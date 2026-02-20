DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 21, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Chelsea tower over Saturday's three-game slate, but who can you trust? Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez seem like locks, but if you play them, who else can you fit from Chelsea? Brentford and Aston Villa are the other two favorites for the slate.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Feb. 21 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.