEWD6.335.19
Aaron RamsdaleNEWNEW v. BOUG6.254.88
Jaka BijolLEELEE v. WOLD5.513.37
Pascal StruijkLEELEE v. WOLD5.343.62
Jackson TchatchouaWOLWOL at LEED5.054.00
Alex JimenezBOUBOU at NEWD4.964.40
Sven BotmanNEWNEW v. BOUD4.693.04
Malick ThiawNEWNEW v. BOUD4.532.76
Djordje PetrovicBOUBOU at NEWG4.363.58
Jose SaWOLWOL at LEEG3.662.76
James HillBOUBOU at NEWD3.262.56
Marcos SenesiBOUBOU at NEWD3.242.65
Ladislav KrejciWOLWOL at LEED2.972.24
Toti GomesWOLWOL at LEED2.461.98
Santi BuenoWOLWOL at LEED2.161.32

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, April 18 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
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