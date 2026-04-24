DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for April 25, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite, but are Tottenham the better value? Then again, can you trust Tottenham? Mohamed Salah and Jarrod Bowen are the most expensive options, while Xavi Simons is a tad cheaper and may have just as good of floor with similar upside.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

April 25 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

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