DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for May 2, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
It's another three-game slate and this one features no massive favorites with no team standing out. Jarrod Bowen tops the projections, but he's on the road and doesn't have a majority of West Ham's set pieces. Is he worth it? Can you trust Sunderland or Wolverhampton players with nothing to play for?
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. West Ham United
- 10:00 am: Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Sunderland
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
MAY 2 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|15.59
|10.55
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|12.94
|9.90
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|F
|12.69
|6.36
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|F
|12.04
|7.78
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|F
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for May 2, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
It's another three-game slate and this one features no massive favorites with no team standing out. Jarrod Bowen tops the projections, but he's on the road and doesn't have a majority of West Ham's set pieces. Is he worth it? Can you trust Sunderland or Wolverhampton players with nothing to play for?
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. West Ham United
- 10:00 am: Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- 10:00 am: Wolverhampton vs. Sunderland
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
MAY 2 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|15.59
|10.55
|Enzo Le Fee
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|12.94
|9.90
|Igor Thiago
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|F
|12.69
|6.36
|Dango Ouattara
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|F
|12.04
|7.78
|Yankuba Minteh
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|F
|11.97
|9.02
|Crysencio Summerville
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|11.76
|9.27
|Jacob Murphy
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|11.53
|7.95
|Mateus Mane
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|M
|11.49
|8.92
|Pascal Gross
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|11.00
|9.68
|Danny Welbeck
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|F
|10.87
|6.05
|Kaoru Mitoma
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|10.84
|7.82
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|M
|10.75
|8.17
|Brian Brobbey
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|F
|10.34
|5.75
|Habib Diarra
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|10.16
|7.63
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|10.13
|8.01
|Sandro Tonali
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|10.12
|9.12
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|M
|10.00
|6.64
|Granit Xhaka
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|9.95
|8.41
|Mateus Fernandes
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|9.95
|8.24
|Jack Hinshelwood
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|9.30
|6.61
|Taty Castellanos
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|F
|9.29
|5.83
|Nordi Mukiele
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|D
|9.07
|6.95
|Chris Rigg
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|9.01
|7.30
|Lewis Miley
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|8.67
|6.97
|Yasin Ayari
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|8.51
|7.32
|Will Osula
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|F
|8.49
|4.31
|Hugo Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|D
|8.46
|6.50
|Pedro Lima
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|D
|8.46
|7.15
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|G
|8.45
|6.69
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|M
|8.38
|7.14
|Pablo Felipe
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|F
|8.18
|6.76
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|8.14
|6.53
|Jacob Ramsey
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|8.09
|6.36
|El Hadji Malick Diouf
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|M
|8.06
|6.99
|Lewis Hall
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|D
|7.92
|6.57
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|7.88
|7.62
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|M
|7.73
|6.60
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|M
|7.61
|6.86
|Adam Armstrong
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|F
|7.50
|4.31
|Rodrigo Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|M
|7.27
|5.22
|Mats Wieffer
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|M
|7.25
|6.72
|Reinildo
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|D
|7.11
|5.86
|Robin Roefs
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|G
|6.94
|4.84
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|M
|6.90
|6.18
|Andre
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|M
|6.88
|6.45
|Noah Sadiki
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|M
|6.86
|6.49
|Joelinton
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|M
|6.72
|5.49
|Michael Kayode
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|D
|6.55
|5.58
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|D
|6.38
|5.27
|Daniel Ballard
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|D
|6.10
|4.29
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|G
|5.81
|4.48
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|G
|5.32
|4.13
|Omar Alderete
|SUN
|SUN at WOL
|D
|4.91
|3.32
|Bart Verbruggen
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|G
|4.47
|3.25
|Yerson Mosquera
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|D
|4.41
|3.98
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|D
|4.39
|3.27
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|D
|4.17
|2.78
|Nathan Collins
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|D
|4.15
|2.65
|Mads Hermansen
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|G
|4.13
|3.02
|Malick Thiaw
|NEW
|NEW v. BHA
|D
|4.01
|2.50
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|D
|3.48
|2.70
|Sepp van den Berg
|BRE
|BRE v. WHU
|D
|3.37
|2.33
|Lewis Dunk
|BHA
|BHA at NEW
|D
|3.21
|2.68
|Santi Bueno
|WOL
|WOL v. SUN
|D
|3.19
|2.00
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|D
|3.18
|2.67
|Axel Disasi
|WHU
|WHU at BRE
|D
|2.16
|1.61