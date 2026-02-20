DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, Feb. 21 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
February 20, 2026
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 21, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Chelsea tower over Saturday's three-game slate, but who can you trust? Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez seem like locks, but if you play them, who else can you fit from Chelsea? Brentford and Aston Villa are the other two favorites for the slate.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Feb. 21 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Cole PalmerCHECHE v. BRNM18.0412.45
Morgan RogersAVLAVL v. LEEF13.998.33
Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. BHAF13.446.65
Enzo FernandezCHECHE v. BRNM13.4110.31
Joao PedroCHECHE v. BRNF13.417.61
Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. BHAF13.198.84

Pedro NetoCHECHE v. BRNF12.989.67
EstevaoCHECHE v. BRNF12.919.00
Brenden AaronsonLEELEE at AVLM12.167.92
Emiliano BuendiaAVLAVL v. LEEM11.897.76
Kaoru MitomaBHABHA at BREM11.818.40
Ollie WatkinsAVLAVL v. LEEF11.576.41
Kevin SchadeBREBRE v. BHAM11.257.28
Mathias JensenBREBRE v. BHAM11.238.83
Anton StachLEELEE at AVLM10.549.00
Dominic Calvert-LewinLEELEE at AVLF10.525.73
Pascal GrossBHABHA at BREM10.359.18
Danny WelbeckBHABHA at BREF10.295.78
Georginio RutterBHABHA at BREF10.237.68
Ian MaatsenAVLAVL v. LEED9.957.54
Reece JamesCHECHE v. BRND9.827.03
Moises CaicedoCHECHE v. BRNM9.417.87
Douglas LuizAVLAVL v. LEEM9.348.41
Malo GustoCHECHE v. BRND9.056.69
Jaidon AnthonyBRNBRN at CHEF9.027.12
Ilia GruevLEELEE at AVLM8.917.30
Diego GomezBHABHA at BREM8.836.99
Zian FlemmingBRNBRN at CHEM8.644.84
Vitaly JaneltBREBRE v. BHAM8.436.38
Robert SanchezCHECHE v. BRNG8.224.81
Amadou OnanaAVLAVL v. LEEM8.216.69
Jadon SanchoAVLAVL v. LEEM8.145.98
Marcus EdwardsBRNBRN at CHEF8.136.77
Matty CashAVLAVL v. LEED8.135.84
Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA at BREM8.117.71
HannibalBRNBRN at CHEM7.797.44
Gabriel GudmundssonLEELEE at AVLD7.716.39
Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE v. BHAG7.075.54
Yehor YarmolyukBREBRE v. BHAM6.806.06
Trevoh ChalobahCHECHE v. BRND6.504.11
Lesley UgochukwuBRNBRN at CHEM6.435.62
Michael KayodeBREBRE v. BHAD6.345.33
Joel VeltmanBHABHA at BRED6.235.30
James JustinLEELEE at AVLD6.204.92
Carlos BalebaBHABHA at BREM5.975.44
Ethan AmpaduLEELEE at AVLD5.954.92
Emiliano MartinezAVLAVL v. LEEG5.813.84
Rico HenryBREBRE v. BHAD5.554.57
Wesley FofanaCHECHE v. BRND5.343.63
Martin DubravkaBRNBRN at CHEG5.234.88
Karl DarlowLEELEE at AVLG4.884.08
Ezri KonsaAVLAVL v. LEED4.563.10
Josh LaurentBRNBRN at CHEM4.434.18
Kristoffer AjerBREBRE v. BHAD4.042.86
Tyrone MingsAVLAVL v. LEED3.882.72
Jan Paul van HeckeBHABHA at BRED3.852.79
Bashir HumphreysBRNBRN at CHED3.722.94
Kyle WalkerBRNBRN at CHED3.602.87
Bart VerbruggenBHABHA at BREG3.392.27
Joe RodonLEELEE at AVLD3.272.14
Sepp van den BergBREBRE v. BHAD3.252.30
Jaka BijolLEELEE at AVLD3.192.12
Pascal StruijkLEELEE at AVLD3.142.44
Lewis DunkBHABHA at BRED2.832.33
Maxime EsteveBRNBRN at CHED1.781.40
Joe WorrallBRNBRN at CHED0.560.18

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
