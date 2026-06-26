Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Saturday, June 27. England and Argentina headline a six-game slate as big favorites, with value across the board.

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Saturday, June 27: England and Argentina Headline the Six-Game Slate

England and Argentina are the teams to build around on Saturday's six-game World Cup slate, both drawing heavy underdogs.

Saturday is a six-game board on DraftKings, the last six gamer of the World Cup, a 5:00 PM ET start that runs through the 10:00 PM games. England (against Panama) and Argentina (against Jordan) are the two big favorites, both around 80 percent to win and implied for two-and-a-half goals or more. The middle of the slate is where it tightens: Portugal vs. Colombia, Croatia vs. Ghana and DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan are all close, and Algeria vs. Austria is a lower-scoring, near-even matchup.

A few lineup notes shape the build, and both big favorites are turning over their lineups. Argentina are set to rest Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, among others. England's Declan Rice and Reece James are questionable and Bukayo Saka is again projected to the bench. Portugal look set to rotate on the wings again with Francisco Conceicao and Rafael Leao seemingly on the bench. With this much rotation, lean on the players actually projected to start, and confirm the XIs before lock since nothing's official.

Come talk lineups in the RotoWire Discord before lock. Here's how I'm attacking it.

WORLD CUP MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Cheat Sheet.

Hit up our Discord with more questions.

FORWARDS

Julian Alvarez (ARG vs JOR, $9,200)

Alvarez is the way into the Argentina attack now that the lineup has turned over. With Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez set to sit, Alvarez projects as the striker for a side still around 80 percent to win against Jordan. At -120 to score, he's the discounted path to the goals in one of the two best spots on the board. The question will be minutes because he wasn't 100 percent entering the tournament. On the other side of that, there should be goals available to Argentina against this Jordan side.

Harry Kane (ENG vs PAN, $10,500)

Are we doing this again? Kane is -220 to score, the best number on the slate, for an England side that should pour it on against Panama. The price is up there, but the shot volume and the matchup make him hard to fade even with England's midfield in flux around him. There may be more people unlikely to play him after what happened last game, but there's reason to believe a bounce back is in order. Plus, without Messi to worry about, money isn't a major issue.

Yoane Wissa (COD vs UZB, $6,600)

Wissa is a tad expensive, but he's in a great spot to produce. He leads the line for a DR Congo side that's a slight favorite over Uzbekistan, and at $6,600 he's well below the studs at +140 to score. It's a tighter game, but he's the focal point of the attack and a cheap way off the two big favorites.

Cristiano Ronaldo ($9,800) is +120 for Portugal in a close one, and Jose Lopez ($8,600) is the other Argentina forward in line to start at +100.

Ante Budimir ($5,400) leads Croatia at +180, and given the price, he could be one of the more popular value forwards. Amine Gouiri ($6,100) heads a low-scoring Algeria attack.

MIDFIELDERS

Marco Pasalic (CRO vs GHA, $5,200)

Pasalic is the value play that stands out after his last performance. He has been one of the busiest cheap midfielders in the tournament, racking up crosses and shots, and at $5,200 he gives you a double-digit floor in a game Croatia should control. That price makes the rest of the build easy to fit. In his last start, he posted 12.4 points in 72 minutes while only taking one corner. This matchup is arguably on the same level as the Panama one.

Bruno Fernandes (POR vs COL, $10,000)

Bruno is the premium midfielder who is guaranteed for minutes and a start. He took six corners and free kicks across two games and runs the Portugal attack, so even in a tight game against Colombia the dead-ball volume gives him a floor most $10,000 midfielders can't match.

Notably, this isn't Manchester United Bruno Fernandes. He's not as vital in the attack having just three chances created across two games (he averaged four per game this past season with United). While minutes are a lock, you're paying for it and unless he makes the scoresheet, there's a world in which he costs too much for a 12-point floor.

Jude Bellingham (ENG vs PAN, $9,600)

Bellingham is the tournament swing in England's attack against Panama, the softest matchup on the board. With the midfield rotating around him and Rice's status muddying the roles, I'd use Bellingham in GPPs rather than lean on him as a cash floor. He'll be subbed off early for Morgan Rogers, but if England actually score goals, he should be around one or two.

Eberechi Eze ($7,100) projects to start, but that's a guess with England turning over the lineup, so confirm the XI before counting on him. Declan Rice ($9,000) has a ridiculous 19 corners and free kicks across two games, so if he's cleared from the injury tag he jumps to the top of the position. Fortunately, they are in the early slot.

Marcel Sabitzer ($7,000) took eight set pieces across two games for Austria and is surprisingly cheap. Because of his role, matchup and price, he may be the best cash play on the slate. You're getting a 10-point floor with plenty of upside.

James Rodriguez ($8,500) runs Colombia's set pieces, but remains an early substitution candidate. He posted 13.7 points in 58 minutes last game, but he won't do that against Portugal. Similarly, Riyad Mahrez ($6,000) probably won't post the same numbers as last game.

DEFENDERS

Arthur Masuaku (COD vs UZB, $4,700)

Masuaku is the cheap full-back who stands out with a split of set peces. He took seven corners and free kicks across two games and gets forward for a DR Congo side favored over Uzbekistan, so at $4,700 you get dead-ball volume plus clean-sheet equity in a game they should win. He'll likely sub off early again, but in this spot, getting close to 10 floor points is good enough.

Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG vs JOR, $5,100)

This is another tricky one because it's a play on matchup and projection to start. Tagliafico hasn't started the early games because of injury, but in this spot and price, he stands out. Rayan Ait-Nouri ($4,600) is also intriguing because Austria won't dominate that game.

Nuno Mendes ($7,500) is the pay-up full-back, on Portugal's set pieces and pushing forward in a tight one. Joao Cancelo ($6,200) is the other Portugal option.

Bekhruz Karimov ($3,300) has been playing as a wing-back and actually posted decent numbers in more difficult games.

GOALKEEPER

Orlando Mosquera (PAN vs ENG, $3,600)

Good luck. Take your pick.

Mosquera lines up behind a Panama side that should defend all night against England, and shots faced is how cheap keepers pay off. At $3,600 the saves volume is the floor, and the savings let you load up on the two favorites' attacks.

If you'd rather a clean sheet, Emiliano Martinez ($5,800) behind Argentina and Jordan Pickford ($6,000) behind England are the favored options, though both may only see a save or two.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.