DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 14, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Two-game slates aren't the best, but that doesn't stop us from playing. Marcus Tavernier seems like the easiest click against Burnley, while his teammates are all in play to be subbed off early. The other game is a battle between two defensive midfielders with sets in Granit Xhaka and Pascal Gross. Yes, this is why we play.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 11:00 am: Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth
- 11:00 am: Sunderland vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
March 14 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|M
|14.98
|11.02
|Rayan
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|12.97
|8.72
|Junior Kroupi
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|12.47
|7.79
|Evanilson
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|11.51
|6.58
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|11.40
|9.79
|Danny Welbeck
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 14, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
Two-game slates aren't the best, but that doesn't stop us from playing. Marcus Tavernier seems like the easiest click against Burnley, while his teammates are all in play to be subbed off early. The other game is a battle between two defensive midfielders with sets in Granit Xhaka and Pascal Gross. Yes, this is why we play.
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 11:00 am: Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth
- 11:00 am: Sunderland vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
March 14 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|M
|14.98
|11.02
|Rayan
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|12.97
|8.72
|Junior Kroupi
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|12.47
|7.79
|Evanilson
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|F
|11.51
|6.58
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|11.40
|9.79
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|F
|10.97
|6.06
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|F
|10.59
|7.91
|Diego Gomez
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|10.49
|7.78
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|M
|10.41
|7.79
|Alex Scott
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|M
|10.24
|8.73
|Jaidon Anthony
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|F
|10.13
|7.25
|Hannibal
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|M
|9.88
|7.95
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|9.50
|6.79
|Habib Diarra
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|M
|9.01
|6.82
|Adrien Truffert
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|D
|8.70
|6.69
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|F
|8.67
|4.70
|Nilson Angulo
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|F
|8.55
|6.09
|Zian Flemming
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|M
|8.49
|4.41
|Lyle Foster
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|F
|8.32
|5.61
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|M
|8.20
|6.91
|James Milner
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|8.08
|6.69
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|8.08
|7.68
|Tyler Adams
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|M
|7.78
|6.43
|James Ward-Prowse
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|M
|7.78
|6.48
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|M
|7.43
|6.66
|Alex Jimenez
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|D
|7.17
|5.69
|Trai Hume
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|D
|5.92
|5.21
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|M
|5.84
|4.75
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|M
|5.71
|5.47
|Lucas Pires
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|D
|5.51
|4.83
|Melker Ellborg
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|G
|5.23
|4.05
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|D
|5.20
|3.65
|Marcos Senesi
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|D
|5.15
|3.72
|James Hill
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|D
|5.08
|3.59
|Martin Dubravka
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|G
|4.93
|4.31
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|G
|4.87
|2.60
|Djordje Petrovic
|BOU
|BOU at BRN
|G
|4.68
|2.44
|Lutsharel Geertruida
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|D
|4.46
|3.55
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|D
|4.13
|2.96
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|BHA at SUN
|D
|4.05
|3.09
|Kyle Walker
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|D
|3.58
|2.74
|Omar Alderete
|SUN
|SUN v. BHA
|D
|3.09
|2.12
|Bashir Humphreys
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|D
|2.18
|1.86
|Maxime Esteve
|BRN
|BRN v. BOU
|D
|2.12
|1.51