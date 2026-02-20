DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 21, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Chelsea tower over Saturday's three-game slate, but who can you trust? Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez seem like locks, but if you play them, who else can you fit from Chelsea? Brentford and Aston Villa are the other two favorites for the slate.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- 10:00 am: Chelsea vs. Burnley
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
Feb. 21 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Cole Palmer
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|M
|18.04
|12.45
|Morgan Rogers
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|F
|13.99
|8.33
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|F
|13.44
|6.65
|Enzo Fernandez
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|M
|13.41
|10.31
|Joao Pedro
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|F
|13.41
|7.61
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|F
|13.19
|8.84
|Pedro Neto
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|F
|12.98
|9.67
|Estevao
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|F
|12.91
|9.00
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|M
|12.16
|7.92
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|M
|11.89
|7.76
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|M
|11.81
|8.40
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|F
|11.57
|6.41
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|M
|11.25
|7.28
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|M
|11.23
|8.83
|Anton Stach
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|M
|10.54
|9.00
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|F
|10.52
|5.73
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|M
|10.35
|9.18
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|F
|10.29
|5.78
|Georginio Rutter
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|F
|10.23
|7.68
|Ian Maatsen
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|D
|9.95
|7.54
|Reece James
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|D
|9.82
|7.03
|Moises Caicedo
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|M
|9.41
|7.87
|Douglas Luiz
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|M
|9.34
|8.41
|Malo Gusto
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|D
|9.05
|6.69
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|F
|9.02
|7.12
|Ilia Gruev
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|M
|8.91
|7.30
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|M
|8.83
|6.99
|Zian Flemming
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|M
|8.64
|4.84
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|M
|8.43
|6.38
|Robert Sanchez
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|G
|8.22
|4.81
|Amadou Onana
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|M
|8.21
|6.69
|Jadon Sancho
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|M
|8.14
|5.98
|Marcus Edwards
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|F
|8.13
|6.77
|Matty Cash
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|D
|8.13
|5.84
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|M
|8.11
|7.71
|Hannibal
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|M
|7.79
|7.44
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|7.71
|6.39
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|G
|7.07
|5.54
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|M
|6.80
|6.06
|Trevoh Chalobah
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|D
|6.50
|4.11
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|M
|6.43
|5.62
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|D
|6.34
|5.33
|Joel Veltman
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|D
|6.23
|5.30
|James Justin
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|6.20
|4.92
|Carlos Baleba
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|M
|5.97
|5.44
|Ethan Ampadu
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|5.95
|4.92
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|G
|5.81
|3.84
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|D
|5.55
|4.57
|Wesley Fofana
|CHE
|CHE v. BRN
|D
|5.34
|3.63
|Martin Dubravka
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|G
|5.23
|4.88
|Karl Darlow
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|G
|4.88
|4.08
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|D
|4.56
|3.10
|Josh Laurent
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|M
|4.43
|4.18
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|D
|4.04
|2.86
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|AVL v. LEE
|D
|3.88
|2.72
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|D
|3.85
|2.79
|Bashir Humphreys
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|D
|3.72
|2.94
|Kyle Walker
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|D
|3.60
|2.87
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|G
|3.39
|2.27
|Joe Rodon
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|3.27
|2.14
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|BRE v. BHA
|D
|3.25
|2.30
|Jaka Bijol
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|3.19
|2.12
|Pascal Struijk
|LEE
|LEE at AVL
|D
|3.14
|2.44
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|BHA at BRE
|D
|2.83
|2.33
|Maxime Esteve
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|D
|1.78
|1.40
|Joe Worrall
|BRN
|BRN at CHE
|D
|0.56
|0.18