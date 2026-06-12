DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Saturday, June 13: Switzerland Headline a Four-Game Slate

Switzerland are the team to target on Saturday's four-game DraftKings World Cup slate, with cheap value all over their attack against Qatar.

Saturday brings the first big slate of the World Cup, four games on DraftKings from a 3:00 PM ET kickoff through a midnight start. Switzerland against Qatar is the spot everyone will circle. The Swiss are close to 80 percent to win, implied for nearly two and a half goals, and Qatar are barely projected for half of one. Scotland, Brazil and Turkey are the other favorites, none as lopsided as Switzerland but all worth building around.

Two things shape this one. The value is loaded in the Switzerland attack, so you can pay up somewhere and still fill out a lineup. And check your lineups late, because Hakan Calhanoglu, Scott McTominay and Ruben Vargas are all carrying questionable tags ahead of the games, and a couple of them are chalky plays.

FanDuel build is in a separate writeup. Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

FORWARDS

Dan Ndoye (SUI vs QAT, $5,300)

DraftKings has Ndoye at forward, and at $5,300 he's pretty great value if he starts. The good news is that Switzerland are the first game, so there are no issues with the lineup. Switzerland are close to 80 percent to win and implied for nearly two and a half goals against a Qatar side that should sit deep and absorb, and Ndoye carries one of the best floors at the position. He's +195 to score on top of it. The Swiss attack is cheap enough that you can fit him and a stud and barely feel it.

Breel Embolo (SUI vs QAT, $7,300)

If you want the goal, Embolo is -115 to score, the best anytime odds on the board, in the highest team total of the night. He costs more than Ndoye and the floor is a touch lower, so I lean him in tournaments and in cash builds that can afford both Swiss forwards. If he starts, there are questions about fitness since he joined the team late after visa issues.

Che Adams ($7,700) is +165 for Scotland against Haiti and the best non-Swiss forward bet. However, he's another forward who won't have 90 minutes and maybe isn't guaranteed to start. Lawrence Shankland ($8,100) could also be up front for Scotland.

Matheus Cunha ($8,200) figures to lead the Brazil line if you want in on that game, while Igor Thiago ($6,900) is a little cheaper. Both have been rumored as potential starters.

There are a few Turkey options, but in the last game, you have to be smart about it. Kerem Akturkoglu ($7,500) seems healthiest of the bunch, but Baris Yilmaz ($4,600) is expected to start and would be massive value. Of course, if he doesn't start, you may be screwed.

The Brazilians are expensive, but their matchup isn't the best and I'm not expecting them to outscore the top Swiss and Turkish options.

MIDFIELDERS

John McGinn (SCO vs HAI, $7,600)

McGinn could have the highest floor on the slate with set pieces against Haiti. Arda Guler ($10,000) and Hakan Calhanoglu ($9,900) are really expensive. The matchup is good, but you need those guys to hit for the price. McGinn isn't known for DFS consistency at Villa, but his role for Scotland is slightly different. Scotland are better than 60 percent to beat a Haiti side that should leak chances Scott McTominay would be more of the tournament play as he's more likely to score.

Lewis Ferguson (SCO vs HAI, $3,900)

In addition to Yilmaz, there are a couple mis-priced midfielders. Ferguson could take some sets for Scotland if he starts. Michel Aebischer ($3,600) is better used in tournaments, but it's a great matchup and similar to Ndoye, he figures to get chances. It's unclear why most of the Swiss guys are priced down. Ruben Vargas ($7,000) has the higher ceiling in this attack, but I'm not sure he's fully fit so there are some questions with him.

Raphinha ($9,300) is the Brazil centerpiece and the one stud mid whose floor justifies the tag. Similar to Ferguson, Ben Gannon Doak ($5,000) provides a wide into the Scotland attack. He has more upside, but that's why he's more expensive.

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson (SCO at HAI, $6,900)

I'm not fully certain I want to spend on old-man Robertson yet, but the matchup is good and he should have the best defender floor on the slate. The price is heavy, so I don't think he's a must, but if you can fit him, his 10-point floor could turn into close to 20 with an assist, though that's probably being ambitious. There are plenty cheaper options available so he shouldn't be overly popular. I'll be playing Achraf Hakimi ($6,400) in future games, but spending more than $6,000 on him against Brazil is tough.

Ricardo Rodriguez (SUI at QAT, $3,900)

Rodriguez is the value version as yet another Swiss piece who is underpriced. He's a full-back on the slate's biggest favorite, Switzerland are better than 55 percent to keep a clean sheet, and he's only $3,900.

Silvan Widmer ($4,000) is the other Swiss full-back at the same number. Aaron Hickey ($4,100) and Eren Elmali ($3,500) give you full-back floors in the Scotland and Turkey games. For the clean sheets, Manuel Akanji ($3,200) and Nico Elvedi ($3,300) are dirt-cheap Switzerland center-backs to pair with Kobel.

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel (SUI at QAT, $5,900)

The Switzerland clean sheet is the goalkeeper play. They're close to 80 percent to win, Qatar are implied for barely half a goal, and no team on the slate has better shutout odds, around 55 percent. Kobel is the priciest keeper, but on a four-game slate with one spot this clearly favored, it's a fine move.

If you'd rather save, Ugurcan Cakir ($5,200) for Turkey and Alisson ($5,400) for Brazil are the next tier of favored keepers, both a notch below Switzerland's shutout odds, and Angus Gunn ($5,600) is the Scotland option at a similar floor.

I'm betting Morocco in this game, so I think Bono ($4,100) is the best of the cheap goalkeepers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.