DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, May 2 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
May 1, 2026
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
May 1, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for May 2, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's another three-game slate and this one features no massive favorites with no team standing out. Jarrod Bowen tops the projections, but he's on the road and doesn't have a majority of West Ham's set pieces. Is he worth it? Can you trust Sunderland or Wolverhampton players with nothing to play for?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

MAY 2 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU at BREM15.5910.55
Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN at WOLM12.949.90
Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. WHUF12.696.36
Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. WHUF12.047.78
Yankuba MintehBHABHA at NEWF

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2

We take on Saturday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for May 2, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's another three-game slate and this one features no massive favorites with no team standing out. Jarrod Bowen tops the projections, but he's on the road and doesn't have a majority of West Ham's set pieces. Is he worth it? Can you trust Sunderland or Wolverhampton players with nothing to play for?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

MAY 2 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU at BREM15.5910.55
Enzo Le FeeSUNSUN at WOLM12.949.90
Igor ThiagoBREBRE v. WHUF12.696.36
Dango OuattaraBREBRE v. WHUF12.047.78
Yankuba MintehBHABHA at NEWF11.979.02
Crysencio SummervilleWHUWHU at BREM11.769.27
Jacob MurphyNEWNEW v. BHAM11.537.95
Mateus ManeWOLWOL v. SUNM11.498.92
Pascal GrossBHABHA at NEWM11.009.68
Danny WelbeckBHABHA at NEWF10.876.05
Kaoru MitomaBHABHA at NEWM10.847.82
Mikkel DamsgaardBREBRE v. WHUM10.758.17
Brian BrobbeySUNSUN at WOLF10.345.75
Habib DiarraSUNSUN at WOLM10.167.63
Bruno GuimaraesNEWNEW v. BHAM10.138.01
Sandro TonaliNEWNEW v. BHAM10.129.12
Kevin SchadeBREBRE v. WHUM10.006.64
Granit XhakaSUNSUN at WOLM9.958.41
Mateus FernandesWHUWHU at BREM9.958.24
Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA at NEWM9.306.61
Taty CastellanosWHUWHU at BREF9.295.83
Nordi MukieleSUNSUN at WOLD9.076.95
Chris RiggSUNSUN at WOLM9.017.30
Lewis MileyNEWNEW v. BHAM8.676.97
Yasin AyariBHABHA at NEWM8.517.32
Will OsulaNEWNEW v. BHAF8.494.31
Hugo BuenoWOLWOL v. SUND8.466.50
Pedro LimaWOLWOL v. SUND8.467.15
Caoimhin KelleherBREBRE v. WHUG8.456.69
Keane Lewis-PotterBREBRE v. WHUM8.387.14
Pablo FelipeWHUWHU at BREF8.186.76
Tomas SoucekWHUWHU at BREM8.146.53
Jacob RamseyNEWNEW v. BHAM8.096.36
El Hadji Malick DioufWHUWHU at BREM8.066.99
Lewis HallNEWNEW v. BHAD7.926.57
Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA at NEWM7.887.62
Mathias JensenBREBRE v. WHUM7.736.60
Joao GomesWOLWOL v. SUNM7.616.86
Adam ArmstrongWOLWOL v. SUNF7.504.31
Rodrigo GomesWOLWOL v. SUNM7.275.22
Mats WiefferBHABHA at NEWM7.256.72
ReinildoSUNSUN at WOLD7.115.86
Robin RoefsSUNSUN at WOLG6.944.84
Yehor YarmolyukBREBRE v. WHUM6.906.18
AndreWOLWOL v. SUNM6.886.45
Noah SadikiSUNSUN at WOLM6.866.49
JoelintonNEWNEW v. BHAM6.725.49
Michael KayodeBREBRE v. WHUD6.555.58
Kyle Walker-PetersWHUWHU at BRED6.385.27
Daniel BallardSUNSUN at WOLD6.104.29
Nick PopeNEWNEW v. BHAG5.814.48
Jose SaWOLWOL v. SUNG5.324.13
Omar AldereteSUNSUN at WOLD4.913.32
Bart VerbruggenBHABHA at NEWG4.473.25
Yerson MosqueraWOLWOL v. SUND4.413.98
Jan Paul van HeckeBHABHA at NEWD4.393.27
Sven BotmanNEWNEW v. BHAD4.172.78
Nathan CollinsBREBRE v. WHUD4.152.65
Mads HermansenWHUWHU at BREG4.133.02
Malick ThiawNEWNEW v. BHAD4.012.50
Toti GomesWOLWOL v. SUND3.482.70
Sepp van den BergBREBRE v. WHUD3.372.33
Lewis DunkBHABHA at NEWD3.212.68
Santi BuenoWOLWOL v. SUND3.192.00
Konstantinos MavropanosWHUWHU at BRED3.182.67
Axel DisasiWHUWHU at BRED2.161.61

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, May 2
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Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Saturday, May 2 three-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
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