DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Monday, June 29: Germany Headline a Three-Game Knockout Slate

Germany are the attack to build around on Monday's three-game World Cup knockout slate, with the cheap value flowing from the two tighter games.

Monday is a tight three-game knockout board on DraftKings, a 1:00 PM ET start through a 9:00 PM close. Germany are the team to target: 72 percent to beat Paraguay and implied for three goals, the most likely side on the slate to pile up two, three or four. Brazil are favored against a stubborn Japan, but their forwards are goal-dependent at the price, so I'd treat them as ceiling plays rather than floors. Netherlands vs. Morocco is the tightest game on the board, with Morocco live as the underdog, which makes their cheap pieces playable.

It's win-or-go-home, so there's no resting, but the lineups still shape the build. Brazil are without Raphinha, and Germany's Nathaniel Brown is carrying a questionable tag at left-back, so David Raum could start again. The cheap Japan and Morocco attackers are where the value is in the two closer games. Nothing's official until lineups drop, so confirm before lock.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Kai Havertz (GER vs PAR, $9,300)

Havertz has the best odds to score and will be popular because of it. Germany are 72 percent to win and project for the most goals on the board, and he's the projected striker again over Deniz Undav ($8,200) at +125 to score, the shortest number on the slate. He's the way to play the team most likely to find two or three.

Junya Ito (JPN vs BRA, $5,500)

Ito is the cheap value that makes the most sense at forward without Takefusa Kubo available. He took 11 corners and free kicks across the group stage, the kind of dead-ball volume that gives him a floor at $5,500 even against Brazil. Japan have been a tough out, and that volume holds up whether or not they spring the upset.

Vinicius Junior ($10,000) and Matheus Cunha ($7,600) are the Brazil scorers with Raphinha out, and Rayan ($6,000) is the cheap way into that attack. Vinicius will battle Havertz for the most popular forward, while Cunha and Rayan will likely be plenty popular. Following recent games, people will want to find a way into the Brazil attack, especially with still only two eligible Germany forwards.

Keito Nakamura ($5,300) is another Japan and has shown goal-scoring updside. Ayase Ueda ($5,500) is Japan's striker and should be a nice tournament route if you think they score once or twice.

MIDFIELDERS

Florian Wirtz (GER vs PAR, $8,800)

Wirtz is the playmaking hub of the attack who should be on the ball the most against Paraguay. The Paraguay right-back has been beaten frequently during the World Cup and Wirtz figures to cause him problems again. Wirtz creates chances and gets shots, often on the left wing, for a Germany side that should control the game, and in the best matchup on the board he carries a real floor. Jamal Musiala ($7,200, +180) is the other creator to pile into the Germany attack if you want the ceiling and less popular of a play.

Bilal El Khannouss (MAR vs NED, $5,400)

El Khannouss is the cheap Morocco value in the tightest game on the board. He could take a few set pieces and operates in the final third, so at $5,400 he gives you dead-ball involvement and upside in a matchup Morocco can win. Ismael Saibari ($6,300), a midfielder on DraftKings, is the focal point of the Morocco attack, and Brahim Diaz ($6,900) has yet to score but gets in plenty of favorable positions. He'll be needed on the counter in this game.

Felix Nmecha ($5,100) is the cheap Germany value and has had a great tournament. Can he keep it up? That's for you to decide.

Daichi Kamada ($5,000) is the cheap Japan midfielder against Brazil, and he could actually get some corners if the lineup works in his favor. Tijjani Reijnders ($7,900) took 13 corners and free kicks across the group stage for the Netherlands if you want that set-piece floor, though him having a good set-piece floor at this price will be a little more difficult to hit value.

DEFENDERS

Nathaniel Brown (GER vs PAR, $5,600)

Brown is expected to return to the XI and he's not overly expensive, though neither is David Raum ($5,900) anymore. In the second game, you shouldn't have a problem playing whoever starts at left-back for Germany. Both figure to split corner work with Kimmich and also get the possible clean sheet bonus.

Joshua Kimmich (GER vs PAR, $7,700)

Kimmich is now listed as a defender on DraftKings, and he carries the highest projected floor of any German on the slate because of set pieces. He took 10 corners and free kicks across the group stage and that's enough to consider him again. The downside is that he's yet to take a shot, so he's a little harder to trust for tournaments unless you expect two assists from him again.

Achraf Hakimi (MAR vs NED, $7,300)

I've already said I won't be fading Hakimi again in this tournament and that remains the case. He's on the same side as Gakpo which will make that matchup interesting, but he's already posted close to a 20-point floor against Vinicius and Brazil.

Denzel Dumfries ($7,500) is the other pricey full-back. I lean toward spreading that money into Hakimi given his massive role for Morocco.

GOALKEEPER

Orlando Gill (PAR vs GER, $3,800)

You can stay cheap and hope the saves come for Gill. He has averaged better than four saves per game, so the volume is the floor, and at $3,800 the savings let you load up on the Germany attack.

Manuel Neuer ($5,800) is the way to pair a keeper with the Germany clean sheet if you stack them. Do you want a possible 12 points from Neuer or maybe two from Gill?

Zion Suzuki ($4,000) is the other cheap saves angle against Brazil.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.