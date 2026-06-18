DraftKings World Cup DFS Picks for Friday, June 19

Brazil are the smash, around 85 percent to beat Haiti and implied for nearly three goals, and the injuries actually concentrate the value.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

The injuries are worth noting because they concentrate the value. Brazil are without Neymar, and Raphinha may not be 100 percent, so the Brazil starting XI will be important. Christian Pulisic is questionable for the USA, which dents that side since he doesn't seem likely to start.

Friday gives us four games on DraftKings, a 3:00 PM ET start through an 11:00 PM close. Brazil are the biggest favorite on the board by a mile, around 85 percent to beat Haiti and implied for nearly three goals. The USA and Morocco are solid favorites in their spots, and Turkey are only slight favorites against Paraguay in a game the market sees ending close to a draw.

Brazil are the team to target on Friday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, with Vinicius Junior leading the way against Haiti.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Friday, June 19: Brazil Headline a Four-Game Slate

Brazil are the team to target on Friday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, with Vinicius Junior leading the way against Haiti.

Friday gives us four games on DraftKings, a 3:00 PM ET start through an 11:00 PM close. Brazil are the biggest favorite on the board by a mile, around 85 percent to beat Haiti and implied for nearly three goals. The USA and Morocco are solid favorites in their spots, and Turkey are only slight favorites against Paraguay in a game the market sees ending close to a draw.

The injuries are worth noting because they concentrate the value. Brazil are without Neymar, and Raphinha may not be 100 percent, so the Brazil starting XI will be important. Christian Pulisic is questionable for the USA, which dents that side since he doesn't seem likely to start.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Brazil are the smash, around 85 percent to beat Haiti and implied for nearly three goals, and the injuries actually concentrate the value.

Vinicius is -125 to score for the biggest favorite on the board, but there are questions on how the Brazil XI will look, which makes this slate a little more difficult. Raphinha has sets, but as seen in the opener, Vinicius may be the more important player for Brazil and their best route to making things happen. Then again, against Haiti, that may not matter as much.

Importantly, this is the third game and there's no guarantee Raphinha or others will start. Raphinha is dealing with a blister, while Carlo Ancelotti has been trying different lineups in training all week after their dud in the first game.

Cunha is the cheaper way into the same attack if he starts. A lot of this will depend on who starts, and Igor Thiago is slightly cheaper at $7,200.

Kerem Akturkoglu (TUR vs PAN, $6,300)

Akturkoglu is pretty cheap in this spot and went 85 minutes in the opener, so there are worse things you can do. Turkey will be pushing for three points in a matchup they should be able to get them in. Baris Yilmaz ($6,100) is equally cheap, though in the late game, there's a chance there is a change or two in Turkey's starting XI.

Folarin Balogun ($9,200) is +155 for the USA and will be plenty popular given his opening brace. Ismael Saibiri ($6,600) is also pretty cheap considering he leads the Morocco attack in a good spot. Bilal El Khannouss ($5,400) could be on some free kicks for even cheaper.

Nestory Irankunda ($5,000) is interesting for cheap, but Australia aren't going to have much of the ball so it's more of a tournament route.

MIDFIELDERS

Brazil's engine and Turkey's set-piece men headline the midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes (BRA vs HAI, $8,200)

Guimaraes runs the Brazil midfield in the best matchup on the slate, and while the opener was tough, he's still expected to be on some set pieces. He also figures to be the only guarantee in the Brazil midfield after the early substitutions last match. At his Newcastle peak, Guimaraes was putting in big floors with a share of set pieces, and at $8,200 in this spot, he could do something similar for Brazil.

Hakan Calhanoglu (TUR vs PAR, $8,400)

Calhanoglu took four corners and five shots en route to 16.7 floor points in Turkey's opener, and that dead-ball work travels even in a tighter game against Paraguay. It'll be hard to get away from him in cash games given the floor and matchup for Turkey with three points a must. Still, given Brazil and USA on the slate, it wouldn't be surprising if he was underlooked.

Arda Guler ($9,000) is the pricier Turkey creator, also on their set pieces. The problem in DFS will remain deciding between the two. You could play both, but that would hamper your lineup a bit. Guler has a similar floor but a touch more upside as more of a focal part of the attack.

Malik Tillman ($8,800) is the USA option who is a bit too expensive. If Sebastian Berhalter ($6,500) starts, he's a reasonable play with corners a lock. Both are probably a little too expensive, but both will probably still receive plenty of ownership.

Diego Gomez ($5,700) is the cheaper Paraguay piece, and John McGinn ($7,700) takes Scotland's set pieces, though they're underdogs against Morocco.

DEFENDERS

The set-piece full-backs are worth paying for here, and Brazil's clean sheet anchors the cheap end.

Achraf Hakimi (MAR vs SCO, $6,700)

After seeing the opener, you'd have to be crazy to fade Hakimi. He had 19.2 floor points against Brazil while doing a little bit of everything, including taking some set pieces. While he may not hit that floor total again, he's still a massive part of the team and worth paying up for. Even in the 4-1 win, Robinson couldn't surpass eight points against Paraguay.

Robinson is the USA left-back and should take some set pieces with three dead balls in the opener. He gets forward and lot and should be involved plenty in the attack against Australia who will focus on the counter. He managed seven crosses and 7.2 points in the opener, which is fine.

Danilo (BRA vs HAI, $3,900)

Danilo is the cheap way into the Brazil shutout. He's the right-back on the biggest favorite, which has the best clean-sheet odds on the slate at around 55 percent, and at $3,900 he frees cap for the studs.

Alex Sandro ($5,300) is the other Brazil full-back if you want to double the shutout. For the cheap Brazil clean sheet, Marquinhos ($3,400) is the cheaper center-back route.

Serginio Dest ($5,500) is a pretty good tournament shout. While he won't go 90 minutes, he's playing way up the pitch and listed as a defender. Good enough.

GOALKEEPER

Alisson (BRA vs HAI, $5,900)

Brazil have the best clean-sheet odds on the slate, around 55 percent, as the biggest favorite by far, and Alisson is the way to play it.

Bono ($5,400) for a favored Morocco and Matt Freese ($5,600) for the USA are the cheaper favored options. And if you've spent up, Patrick Beach ($3,800) is a saves-based punt for Australia, who should be under fire all game against the USA.

My favorite play is probably Orlando Gill ($4,300) hoping that he sees more Turkey shots from outside the box. If they struggled to score against Australia, why not against Paraguay?