DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
We take on Wednesday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 4, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.
It's a bigger slate with plenty of questions. Manchester City are in the best spot, but Erling Haaland isn't 100 percent and there are some unknowns about possible rotation. Arsenal travel to Brighton and they also have questions on a short week. Is anyone easy to trust?
As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.
If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)
- 2:30 pm: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
- 2:30 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
- 2:30 pm: Fulham vs. West Ham United
- 2:30 pm: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
- 3:15 pm: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
March 4 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS
These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.
Hit up our Discord with more questions.
|Player
|Matchup
|Pos
|Pts
|Floor
|Bruno Fernandes
|MUN
|MUN at NEW
|M
|18.17
|13.28
|Antoine Semenyo
|MCI
|MCI v. NFO
|F
|15.40
|8.31
|Erling Haaland
|MCI
|MCI v. NFO
|F
|14.90
|7.58
|Rayan Cherki
|MCI
|MCI v. NFO
|M
|14.43
