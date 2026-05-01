DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for May 2, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's another three-game slate and this one features no massive favorites with no team standing out. Jarrod Bowen tops the projections, but he's on the road and doesn't have a majority of West Ham's set pieces. Is he worth it? Can you trust Sunderland or Wolverhampton players with nothing to play for?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

MAY 2 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.