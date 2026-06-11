Pulisic is the best play on the slate and nobody else is close. He'll be

Playing FanDuel too? I've got that build in a separate writeup. Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

Canada are around -125 at home and implied for a goal and a half, with Bosnia a +350 underdog the books expect to keep under a goal. The USA game is closer to a coin flip, with the Americans a slight favorite in the higher-scoring of the two. Two games, eight roster spots, and a three-team minimum, so don't build it like a slate with one runaway favorite. You have to spread out.

The World Cup rolls on, and Friday gives us another two-game DraftKings Classic slate. Canada open against Bosnia at 3:00 PM ET, then the USA and Paraguay close the night at 9:00 PM ET. Neither is expected to be a blowout, so this plays differently than a slate with one massive favorite.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Friday, June 12: USA and Canada Headline a Two-Game Slate

Christian Pulisic and a slate-best USA floor headline Friday's two-game DraftKings World Cup slate, with Canada favored at home in the early game.

The World Cup rolls on, and Friday gives us another two-game DraftKings Classic slate. Canada open against Bosnia at 3:00 PM ET, then the USA and Paraguay close the night at 9:00 PM ET. Neither is expected to be a blowout, so this plays differently than a slate with one massive favorite.

Canada are around -125 at home and implied for a goal and a half, with Bosnia a +350 underdog the books expect to keep under a goal. The USA game is closer to a coin flip, with the Americans a slight favorite in the higher-scoring of the two. Two games, eight roster spots, and a three-team minimum, so don't build it like a slate with one runaway favorite. You have to spread out.

Playing FanDuel too? I've got that build in a separate writeup. Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

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FORWARDS

Pulisic is the best play on the slate and nobody else is close. He'll be the most popular play, as well. Pick him and move on. Everything the USA do will run through him in the higher-scoring game, and his floor is in a tier of its own here. He's eligible at forward and midfielder, so drop him wherever the build needs him.

Esmir Bajraktarevic (BIH at CAN, $6,300)

At $6,300 he's one of the best floors per dollar, assuming he gets a split of the sets for Bosnia. While they're underdogs against Canada, I don't expect Canada to completely dominate. Bosnia will get their chances and set pieces, and Bajraktarevic is cheap enough to play.

The same goes for Kerim-Sam Alajbegovic ($6,600), who figures to be spliting sets with Bajraktarevic. You could play both and hope Bosnia put up a real fight, but that'd probably only be a cash play.

Folarin Balogun ($8,700) is the USA striker in the higher-scoring game and the better cash bet than Jonathan David ($10,500) if you want to pay down a notch. Cyle Larin ($7,800) is Canada's other striker. Tajon Buchanan ($6,800) is forward-eligible for Canada and the safer floor at the price. Jovo Lukic ($5,200) is the cheap Bosnian dart.

MIDFIELDERS

Diego Gomez (PAR at USA, $5,200)

Gomez is how you pay for Pulisic. He's busy all over Paraguay's midfield with potential of double-digit floor at $5,200, which frees up cap everywhere else. The absence of Julio Enciso could mean even more sets for Gomez, which is why he makes sense, especially for the price. While not a forward, he still has plenty of upside if Paraguay do sneak in a goal. He'll be one of the main suppliers for Miguel Almiron and Antonio Sanabria, who play more forward.

Malik Tillman ($8,500) is the next USA midfielder and nearly as safe as Pulisic, assuming he starts. If that's the case, Tillman would split set pieces, similar to their recent friendly against Germany.

Stephen Eustaquio ($6,000) anchors Canada's midfield with a steady floor on the favored side. He's cheap enough that it makes sense, even if you're not expecting a goal from him.

DEFENDERS

The price is extreme for Antonee Robinson, so I'd rather go with a much cheaper Dest, who plays even more forward than Robinson. If USA line up with wing-backs, or even if they don't, assuming Dest starts, he figures to hit value for less than $5,000.

Johnston is a cheap full-back on a favorite with the best clean-sheet odds on the board, around 55 to 60 percent, and he's only $4,200. That lets you pay up in midfield and still buy the Canada shutout. There are plenty of cheap full-backs on this slate, so it won't be difficult to find some to fit your squad.

There's a non-zero chance Amar Dedic ($4,000) takes some set pieces for Bosnia, so he could be on your radar, as well.

GOALKEEPER

This is another two-game slate where I'd rather pay up for goalkeeper. When slates get bigger it's a little less certain, but with low implied goal totals, it makes more sense to go with one of the favored goalkeepers. Crepeau has the best clean-sheet odds on the slate, around 55 to 60 percent, in the lower-total game. Matt Freese, $5,300 saves you $300 in a spot that's nearly as favorable.