DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, Feb. 28 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
February 27, 2026
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
February 27, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 28, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite Saturday by a wide margin at home against West Ham, though the Hammers have looked a bit revived lately. Burnley home against Brentford could be a tricky match, while Everton have seemingly played better away from home this season as they travel to St. James' Park. Mohamed Salah or bust?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Feb. 28 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. WHUF18.7112.55
Cody GakpoLIVLIV v. WHUF16.2111.11
Igor ThiagoBREBRE at BRNF15.217.98
Dango OuattaraBREBRE at BRNF15.219.61
Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. EVEM15.03

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for February 28, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Liverpool are the biggest favorite Saturday by a wide margin at home against West Ham, though the Hammers have looked a bit revived lately. Burnley home against Brentford could be a tricky match, while Everton have seemingly played better away from home this season as they travel to St. James' Park. Mohamed Salah or bust?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Feb. 28 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. WHUF18.7112.55
Cody GakpoLIVLIV v. WHUF16.2111.11
Igor ThiagoBREBRE at BRNF15.217.98
Dango OuattaraBREBRE at BRNF15.219.61
Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. EVEM15.039.19
Hugo EkitikeLIVLIV v. WHUF14.628.02
Dominik SzoboszlaiLIVLIV v. WHUM14.3011.40
Mathias JensenBREBRE at BRNM13.2210.54
Harvey BarnesNEWNEW v. EVEM12.978.63
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU at LIVM12.118.55
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVEEVE at NEWM12.058.80
Anthony ElangaNEWNEW v. EVEF11.939.26
Kevin SchadeBREBRE at BRNM11.657.85
Iliman NdiayeEVEEVE at NEWM11.598.23
Alexis Mac AllisterLIVLIV v. WHUM11.419.41
Curtis JonesLIVLIV v. WHUM11.378.97
James GarnerEVEEVE at NEWM11.059.54
Nick WoltemadeNEWNEW v. EVEF10.186.78
Milos KerkezLIVLIV v. WHUD10.077.95
Sandro TonaliNEWNEW v. EVEM9.868.94
Jaidon AnthonyBRNBRN v. BREF9.857.25
Lewis HallNEWNEW v. EVED9.817.86
Vitaly JaneltBREBRE at BRNM9.767.38
Kieran TrippierNEWNEW v. EVED9.697.63
Mateus FernandesWHUWHU at LIVM9.127.77
Ryan GravenberchLIVLIV v. WHUM8.947.50
Zian FlemmingBRNBRN v. BREM8.864.92
Crysencio SummervilleWHUWHU at LIVM8.447.20
Marcus EdwardsBRNBRN v. BREF8.366.63
Thierno BarryEVEEVE at NEWF8.344.91
Taty CastellanosWHUWHU at LIVF8.265.23
HannibalBRNBRN v. BREM8.257.41
AlissonLIVLIV v. WHUG7.784.59
El Hadji Malick DioufWHUWHU at LIVM7.346.39
Tomas SoucekWHUWHU at LIVM7.335.94
Jordan HendersonBREBRE at BRNM7.285.81
Josh LaurentBRNBRN v. BREM7.276.04
Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE at BRNG7.115.43
Michael KayodeBREBRE at BRND7.085.86
Lesley UgochukwuBRNBRN v. BREM7.045.72
Idrissa GueyeEVEEVE at NEWM7.026.47
JoelintonNEWNEW v. EVEM6.995.73
Rico HenryBREBRE at BRND6.945.64
Harrison ArmstrongEVEEVE at NEWM6.695.90
Lucas PiresBRNBRN v. BRED6.215.06
Soungoutou MagassaWHUWHU at LIVM5.885.37
Martin DubravkaBRNBRN v. BREG5.845.15
Nick PopeNEWNEW v. EVEG5.813.67
Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. WHUD5.673.84
Aaron Wan-BissakaWHUWHU at LIVD5.584.34
Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at NEWG5.404.46
Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at NEWD5.304.43
Malick ThiawNEWNEW v. EVED5.263.30
Ibrahima KonateLIVLIV v. WHUD5.253.60
Mads HermansenWHUWHU at LIVG5.184.61
Kristoffer AjerBREBRE at BRND5.093.56
Dan BurnNEWNEW v. EVED4.322.86
Sepp van den BergBREBRE at BRND4.222.97
Jake O'BrienEVEEVE at NEWD4.073.11
James TarkowskiEVEEVE at NEWD2.852.14
Maxime EsteveBRNBRN v. BRED2.732.04
Jarrad BranthwaiteEVEEVE at NEWD2.371.72
Konstantinos MavropanosWHUWHU at LIVD2.322.00
Bashir HumphreysBRNBRN v. BRED2.131.63
Joe WorrallBRNBRN v. BRED1.470.78
Axel DisasiWHUWHU at LIVD1.020.68

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other Soccer fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

Soccer Cheat Sheets: Lineups, Odds, Sets & Stats
Soccer Cheat Sheets: Lineups, Odds, Sets & Stats
RotoWire has cheat sheets for almost every slate available at DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, as well as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and Fantasy MLS.
December 31, 1969
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, Feb. 28 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
Today