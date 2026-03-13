DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, March 14 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
Updated on March 13, 2026 2:01PM EST
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Updated on March 13, 2026 2:01PM EST
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 14, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Two-game slates aren't the best, but that doesn't stop us from playing. Marcus Tavernier seems like the easiest click against Burnley, while his teammates are all in play to be subbed off early. The other game is a battle between two defensive midfielders with sets in Granit Xhaka and Pascal Gross. Yes, this is why we play.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

March 14 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Marcus TavernierBOUBOU at BRNM14.9811.02
RayanBOUBOU at BRNF12.978.72
Junior KroupiBOUBOU at BRNF12.477.79
EvanilsonBOUBOU at BRNF11.516.58
Pascal GrossBHABHA at SUNM11.409.79
Danny Welbeck

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 14, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Two-game slates aren't the best, but that doesn't stop us from playing. Marcus Tavernier seems like the easiest click against Burnley, while his teammates are all in play to be subbed off early. The other game is a battle between two defensive midfielders with sets in Granit Xhaka and Pascal Gross. Yes, this is why we play.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

March 14 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Marcus TavernierBOUBOU at BRNM14.9811.02
RayanBOUBOU at BRNF12.978.72
Junior KroupiBOUBOU at BRNF12.477.79
EvanilsonBOUBOU at BRNF11.516.58
Pascal GrossBHABHA at SUNM11.409.79
Danny WelbeckBHABHA at SUNF10.976.06
Yankuba MintehBHABHA at SUNF10.597.91
Diego GomezBHABHA at SUNM10.497.78
Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN v. BHAM10.417.79
Alex ScottBOUBOU at BRNM10.248.73
Jaidon AnthonyBRNBRN v. BOUF10.137.25
HannibalBRNBRN v. BOUM9.887.95
Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA at SUNM9.506.79
Habib DiarraSUNSUN v. BHAM9.016.82
Adrien TruffertBOUBOU at BRND8.706.69
Brian BrobbeySUNSUN v. BHAF8.674.70
Nilson AnguloSUNSUN v. BHAF8.556.09
Zian FlemmingBRNBRN v. BOUM8.494.41
Lyle FosterBRNBRN v. BOUF8.325.61
Granit XhakaSUNSUN v. BHAM8.206.91
James MilnerBHABHA at SUNM8.086.69
Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA at SUNM8.087.68
Tyler AdamsBOUBOU at BRNM7.786.43
James Ward-ProwseBRNBRN v. BOUM7.786.48
Mats WiefferBHABHA at SUNM7.436.66
Alex JimenezBOUBOU at BRND7.175.69
Trai HumeSUNSUN v. BHAD5.925.21
Lesley UgochukwuBRNBRN v. BOUM5.844.75
Noah SadikiSUNSUN v. BHAM5.715.47
Lucas PiresBRNBRN v. BOUD5.514.83
Melker EllborgSUNSUN v. BHAG5.234.05
Jan Paul van HeckeBHABHA at SUND5.203.65
Marcos SenesiBOUBOU at BRND5.153.72
James HillBOUBOU at BRND5.083.59
Martin DubravkaBRNBRN v. BOUG4.934.31
Bart VerbruggenBHABHA at SUNG4.872.60
Djordje PetrovicBOUBOU at BRNG4.682.44
Lutsharel GeertruidaSUNSUN v. BHAD4.463.55
Daniel BallardSUNSUN v. BHAD4.132.96
Lewis DunkBHABHA at SUND4.053.09
Kyle WalkerBRNBRN v. BOUD3.582.74
Omar AldereteSUNSUN v. BHAD3.092.12
Bashir HumphreysBRNBRN v. BOUD2.181.86
Maxime EsteveBRNBRN v. BOUD2.121.51

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, March 14 two-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
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