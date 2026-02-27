DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 28, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite Saturday by a wide margin at home against West Ham, though the Hammers have looked a bit revived lately. Burnley home against Brentford could be a tricky match, while Everton have seemingly played better away from home this season as they travel to St. James' Park. Mohamed Salah or bust?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

Feb. 28 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

