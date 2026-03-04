DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4

Get DraftKings Premier League DFS picks and strategy for the Wednesday, March 4 five-match DraftKings slate. Adam Zdroik provides projections for total points and floors.
March 4, 2026
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer

We take on Wednesday's Premier League DraftKings DFS slate for March 4, using projections to break down the top picks, lineup strategies and values for the upcoming slate. Whether you're playing cash games or tournaments, the below projections can help with lineups.

It's a bigger slate with plenty of questions. Manchester City are in the best spot, but Erling Haaland isn't 100 percent and there are some unknowns about possible rotation. Arsenal travel to Brighton and they also have questions on a short week. Is anyone easy to trust?

As usual, I tried my best to incorporate minutes projections, but without lineups confirmed, it's all a guessing game.

If interested, these can also be used in RotoWire's DFS Optimizer.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

March 4 DFS PLAYER PROJECTIONS

These are with predicted lineups and may be confirmed closer to match time.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

Player MatchupPosPtsFloor
Bruno FernandesMUNMUN at NEWM18.1713.28
Antoine SemenyoMCIMCI v. NFOF15.408.31
Erling HaalandMCIMCI v. NFOF14.907.58
Rayan CherkiMCIMCI v. NFOM14.43

Bukayo SakaARSARS at BHAM14.3910.42
Jarrod BowenWHUWHU at FULM13.739.61
Matheus CunhaMUNMUN at NEWF13.5610.08
Bryan MbeumoMUNMUN at NEWF13.479.98
Cole PalmerCHECHE at AVLM12.969.11
Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. MUNM12.788.76
Raul JimenezFULFUL v. WHUF12.637.18
Morgan RogersAVLAVL v. CHEF12.437.30
Enzo FernandezCHECHE at AVLM12.198.97
Phil FodenMCIMCI v. NFOM12.168.28
Harvey BarnesNEWNEW v. MUNM12.128.05
Noni MaduekeARSARS at BHAF12.028.53
Alex IwobiFULFUL v. WHUM11.579.02
Gabriel MartinelliARSARS at BHAM11.067.65
Emile Smith RoweFULFUL v. WHUM11.037.83
Samuel ChukwuezeFULFUL v. WHUF10.987.57
Joao PedroCHECHE at AVLF10.596.17
Rayan Ait-NouriMCIMCI v. NFOD10.547.53
Crysencio SummervilleWHUWHU at FULM10.538.91
Oscar BobbFULFUL v. WHUM10.468.71
Mateus FernandesWHUWHU at FULM10.288.61
Callum Hudson-OdoiNFONFO at MCIF10.148.04
Eberechi EzeARSARS at BHAM10.107.49
Diego GomezBHABHA v. ARSM9.997.59
Viktor GyokeresARSARS at BHAF9.976.09
RodriMCIMCI v. NFOM9.757.61
Sandro TonaliNEWNEW v. MUNM9.718.73
Benjamin SeskoMUNMUN at NEWF9.665.99
Taty CastellanosWHUWHU at FULF9.595.92
Alejandro GarnachoCHECHE at AVLM9.597.18
Kaoru MitomaBHABHA v. ARSM9.546.92
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFONFO at MCIM9.497.11
Matheus NunesMCIMCI v. NFOM8.967.63
CasemiroMUNMUN at NEWM8.887.75
Elliot AndersonNFONFO at MCIM8.878.23
Douglas LuizAVLAVL v. CHEM8.497.82
Tammy AbrahamAVLAVL v. CHEF8.434.71
Tomas SoucekWHUWHU at FULM8.376.62
Lewis HallNEWNEW v. MUND8.346.96
Reece JamesCHECHE at AVLD8.296.24
Ian MaatsenAVLAVL v. CHED8.276.46
El Hadji Malick DioufWHUWHU at FULM8.207.03
Pascal GrossBHABHA v. ARSM8.197.12
Jurrien TimberARSARS at BHAD8.175.77
Yoane WissaNEWNEW v. MUNF8.174.55
Ryan SessegnonFULFUL v. WHUM8.156.74
Gianluigi DonnarummaMCIMCI v. NFOG8.104.29
Kobbie MainooMUNMUN at NEWM8.077.22
Kenny TeteFULFUL v. WHUD7.976.56
Moises CaicedoCHECHE at AVLM7.826.88
Martin ZubimendiARSARS at BHAM7.826.27
Ross BarkleyAVLAVL v. CHEM7.815.59
Leon BaileyAVLAVL v. CHEF7.785.70
Riccardo CalafioriARSARS at BHAD7.685.34
JoelintonNEWNEW v. MUNM7.646.21
Georginio RutterBHABHA v. ARSF7.625.08
Amadou OnanaAVLAVL v. CHEM7.596.36
Kieran TrippierNEWNEW v. MUND7.496.11
Malo GustoCHECHE at AVLD7.285.78
David RayaARSARS at BHAG7.124.30
Aaron Wan-BissakaWHUWHU at FULD7.095.41
Ferdi KadiogluBHABHA v. ARSM7.016.74
Joe WillockNEWNEW v. MUNM6.956.27
Neco WilliamsNFONFO at MCID6.915.79
Igor JesusNFONFO at MCIF6.814.32
Bernardo SilvaMCIMCI v. NFOM6.785.73
Diogo DalotMUNMUN at NEWD6.665.18
Marc GuehiMCIMCI v. NFOD6.644.08
Soungoutou MagassaWHUWHU at FULM6.625.88
Matty CashAVLAVL v. CHED6.534.90
Mats WiefferBHABHA v. ARSM6.465.81
Jack HinshelwoodBHABHA v. ARSM6.434.87
Sander BergeFULFUL v. WHUM6.335.83
Ibrahim SangareNFONFO at MCIM6.295.40
Andrey SantosCHECHE at AVLM6.226.03
GabrielARSARS at BHAD5.923.48
Luke ShawMUNMUN at NEWD5.584.67
Carlos BalebaBHABHA v. ARSM5.565.00
Emiliano MartinezAVLAVL v. CHEG5.474.32
Nick PopeNEWNEW v. MUNG5.444.38
Bernd LenoFULFUL v. WHUG5.413.79
Ruben DiasMCIMCI v. NFOD5.033.46
Ola AinaNFONFO at MCID4.923.78
Senne LammensMUNMUN at NEWG4.863.71
Mads HermansenWHUWHU at FULG4.733.50
Harry MaguireMUNMUN at NEWD4.472.98
Bart VerbruggenBHABHA v. ARSG4.463.70
William SalibaARSARS at BHAD4.462.94
Calvin BasseyFULFUL v. WHUD4.243.12
Robert SanchezCHECHE at AVLG4.212.88
Trevoh ChalobahCHECHE at AVLD4.142.82
Matz SelsNFONFO at MCIG3.993.62
Malick ThiawNEWNEW v. MUND3.982.49
Joachim AndersenFULFUL v. WHUD3.973.11
Sven BotmanNEWNEW v. MUND3.862.80
Konstantinos MavropanosWHUWHU at FULD3.422.78
Leny YoroMUNMUN at NEWD3.422.55
Ezri KonsaAVLAVL v. CHED3.412.38
Wesley FofanaCHECHE at AVLD3.222.45
Jan Paul van HeckeBHABHA v. ARSD3.152.25
Tyrone MingsAVLAVL v. CHED2.671.91
Lewis DunkBHABHA v. ARSD2.201.78
Axel DisasiWHUWHU at FULD2.111.46
Jair CunhaNFONFO at MCID1.901.53
MurilloNFONFO at MCID1.691.25
Nikola MilenkovicNFONFO at MCID1.580.83

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
