DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 14, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

Two-game slates aren't the best, but that doesn't stop us from playing. Marcus Tavernier seems like the easiest click against Burnley, while his teammates are all in play to be subbed off early. The other game is a battle between two defensive midfielders with sets in Granit Xhaka and Pascal Gross. Yes, this is why we play.

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

March 14 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

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