DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, April 25 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
April 24, 2026
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
April 24, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 25, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but are Tottenham the better value? Then again, can you trust Tottenham? Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen are the most expensive options, while Xavi Simons is a tad cheaper and may have just as good of floor with similar upside. 

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 25 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. CRYF15.9410.44
Xavi SimonsTOTTOT at WOLM15.6111.11
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU v. EVEM15.4510.08
Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. CRYM14.8810.49
Florian WirtzLIVLIV v. CRYM14.2210.16
Dominic SolankeTOTTOT at WOLF14.01

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 25, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but are Tottenham the better value? Then again, can you trust Tottenham? Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen are the most expensive options, while Xavi Simons is a tad cheaper and may have just as good of floor with similar upside. 

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 25 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. CRYF15.9410.44
Xavi SimonsTOTTOT at WOLM15.6111.11
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU v. EVEM15.4510.08
Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. CRYM14.8810.49
Florian WirtzLIVLIV v. CRYM14.2210.16
Dominic SolankeTOTTOT at WOLF14.016.87
Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at WHUM12.228.29
Pedro PorroTOTTOT at WOLD12.109.36
Mathys TelTOTTOT at WOLF11.798.40
Crysencio SummervilleWHUWHU v. EVEM11.578.87
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE at WHUM11.358.01
James GarnerEVEEVE at WHUM11.059.45
Alexander IsakLIVLIV v. CRYF10.756.21
Ismaila SarrCRYCRY at LIVF10.437.11
Thierno BarryEVEEVE at WHUF10.415.58
Mateus FernandesWHUWHU v. EVEM10.138.28
Alexis Mac AllisterLIVLIV v. CRYM9.927.84
Dwight McNeilEVEEVE at WHUM9.737.87
Taty CastellanosWHUWHU v. EVEF9.365.53
Yeremy PinoCRYCRY at LIVM9.357.24
Conor GallagherTOTTOT at WOLM9.257.14
Mateus ManeWOLWOL v. TOTM9.137.07
Jeremie FrimpongLIVLIV v. CRYD8.986.68
Milos KerkezLIVLIV v. CRYD8.847.01
Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYCRY at LIVF8.755.05
Ryan GravenberchLIVLIV v. CRYM8.697.25
Hugo BuenoWOLWOL v. TOTD8.396.70
Yves BissoumaTOTTOT at WOLM8.397.30
Tomas SoucekWHUWHU v. EVEM8.166.28
Joao GomesWOLWOL v. TOTM8.157.40
Adam ArmstrongWOLWOL v. TOTF8.074.68
Pablo FelipeWHUWHU v. EVEF8.056.34
El Hadji Malick DioufWHUWHU v. EVEM7.906.61
Rodrigo GomesWOLWOL v. TOTM7.865.63
Idrissa GueyeEVEEVE at WHUM7.856.82
Djed SpenceTOTTOT at WOLD7.535.89
AndreWOLWOL v. TOTM7.366.95
Freddie WoodmanLIVLIV v. CRYG7.334.61
Daniel MunozCRYCRY at LIVD6.915.00
Antonin KinskyTOTTOT at WOLG6.754.44
Kyle Walker-PetersWHUWHU v. EVED6.545.16
Jefferson LermaCRYCRY at LIVM6.416.03
Rodrigo BentancurTOTTOT at WOLM6.365.41
Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at WHUD6.355.12
Tyrick MitchellCRYCRY at LIVD6.254.95
Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. CRYD5.873.78
Daichi KamadaCRYCRY at LIVM5.815.45
Ibrahima KonateLIVLIV v. CRYD5.403.63
Micky van de VenTOTTOT at WOLD5.052.95
Jake O'BrienEVEEVE at WHUD4.993.72
Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at WHUG4.763.07
Mads HermansenWHUWHU v. EVEG4.752.90
Jackson TchatchouaWOLWOL v. TOTD4.673.64
Kevin DansoTOTTOT at WOLD4.313.17
Jose SaWOLWOL v. TOTG4.303.45
Dean HendersonCRYCRY at LIVG4.283.79
James TarkowskiEVEEVE at WHUD3.812.67
Michael KeaneEVEEVE at WHUD3.772.26
Konstantinos MavropanosWHUWHU v. EVED3.532.74
Matt DohertyWOLWOL v. TOTD3.192.37
Toti GomesWOLWOL v. TOTD2.992.51
Santi BuenoWOLWOL v. TOTD2.661.77
Maxence LacroixCRYCRY at LIVD2.551.91
Axel DisasiWHUWHU v. EVED2.551.74
Chris RichardsCRYCRY at LIVD2.211.67
Jaydee CanvotCRYCRY at LIVD2.011.74

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
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