DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 28, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Liverpool are the biggest favorite Saturday by a wide margin at home against West Ham, though the Hammers have looked a bit revived lately. Burnley home against Brentford could be a tricky match, while Everton have seemingly played better away from home this season as they travel to St. James' Park. Mohamed Salah or bust?
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Burnley vs. Brentford
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. West Ham United
- 10:00 am: Newcastle United vs. Everton
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
Feb. 28 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|F
|18.71
|12.55
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|F
|16.21
|11.11
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|F
|15.21
|7.98
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|F
|15.21
|9.61
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|M
|15.03
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|9.19
|Hugo Ekitike
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|F
|14.62
|8.02
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|M
|14.30
|11.40
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|M
|13.22
|10.54
|Harvey Barnes
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|M
|12.97
|8.63
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|12.11
|8.55
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|M
|12.05
|8.80
|Anthony Elanga
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|F
|11.93
|9.26
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|M
|11.65
|7.85
|Iliman Ndiaye
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|M
|11.59
|8.23
|Alexis Mac Allister
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|M
|11.41
|9.41
|Curtis Jones
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|M
|11.37
|8.97
|James Garner
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|M
|11.05
|9.54
|Nick Woltemade
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|F
|10.18
|6.78
|Milos Kerkez
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|D
|10.07
|7.95
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|M
|9.86
|8.94
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|F
|9.85
|7.25
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|D
|9.81
|7.86
|Vitaly Janelt
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|M
|9.76
|7.38
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|D
|9.69
|7.63
|Mateus Fernandes
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|9.12
|7.77
|Ryan Gravenberch
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|M
|8.94
|7.50
|Zian Flemming
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|M
|8.86
|4.92
|Crysencio Summerville
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|8.44
|7.20
|Marcus Edwards
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|F
|8.36
|6.63
|Thierno Barry
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|F
|8.34
|4.91
|Taty Castellanos
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|F
|8.26
|5.23
|Hannibal
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|M
|8.25
|7.41
|Alisson
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|G
|7.78
|4.59
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|7.34
|6.39
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|7.33
|5.94
|Jordan Henderson
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|M
|7.28
|5.81
|Josh Laurent
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|M
|7.27
|6.04
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|G
|7.11
|5.43
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|D
|7.08
|5.86
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|M
|7.04
|5.72
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|M
|7.02
|6.47
|Joelinton
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|M
|6.99
|5.73
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|D
|6.94
|5.64
|Harrison Armstrong
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|M
|6.69
|5.90
|Lucas Pires
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|D
|6.21
|5.06
|Soungoutou Magassa
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|M
|5.88
|5.37
|Martin Dubravka
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|G
|5.84
|5.15
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|G
|5.81
|3.67
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|D
|5.67
|3.84
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|D
|5.58
|4.34
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|G
|5.40
|4.46
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|D
|5.30
|4.43
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|D
|5.26
|3.30
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|LIV v. WHU
|D
|5.25
|3.60
|Mads Hermansen
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|G
|5.18
|4.61
|Kristoffer Ajer
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|D
|5.09
|3.56
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|NEW v. EVE
|D
|4.32
|2.86
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|BRE at BRN
|D
|4.22
|2.97
|Jake O'Brien
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|D
|4.07
|3.11
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|D
|2.85
|2.14
|Maxime Esteve
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|D
|2.73
|2.04
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|EVE
|EVE at NEW
|D
|2.37
|1.72
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|D
|2.32
|2.00
|Bashir Humphreys
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|D
|2.13
|1.63
|Joe Worrall
|BRN
|BRN v. BRE
|D
|1.47
|0.78
|Axel Disasi
|WHU
|WHU at LIV
|D
|1.02
|0.68