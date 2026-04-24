DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 25, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but are Tottenham the better value? Then again, can you trust Tottenham? Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen are the most expensive options, while Xavi Simons is a tad cheaper and may have just as good of floor with similar upside.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: West Ham United vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 25 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|15.94
|10.44
|Xavi Simons
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|15.61
|11.11
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|15.45
|10.08
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|14.88
|10.49
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|14.22
|10.16
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|F
|14.01
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 25, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but are Tottenham the better value? Then again, can you trust Tottenham? Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen are the most expensive options, while Xavi Simons is a tad cheaper and may have just as good of floor with similar upside.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- 10:00 am: West Ham United vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
April 25 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|15.94
|10.44
|Xavi Simons
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|15.61
|11.11
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|15.45
|10.08
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|14.88
|10.49
|Florian Wirtz
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|14.22
|10.16
|Dominic Solanke
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|F
|14.01
|6.87
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|12.22
|8.29
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|12.10
|9.36
|Mathys Tel
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|F
|11.79
|8.40
|Crysencio Summerville
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|11.57
|8.87
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|11.35
|8.01
|James Garner
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|11.05
|9.45
|Alexander Isak
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|F
|10.75
|6.21
|Ismaila Sarr
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|F
|10.43
|7.11
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|F
|10.41
|5.58
|Mateus Fernandes
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|10.13
|8.28
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|9.92
|7.84
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|9.73
|7.87
|Taty Castellanos
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|9.36
|5.53
|Yeremy Pino
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|9.35
|7.24
|Conor Gallagher
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|9.25
|7.14
|Mateus Mane
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|9.13
|7.07
|Jeremie Frimpong
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|8.98
|6.68
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|8.84
|7.01
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|F
|8.75
|5.05
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|M
|8.69
|7.25
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|8.39
|6.70
|Yves Bissouma
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|8.39
|7.30
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|8.16
|6.28
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|8.15
|7.40
|Adam Armstrong
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|F
|8.07
|4.68
|Pablo Felipe
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|F
|8.05
|6.34
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|M
|7.90
|6.61
|Rodrigo Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|7.86
|5.63
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|M
|7.85
|6.82
|Djed Spence
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|7.53
|5.89
|Andre
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|M
|7.36
|6.95
|Freddie Woodman
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|G
|7.33
|4.61
|Daniel Munoz
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|6.91
|5.00
|Antonin Kinsky
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|G
|6.75
|4.44
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|6.54
|5.16
|Jefferson Lerma
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|6.41
|6.03
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|M
|6.36
|5.41
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|6.35
|5.12
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|6.25
|4.95
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|5.87
|3.78
|Daichi Kamada
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|M
|5.81
|5.45
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|LIV v. CRY
|D
|5.40
|3.63
|Micky van de Ven
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|5.05
|2.95
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|4.99
|3.72
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|G
|4.76
|3.07
|Mads Hermansen
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|G
|4.75
|2.90
|Jackson Tchatchoua
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|4.67
|3.64
|Kevin Danso
|TOT
|TOT at WOL
|D
|4.31
|3.17
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|G
|4.30
|3.45
|Dean Henderson
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|G
|4.28
|3.79
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|3.81
|2.67
|Michael Keane
|EVE
|EVE at WHU
|D
|3.77
|2.26
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|3.53
|2.74
|Matt Doherty
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|3.19
|2.37
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|2.99
|2.51
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. TOT
|D
|2.66
|1.77
|Maxence Lacroix
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|2.55
|1.91
|Axel Disasi
|WHU
|WHU v. EVE
|D
|2.55
|1.74
|Chris Richards
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|2.21
|1.67
|Jaydee Canvot
|CRY
|CRY at LIV
|D
|2.01
|1.74