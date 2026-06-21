DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 22: France Headline a Four-Game Slate

France are the team to build around on Monday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, sitting as massive favorites over Iraq with Kylian Mbappe leading the way.

Monday gives us four games on DraftKings, a 1:00 PM ET start that runs through an 11:00 PM close. France are the biggest favorite on the board by a mile, around 90 percent to beat Iraq and implied for three goals. Argentina and Algeria are solid favorites in their spots, and Norway vs. Senegal is the outlier, close to even with a big draw number.

A couple of lineup notes that matter: Argentina look set to start Julian Alvarez up top with Lautaro Martinez opening on the bench, and Algeria's cheaper attackers, Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez, are expected in the XI while the pricier Mohammed Amoura is not.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe (FRA vs IRQ, $10,800)

Mbappe is the one stud worth paying all the way up for, at least at forward. He scored twice with four shots on target for 28.3 points in the opener, and he's -210 to score, far and away the best number on the board, for a France side implied around three goals. Decisions will have to be made on this slate given the names and Mbappe takes the cake in terms of goal upside.

Amine Gouiri (ALG vs JOR, $5,400)

For value up top, Gouiri leads the line for an Algeria side around 60 percent to beat Jordan, and at $5,400 he's a fraction of the France and Argentina prices. He's +150 to score in a game Algeria should control, and the cheap tag lets you pair him with one of the blowout pieces. Riyad Mahrez ($4,800) is the other cheap Algeria piece at +160, though he's not guaranteed to start or go more than 60 or 70 minutes. Unfortunately, that's the late game.

Bradley Barcola ($8,300) is the cheapest France starter at +130 in that rout, and Ousmane Dembele ($9,200) is -105 alongside Mbappe. Dembele seems like the likeliest to sub off early in France's attack given his injury issues this past season.

Julian Alvarez ($8,200) is the one to use for Argentina at +140, since Lautaro Martinez looks ticketed for the bench. Still, Alvarez isn't 100 percent so 90 is unlikely. Erling Haaland ($10,600) is +110 but Norway vs. Senegal is close to even, so he's a tournament call at that price. People will play him, but he probably won't be popular given the France situation.

MIDFIELDERS

Michael Olise (FRA vs IRQ, $9,800)

Olise is the rare $9,000-plus midfielder with a real floor. He took five set pieces and created four chances for a 14.1-point floor in the opener, and he's doing it in the biggest blowout spot on the board. Expected to play in more of a central role in this game, Olise could be in for a massive day assuming France bag multiple goals.

This is where it gets interesting because Lionel Messi at $11,400 surely can't be ignored. However, if you focus on France, where will the money come from? Messi did pretty much everything for Argentina in that first game including score all three goals. Can he score three again? Maybe.

Fares Chaibi (ALG vs JOR, $4,700)

Chaibi is the cheaper, set-piece angle I'd look to take in the middle. He took a free kick in the opener and starts on the left for an Algeria side around 60 percent to beat Jordan, so at $4,700 you're buying dead-ball involvement in a favored spot for next to nothing. If he holds that set-piece role, the floor is well ahead of the price. Again, in the late game, it's a tricky situation so be prepared if Chaibi doesn't start.

Rodrigo De Paul ($5,900) is the steadier Argentina option if you'd rather pay up a touch, and Enzo Fernandez ($7,200) is the pricier one. Martin Odegaard ($8,400) runs Norway, but that game is close to even and he almost had no open-play floor in the first game. Marcel Sabitzer ($7,800) had 10 crosses and four set pieces in Austria's opener, though they're big underdogs here, so that's a tournament dart.

DEFENDERS

Julian Ryerson (NOR vs SEN, $6,800)

Ryerson took seven corners and free kicks in the opener, the most of anyone on the slate, and that dead-ball volume is a floor most defenders can't touch. Norway vs. Senegal is tight rather than a blowout, so the clean sheet isn't the appeal here, but the set-piece work alone justifies paying up at the position.

El Hadji Malick Diouf (SEN vs NOR, $4,700)

Diouf takes a split of Senegal's set pieces, with three dead-ball deliveries in the opener, and that volume travels even in a tight game. He gets forward from the back at $4,700, which is the cheap full-back floor I want when the clean sheet isn't a lock.

Rayan Ait-Nouri ($4,600) is the attacking Algeria full-back in another favored spot. If you just want the cheapest route to the France clean sheet, Dayot Upamecano ($4,800) or William Saliba ($4,300) pair with the keeper.

Mohannad Abu Taha ($3,400) again deserves a shout as a cheap wing-back.

GOALKEEPER

Edouard Mendy (SEN vs NOR, $4,500)

I'm staying cheap here. Mendy made five saves in the opener, and because Norway vs. Senegal projects close to even, he carries both a saves floor and real clean-sheet equity at $4,500. That's a better mix than paying up for a big favorite's keeper who might only see a save or two.

Alexander Schlager ($3,900) is the cheaper saves dart against Argentina. If you'd rather pay up for the shutout, Mike Maignan ($6,000) behind France has the best clean-sheet odds, but he's the priciest keeper on the board and, as with all these blowouts, may only get a save or two. Emiliano Martinez ($5,600) is the Argentina option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.