Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Friday, July 3. Argentina and Colombia headline a three-game knockout slate, with value in the low Egypt game.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Friday, July 3: Argentina Headline a Three-Game Knockout Slate

Argentina and Colombia are the attacks to build around on Friday's three-game World Cup knockout slate, with the cheap value in the low Egypt game.

Friday is a three-game knockout board on DraftKings. Argentina are the clear top target: better than 82 percent to beat Cape Verde, implied for better than two goals, and carrying the best clean-sheet chance on the slate. Colombia are a solid favorite over Ghana with a more balanced attack, and Australia vs. Egypt is the low game, a tight one Egypt is a slight favorite in. The catch on the slate is price, since the two names worth paying up for both cost a fortune, so the build hinges on hitting the cheap pieces.

The way I'd attack it is to pay up for one of Lionel Messi or James Rodriguez, then punt hard everywhere else, because the value is thin at the top and deep at the bottom. Nothing's official until lineups drop, and these prices don't account for minutes, so check before lock.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Included in the Discord is a link to my personal projetions that can be used in the RotoWire Optimizer. Yes, two sets of World Cup projections included in your RotoWire Subscription. Use RWSOCCER for 35% off.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Lionel Messi (ARG vs CPV, $12,000)

Messi is the best play on the board and he can't be faded against Cape Verde. Or can he? So far, he's the only player with a floor or with upside for Argentina, so you know you're getting something. Still, he's $12,000 and if he doesn't get more than 20 points, that probably won't be worth it. He runs Argentina's set pieces, took 10 corners and free kicks across the group stage, and gets his own shots at four on goal per 90 against a Cape Verde side given almost no chance. The price eats most of your cap, so he's a commitment, but the ceiling is untouchable at -185 to score.

No matter who starts, neither Lautaro Martinez ($10,200) nor Julian Alvarez ($9,000) will be popular, meaning they'll be stand-out tournament options if they can convert some chances.

Mohamed Salah (EGY vs AUS, $10,000)

Salah took nine corners and free kicks across the group stage and Egypt run a lot through him, so the dead-ball workload carries a high floor even in a tight game against Australia. It makes sense to play both Salah and Messi, but that's a ton of money in two players. Most importantly, this is the early game and you'll know soon enough if he's healthy enough to start. If he doesn't start, Emam Ashour ($5,500) becomes a top midfield play and Omar Marmoush ($6,700) will be in the discussion at forward. Marmoush came off the bench and played 45 last game but hasn't had a goal involvement at the World Cup yet.

Nestory Irankunda ($5,300) offers counter-attacking upside (if he starts) and can get shots for Australia in the low game, so he's a cheap forward option.

Luis Diaz ($9,700) is the Colombia route and would be a nice tournament piece since Messi and Argentina will get most of the attention up top.

MIDFIELDERS

James Rodriguez (COL vs GHA, $9,200)

Rodriguez is the other name worth paying up for, and despite a lack of guaranteed minutes, he's produced massive floors the last two games. He took eight corners and free kicks across the group stage and runs everything for Colombia against a Ghana side that won't see the ball much, so the dead-ball workload keeps him productive even without a goal. There's always worry with Rodriguez since getting more than 70 minutes isn't a lock. Fortunately, it seems like he's set for close to 15 points even if he only gets those 70 minutes.

Jhon Arias is the cheaper way into the Colombia attack. He took five corners and free kicks across the group stage and will play longer than Rodriguez, so at $7,200 he pairs the dead-ball involvement with a real shot at the game script going Colombia's way.

Emam Ashour (EGY vs AUS, $5,500)

Ashour will have a guarantee of set pieces if Salah doesn't start. Even if Salah does start, Ashour still provides good value, playing in an attacking role as a favorite with a possibility of set pieces.

Conor Metcalfe ($3,800) and Cristian Volpato ($4,200, five set pieces) are both cheap enough to matter. Egypt aren't going to dominate similar to a team like Spain, so expect some floor points ofr a few of their players. Aiden O'Neill ($3,100) is the cheapest way into that.

Alexis Mac Allister ($6,400) is the most playable mid-tier Argentine, and Jamiro Monteiro ($3,400) took four corners and free kicks for Cape Verde.

DEFENDERS

Mohamed Hany (EGY vs AUS, $4,800)

Hany is the defender to target based off a pretty weak slate for defenders. Egypt have real clean-sheet equity, and Hany gets forward on top of it, so at $4,800 he pairs a strong floor with a cheap price.

Daniel Munoz ($5,900) is the Colombia full-back who gets forward if you want the attacking angle. The Colombia full-backs haven't had great DFS floors, but Munoz has shown massive upside.

I was on Jordan Bos ($5,200) last game and he fits that role again as a decent priced wing-back in a winnable spot. He's more expensive now after a ridiculous 18.9 points, but I think it's warranted.

GOALKEEPER

Patrick Beach (AUS vs EGY, $4,500)

I'd rather take the Australia side in this game because Beach is more likely for saves.

Argentina have been too efficient with Messi to trust Vozinha ($3,600).

Emiliano Martinez ($5,900) is the clean-sheet pay-up behind Argentina, though he may only touch the ball a handful of times.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.